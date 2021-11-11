Baxter Blue review: Are these computer glasses worth it?

While Baxter Blue is popular for its stylish glasses that can alleviate eye strain, the brand is also committed to supporting a healthier planet and global community.

Baxter Blue blue light glasses review

There’s growing scientific evidence suggesting that blue light from our LED screens can contribute to eye strain, blurry vision, headaches, fatigue and disrupted sleep rhythms. To counter this, blue light blocking glasses, also known as computer glasses, have flooded the market. These glasses can be worn by anyone, with or without a prescription, to protect their eyes from the potential harmful effects of blue light.

Baxter Blue claims their blue light glasses will make all the difference. The company promises users better sleep and reduced eye strain, with the added benefit of ethical features, such as biodegradable frames, sustainable packaging and a buy-one-give-one donation program.

We wanted to see if Baxter Blue blue light filter glasses could relieve eye strain, so we decided to put them to the test. Here’s what we found.

Testing Baxter Blue

Our tester is a heavy digital-screen user who works from home on a computer full time, watches TV in the evenings and uses handheld devices in bed regularly. Their screen time averages 10-12 hours a day.

Prior to testing Baxter Blue glasses, our tester experienced eye pressure, minor headaches and difficulty getting to sleep after prolonged screen use. During several weeks of testing, they used Baxter Blue glasses anytime they interacted with screens.

What is Baxter Blue?

Baxter Blue, based in Sydney, makes reading glasses, blue light blocking glasses and sunglasses designed for the digital world. These glasses are intended to filter out blue light, block ultraviolet (UV) light, eliminate glare and alleviate eye strain. Baxter Blue glasses are available with or without magnification. The lenses are virtually clear and specially coated to reduce glare. They also improve contrast when viewing screens and filter potentially harmful light wavelengths.

The company also prioritizes sustainability and community. Some of their eyeglass frames are biodegradable, and for every pair of reading glasses purchased, Baxter Blue donates a pair through the international health nonprofit Restoring Vision.

What is blue light?

Blue light is a form of high-energy light that exists near UV light on the spectrum, in the violet/blue band of visible light. It’s emitted naturally by the sun, but it also comes from artificial light sources such as digital screens. Research has suggested that too much blue light exposure from our screens can cause a variety of health concerns, including digital eye strain, fatigue due to circadian disruption and macular degeneration.

How to use Baxter Blue

New customers sign up with Baxter Blue by going through a sizing guide and virtually trying on different Baxter Blue frames. The virtual try-on utilizes your device’s camera to show you how the glasses look on you from different angles.

Note that computer users will need to upload a photo of their face during the try-on process. For this review, our tester selected the Baxter Blue Lane frames during the try-on process in about 10 minutes.

Key features of Baxter Blue

Blue light filtering lenses

Though the blue light filtering lenses in Baxter Blue glasses are untinted, they are capable of filtering out up to 80% of the highest energy blue light and 100% of UVA and UVB rays. They can also eliminate 92% of glare.

The brand’s Blue+ Sleep lenses are specifically designed to be worn after sundown to promote better sleep. They have an amber tint, an anti-reflective coating and blue light filtering to promote melatonin production and improve the wearer’s sleep.

Sustainable materials

Baxter Blue glasses ship in sustainable packaging that’s either recyclable or compostable. Some of the glasses are made with biodegradable frames that utilize a material called bio-acetate, made with FSC certified wood pulp. These biodegradable frames are free from phthalates and utilize no fossil fuels.

Baxter Blue price

Baxter Blue glasses and sunglasses cost $99-$125. Kids’ computer glasses are available for $85.

All orders are shipped free via U.S. Postal Service or FedEx and will be delivered in 3-7 business days. Expedited shipping is an additional cost of $5.95 and will be delivered in 2-3 business days.

Where is Baxter Blue sold?

Baxter Blue glasses are sold through their website.

Baxter Blue benefits

We found Baxter Blue provided effective blue light blocking glasses. Our usual symptoms of eye strain, including minor headaches and sleep disruptions, were decreased after we wore the glasses for several weeks.

The Lane frames were high quality and stylish compared with other brands of blue light blockers we’ve tried. We appreciated the fit and heft of the frames. The lenses were clear and easy to clean, and the hinges moved smoothly. The ordering process was easy and the glasses arrived in a few days.

Baxter Blue’s site features a wide variety of trendy styles for adults and children, so consumers should be able to find a style that suits them. The company’s customer service offers easy return or exchange if needed.

Even though Baxter Blue is more expensive than other brands of blue light filter glasses, we concluded that our eye strain symptoms improved enough to make the glasses worth the cost.

Baxter Blue drawbacks

While the digital try-on feature is helpful, we noted it only demonstrates how the glasses will look on your face. More detailed fit information, such as how the glasses sit on a narrow nose bridge, can be found on Baxter Blue’s sizing chart. We recommend using the digital try-on as well as the sizing chart to help select the perfect fit.

Even with careful shopping, Baxter Blue frames may not suit everyone. For some wearers, they may be too heavy and bulky, or may sit on the face incorrectly. We found that while we were mostly happy with the fit of our glasses, our eyelashes brushed against the lenses when our glasses were worn too high up on the nose.

Should you get Baxter Blue?

We found Baxter Blue glasses to be a worthwhile investment for consumers experiencing eye strain, headaches or fatigue that can be attributed to too much screen time. These blue light filtering glasses could be a worthy investment for your eyes and overall health, especially if screens are a large part of your daily lifestyle.

