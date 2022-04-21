Which Coach Apple Watch band is best?

Smartwatches are an excellent method of increasing our connectivity to our devices, and Apple Watches are among the best. Their only downside is the difficulty showcasing one’s style as they all look the same, outside of a few color options. Thankfully, the bands you can attach to them are much easier to style. Coach, in particular, has many excellent options, including the Coach Women’s Black Leather Strap Apple Watch Band. It’s available in several colors, and there’s also a brandless men’s version.

What to know before you buy a Coach Apple Watch band

Case size

Apple Watch case sizes have changed through the years as Apple iterates and improves the original design. However, band sizes have stayed consistent in that they are for either the small or large case.

Coach makes bands for all case sizes currently produced by Apple, and the measurements of which are 38/40/41mm for the small and 42/44/45mm for the large.

Band length

Coach Apple Watch band length and case size typically go hand in hand (bands for smaller cases fit better on smaller wrists and vice versa). That isn’t to say you can’t find long bands for small cases, etc. You just may need to search a little longer. Additionally, it’s rare to find a band that isn’t somewhat adjustable.

Short bands usually fit best on wrist circumferences of 5.1 to 7.4 inches, while long bands usually fit best on wrist circumferences of 5.7 to 8.6 inches.

What to look for in a quality Coach Apple Watch band

Material

Coach Apple Watch bands come in rubber or silicone, stainless steel and leather.

Rubber and silicone are essentially the same material. Only rubber is natural and silicone is synthetic. They are durable and waterproof, making them best for active situations. They also come in the widest variety of colors and designs.

Stainless steel is also durable and usually waterproof but isn’t as comfortable to wear in active situations. As such, they’re typically used for more formal occasions. They usually use links or are made of stainless steel mesh.

Leather is the dressiest and usually the most expensive. They come in many colors and designs and also have the widest range of clasp types.

Style

Apple Watch bands are typically divided between casual and dressy. Casual bands tend to be more durable and subtle materials, while dressy bands tend to have some bling or use fine materials.

Coach is a designer brand, and as such, their Apple Watch bands mainly shoot for dressy looks, though they offer more casual silicone and rubber bands.

How much you can expect to spend on a Coach Apple Watch band

Coach is an upscale brand, so its Apple Watch bands aren’t cheap. Coach’s least expensive band is just below $100, while its most costly bands start around $400. Most options cost $80-$200.

If those price ranges are a little too high for you, but you still want to dazzle, consider the Speidel Twist-0-Flex Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band or the Sonamu Leather Apple Watch Band. Both are dressy and cost less than the least expensive Coach band. However, they can’t match Coach’s brand power.

Coach Apple Watch band FAQ

Do I need to take my Apple Watch and Coach band to a jeweler to have them combined?

A. No, Apple Watch cases have hidden release buttons that disengage the current band, letting you slide it off and replace it with a new one at any time. It’s so easy to do that it’s common for people to own several bands for swapping around as needed for certain activities or events. Some bands may need to be taken to a jeweler to have their sizing adjusted.

Are Coach bands available for all case sizes?

A. Yes, though certain designs and color options are only available in one case size. It’s important to point out that Coach doesn’t make bands for specific case sizes but for a range of case sizes based on the small vs. large measurements of each Apple Watch iteration. So you won’t find a Coach Apple Watch band specifically for a 38mm or 42mm case but for 38/40/41mm and 42/44/45mm cases.

Which material should I use if I’m an active person?

A. The best material for active people is rubber or silicone. They are highly durable, naturally water-resistant and easy to clean.

What’s the best Coach Apple Watch band to buy?

Top Coach Apple Watch band

Coach Women’s Black Leather Strap Apple Watch Band

What you need to know: The leather look is an all-time classic.

What you’ll love: The women’s version is available in three colors but only for 38/40/41mm case sizes. A men’s version without coach branding is available in four colors but only for 42/44/45mm cases sizes. It has a limited 2-year warranty and comes in a gift box.

What you should consider: The lack of branding on the men’s version makes it indistinguishable from other leather bands but for a much higher price.

Top Coach Apple Watch band for the money

Coach Black Silicone Strap Apple Watch Band

What you need to know: The silicone is great for active people.

What you’ll love: The band’s silicone is perfect for working out or for those who spend a large amount of time outside. It’s available for 38/40/41mm and 42/44/45mm cases sizes with seven colors split between two stamped designs.

What you should consider: A few consumers had issues with the piece of the band that connects to the Watch case, calling it cheaply made plastic.

Worth checking out

Coach Stainless Steel Pave Bracelet Apple Watch Band

What you need to know: It’s perfect for attracting attention and showing off.

What you’ll love: It’s made of several individual stainless steel links that can be removed or added as needed until you find the perfect fit, though you’ll need to help of a jeweler. Each link has more than 50 crystals to make the pave look.

What you should consider: It’s extremely expensive and only available for 38/40/41mm Apple Watches. The branding is only on one link. Therefore, people aren’t likely to know it’s Coach.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.