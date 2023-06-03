IN THIS ARTICLE:

Bulova has been making reasonably priced high-end timepieces for men and women since 1875 (though their watches can be worn by people of any gender). Founded by Bohemian immigrant Joseph Bulova, the house has cultivated a dedicated customer base through persistent innovation in pursuit of precise timekeeping. The ethos of the invention that defines Bulova’s watch lineup has resulted in a wide variety with modern movements and both modern and vintage aesthetics.

Best contemporary Bulova watches for men

Bulova Precisionist Chronograph Men’s Watch

This stainless steel watch has a well-built masculine exterior that can withstand outdoor wear and be dressed up for more formal occasions. Although it’s chunkier than standard dress watches, which often aim to be as slim as possible, the stainless steel finish is more than suitable for work wear. The rugged build isn’t for nothing; this watch is waterproof to depths of almost 1,000 feet.

Bulova Three-Hand Men’s Dress Watch

If you’re in the market for a watch to don for special occasions but don’t want to shell out too much cash, look no further. This watch has a sleek stainless steel finish, an ultra-slim case and a handsome leather strap that pairs well with formal wear and suits.

Bulova Automatic Open-Aperture Men’s Watch

An automatic movement is a hallmark of sophisticated taste because of the complex nature of mechanized movement. Automatics, as they’re often called, are especially impressive because they don’t rely on an external power source to keep time, unlike their quartz counterparts. This model has a partially skeletonized case, meaning you can catch a glimpse of the movement working in real time.

Bulova Modern Men’s Gold-Tone Watch

This timepiece embodies contemporary design from its shape to its color. Featuring a sleek black finish and gold accents that add dimension, this watch is most at home on the wrist of someone attending a fancy night out or a formal event.

Bulova Archive Series Lunar Pilot Six-hand Men’s Watch

If you’re in the market for something sporty and stylish that’s capable of handling tough outdoor use and good-looking enough for casual daily wear, this is your watch. Complete with a pilot-inspired dial and a nylon-webbed strap, it has a utilitarian design. However, the functionality doesn’t stop there; it comes with a fully functional tachymeter that can measure speed over a distance.

Best contemporary Bulova watches for women

Bulova Classic Diamond Dial Two-Hand Ladies Watch

This watch presents a fresh, modern take on the traditional square case shape. Rather than fill the dial with numbers and sub-dials, it features a minimalist two-hand design with only four hour markers. However, telling the time isn’t a challenge, and the slim build looks great on the wrist.

Bulova Classic Quartz Ladies Watch

This two-tone watch offers a high-end design at an affordable price, especially considering the unique beads-of-rice bracelet. The two-tone colorway continues from the case all the way through to the clasp, representative of the watch’s level of detail. Although it doesn’t have the luxury of automatic movement, you can rely on the quartz power to keep time almost perfectly for years before replacing the battery.

Bulova Classic Women’s Bracelet Watch

If you want the functionality of being able to tell the time on your wrist but don’t want to wear a bulky watch, this piece is perfect. The case strikes a balance between legibility and minimal footprint, and the bracelet mimics the look of standard everyday jewelry.

Bulova Women’s Pearl Watch

The standout feature of this watch is the pairing of the mother-of-pearl dial with the polished stainless steel finish. This watch has a graceful sophistication complemented by the combination of Roman numerals and regular numbers. The theme of subtle, pleasing contrast continues to the bracelet, which is significantly smaller than the case.

Bulova Marine Star Diamond Bracelet Ladies Watch

If you’re after a bit of bling but are sticking to a budget, this watch is for you. The bezel and dial are complemented with 29 individual cubic zirconia synthetic gemstones that refract the light at almost every angle. It’s not too flashy, though, thanks to the brushed stainless steel bracelet.

Worth checking out

If you like the look of the chronograph Precisionist from Bulova but don’t want to spend the money, consider the standard quartz edition, which is half the price.

If you’re going to get more than one watch or are looking to add one to an existing collection, check out the Bewishhome polished watch box, which includes a built-in valet tray.

If you travel a lot, consider investing in a travel case, such as the Besoforu Single Watch Roll, crafted from leather and cushioned to protect your timepiece.

