Best opal earrings

In the Middle Ages, people regarded opals as stones that could bring great luck because they were believed to possess all the positive qualities of each gemstone whose color appeared in the spectrum of the opals.

Which opal earrings are best?

Opals are some of the most mystical gemstones. They’re named because of their quality of opalescence, which has an iridescent color effect. With colors that shimmer and change, opals are believed to bring luck and to possess healing powers. Whether you believe in these superstitions or you simply think opals are gorgeous, you can find opal earrings that will enhance your jewelry collection. Although opals are the birthstone for October, you don’t have to be born in that month to appreciate their beauty.

If you’re looking for opal earrings that are high-quality and stunning, consider Macy’s Lab-Created and White Sapphire Square Stud Earrings in 14K Rose Gold-Plated Sterling Silver.

What to know before you buy opal earrings

Natural vs. synthetic/lab-created opals

Opal earrings are made from both natural opals and synthetic opals that are created in laboratories. They’re very difficult to tell apart, so be careful when you make your purchase if you’re looking for one or the other. A benefit to synthetic opals is that they don’t contain as much water as natural ones, so they don’t crack as easily. They have a greater array of colors and look almost identical to natural opals. To tell the difference, look at the shades of the colors and the patterns. If they’re too perfect, they’re synthetic; natural stones have beautiful imperfections.

Fragility

Because they consist of up to 20% water, opals are called a living stone. If they lose moisture from being stored away in dry places, they can crack. Store opal earrings in a place with high humidity and avoid wearing them in dry and hot weather. They can also crack in extreme cold or even after sudden temperature changes. Be very careful not to place opal earrings down too harshly, because they could crack.

Color

Opal earrings are most commonly made from traditional white stones with iridescent colors that make them unique. There are also black opals that have shades of blue, gray and black, and fire opals that are red, orange or yellow. You can also find synthetic opals in colors such as bright pink and blue.

Carat total weight

A carat is a measure of weight for gemstones. In a piece of jewelry with more than one of the same gemstones, the carat total weight is the combined carat weight of all of the gems in the piece of jewelry. This applies to both natural and lab-created stones.

What to look for in quality opal earrings

Style

Opal earrings come in stud, hoop and hanging drop styles. The style of the earring determines the size of the opals. Look for different shapes as well like circles, spheres and squares. Some lab-created opal earrings for kids are even shaped like lightning bolts or paw prints. There are also earrings made from crushed opals.

Earring back

Opal earrings have many different types of earring backs, including post back, French wire (also known as fish hook), leverback and latch back clasps. Your comfort and the security of the earring are two considerations when choosing an earring closure.

Multiple gemstones

Opals are matched with a great variety of gemstones when set in earrings. Because they pick up so many different colors, they blend well with any gem. You can find them paired with diamonds, purple amethysts, deep red garnets and other colored gemstones.

Metals

Opal earrings may be made of sterling silver and varieties of gold such as rose, white and yellow. The earrings are more expensive when they’re set in higher-quality gold.

Matching sets

You can find sets with varying sizes and colors of the same opal earrings. You can also find them with matching opal pendants on necklaces.

How much you can expect to spend on opal earrings

The simplest opal earrings set in inexpensive metals without accompanying gems cost $50-$350. More elaborate settings with diamonds can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Opal earrings FAQ

How do you care for opal earrings?

A. You should clean opals with a soft dry or damp cloth. Never soak opals or use any harsh chemicals to clean them.

Where do the world’s opals come from?

A. About 90% of the world’s opals come from Australia. They’re also found in Nevada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil and Ethiopia.

What are the best opal earrings to buy?

Top opal earrings

Macy’s Lab-Created Opal and White Sapphire Square Stud Earrings in 14K Rose Gold-Plated Sterling Silver

What you need to know: These sparkly 1/3-inch diameter square-shaped stud earrings feature cushion-shaped, lab-created opals and round lab-created white sapphires set in 14K rose gold-plated sterling silver.

What you’ll love: These stunning opals are approximately 3/4 carat total weight and the beautiful white sapphires are 1/3 ct. t.w. You can also purchase a matching pendant necklace. You can sign up for Macy’s WorryNoMore Jewelry & Watch Protection program within 30 days of your purchase by calling customer service, using Macy’s chat function or visiting any Macy’s store with your dated online receipt.

What you should consider: The colors of each earring might not match because of the shimmering quality of opals.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top opal earrings for the money

Macy’s Three-Piece Set Imitation Opal Stud Earrings in Sterling Silver

What you need to know: This three-piece set of shimmering pink, white and blue imitation opal stud earrings with post back closures is perfect for mixing and matching.

What you’ll love: These imitation opals are approximately 1 and 5/8 ct. t.w. and set in sterling silver. They’re approximately 1/4-inch in diameter. They qualify for Macy’s WorryNoMore Jewelry & Watch Protection program.

What you should consider: These are lab-created opals, not natural ones.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Macy’s Opal and Diamond Accent Drop Earrings in 14K Rose Gold

What you need to know: These stunning opal earrings have a leverback setting with pear-cut opals and round-cut diamond accents.

What you’ll love: The opals are 1 ct. t.w. and set in 14K rose gold with an approximate drop of 3/4 of an inch. They qualify for Macy’s WorryNoMore Jewelry & Watch Protection program.

What you should consider: The leverback closure may not be as secure as other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lorianne Palinkas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.