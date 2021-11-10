Best dangle earrings

Consider making a statement with your dangle earrings and supporting a small business! You can build a whole outfit around them, or use them as the perfect linchpin.

Which dangle earrings are best?

When looking for some nice jewelry to complement your favorite outfits, the right dangle earrings can add the perfect amount of panache and style. Whether you go classic and minimalist, or bright and funky, there are tons of options available. It’s easy to find dangle earrings in a variety of sizes, made from a variety of materials. There is something for everyone to enjoy and afford. Consider trying something completely new and different. A fun choice in dangle earrings and leading the top of our list are the Maiaa Fadd Bright Acylic Flower Power Earrings.

What to know before you buy dangle earrings

Style

Dangle earrings can come in all kinds of different styles. The only thing that differentiates them from other kinds of earrings is the fact that they have a part that attaches to your ear and at least one part that hangs off of that. There are classic dangles that are made with gemstones and look very tasteful with cocktail or formal attire. There has also been a recent boom in large, ornately designed dangle earrings. These can come in minimalist, abstract designs, or in vibrant novelty shapes. Depending on your personal style, you could either go with the classic option or choose something very fun and weird.

Noise

Depending on how they’re designed, some dangle earrings can be very noisy. If they have a lot of little parts, they’re going to clack against each other. This may not matter to most people, but if you’re someone who works in a quiet environment, like a library for example, this could get annoying very fast.

Complexity

Think about the kinds of earrings you normally wear or like to look at. You might prefer earrings that are very simple and go with anything, or maybe you find yourself drawn to more complex earrings that stand out on their own. It’s also good to consider your other accessories. If you normally like to wear a lot of jewelry, big, complex earrings might not stand out the way you’d like. Or the details might get lost if your hair is covering them.

What to look for in quality dangle earrings

Size

Dangle earrings come in an enormous variety of sizes. Some people like small earrings because they draw less attention, but can still have a big impact on the outfit as a whole. Others like the statement that large dangle earrings can provide. The size can affect how comfortably they are to wear, too.

Material

It’s easy to find earrings made in the usual metals, but many are now made with materials like polymer clay, resin, acrylic, wood, pressed flowers and so much more. Some materials are more sustainable than others, or more affordable. You’ll also find earrings that are carved, printed, cut or cast, depending on what material they’re made from and the style of the designer.

Comfortability

Many dangle earrings can be quite heavy. If you’re not used to wearing larger earrings or earrings made from a very dense material, you might feel very uncomfortable getting some and feeling that weight on your ears. Look at both the size and what the earrings are made of. Also consider how comfortable you’d be with how the earrings will dangle. Larger earrings might bump against your face, or get caught on the collar of your shirt. Some smaller earrings could snag your hair if they have random moving parts. When considering the various options, think about how easy they might be to wear day to day, especially if you think you’d be wearing them for prolonged periods.

How much you can expect to spend on dangle earrings

Dangle earrings can cost from around $25-$70 depending on the complexity of the design, the materials used and other factors.

Dangle earrings FAQ

How should I store my earrings?

A. It’s best to keep them out of sunlight, especially if they’re made from delicate materials like pressed flowers. Keep them in a special jewelry box out of the way.

What are the risks of wearing dangle earrings?

A. Depending on the size and design, they can easily get caught on things, which can be very painful. Exercise caution and avoid wearing them in situations where they are likely to be tugged, say by a pet or child. Avoid wearing jewelry when engaging in a lot of physical activity, like working out.

What are the best dangle earrings to buy?

Top dangle earrings

Maiaa Fadd Bright Acrylic Flower Power Earrings

What you need to know: These cute flower dangles add a pop of color to any outfit.

What you’ll love: Both big enough to make a statement, yet simple enough in design to blend in with your style choices, these earrings are comfortable and easy to wear. They are suitable for sensitive ears, with the post made from stainless steel. Buyers also loved the packaging.

What you should consider: Some might prefer a more subtle dangle.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top dangle earrings for the money

Marimarimba Rectangle laser-cut Statement Earrings

What you need to know: Made of lightweight, soft materials, these earrings will dangle quietly.

What you’ll love: Marimarimba’s dangle earrings are very comfortable to wear and come in different color combinations. The cutouts add very interesting negative space that contrasts delightfully with the playful colors and intriguing shapes.

What you should consider: Because of their soft materials, they may not be very durable, so take extra care in how you store them.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

RosaPietsch Sunset Statement Earrings

What you need to know: These mirrored acrylic dangle earrings are lush and full of personality.

What you’ll love: Inspired by ’60s and ’70s aesthetics with a touch of Art Deco, Rosa Pietsch makes some truly spectacular designs. Using laser-cut mirrored acrylic, these earrings are substantial without pulling your ears down. The backs are surgical steel.

What you should consider: They are handmade and therefore the marbled acrylics will look slightly different than the pictured version.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Eve Jones writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.