Best Pokemon hats

Pokemon is one of the world’s most popular franchises. The adventures of Ash Ketchum and his trusty Pikachu took the world by storm initially in 1996, and since then, children of all ages have gravitated to the fun and exciting world of Pokemon. With such a popular series, it’s no surprise that there’s plentiful merchandise for the series, ranging from collectible trading cards to toys.

However, one of the most popular options is Pokemon hats, since fans can wear their favorite Pokemon right on top of their heads. Aknosh Embroidered Pokemon Go Generation 2 Hats are available in a variety of designs so you can proudly display your Pokemon love.

What to know before you buy a Pokemon hat

What is Pokemon?

The first Pokemon game was made in 1996 by Game Freak, a franchise that included cute little pocket monsters that kids could collect and trade. Thanks to the popularity of the games, an animated television show followed shortly after, one that followed a boy by the name of Ash Ketchum, who had dreams of becoming the greatest Pokemon trainer there ever was. Since then, The Pokemon Company has continued to bring new Pokemon to fans with new game releases. The Pokemon show is also ongoing.

Who is Ash Ketchum?

Ash Ketchum is the Pokemon series protagonist. As a young boy from Pallet Town, Ash started his Pokemon journey when given a Pokemon named Pikachu. At first, Pikachu disliked Ash and used his thunderbolt attack on him regularly. However, after an encounter with wild Spearow, Pikachu and Ash became friends, eventually becoming best friends and partners for the rest of the series.

Types of Pokemon

Currently, there are 18 types of Pokemon. This includes types such as fire, water, grass and electric. Pikachu, the series mascot, is an electric-type Pokemon. Other popular Pokemon include Eevee, which is a normal-type and Charmander, which is a fire-type.

What to look for in a quality Pokemon hat

Pokemon Go hats

In 2016, The Pokemon Company released a game called Pokemon Go, an alternate reality game that could be played on your smartphone. In it, players could interact with real-world locations and catch their favorite Pokemon there. Players could choose one of three teams to play as Mystic, Valor or Instinct, each with their unique styles and hat designs. Because of Pokemon Go’s popularity, the hats of the team members also became very popular.

Pokemon series hats

Within the show, Ash Ketchum would wear a hat that became his signature hat, a red and white hat with a green logo in the middle. Since then, Ash has gone through many different iterations of his hat. However, his hat from the first season of the show is still the most popular and recognized.

Pokemon-specific hats

Another popular option for people is wearing a hat that represents their favorite Pokemon. Some hats are shaped like Pikachu, Charmander, Bulbasaur and Squirtle, along with many others.

How much you can expect to spend on a Pokemon hat

The average price of a Pokemon hat is $15-$30, determined by factors such as the design placed on the hat and whether or not the hat is a snapback or a beanie. Beanies tend to cost a little bit more than traditional snapbacks, making them closer to $20.

Pokemon hat FAQ

Do they make Pokemon hats of every Pokemon?

A. At the time of writing, there are currently 898 Pokemon. Right now, the Pokemon that are most likely available for hat designs are the most popular, including Pokemon like Pikachu and Eevee.

Is there a difference between Pokemon hats for kids and adults?

A. Many hats are one-size-fits-all and come equipped with an adjustable strap on the back to fit all head sizes. However, make sure to check product descriptions beforehand to ensure that the hat is adjustable.

What’s the best Pokemon hat to buy?

Top Pokemon hat

Aknosh Embroidered Pokemon Go Generation 2 Hats

What you need to know: These Pokemon Go hats by Aknosh offer several designs from all your favorite teams from the Pokemon Go mobile game, including a few others.

What you’ll love: They’re made from 100% polyester and feature a snapback closure for a one-size-fits-all fit. There are seven different designs to choose from.

What you should consider: A few users mentioned that it might be slightly oversized on little kids but can be adjusted to fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Pokemon hat for the money

Tongtai Youth Snapback Pokemon Hat

What you need to know: This snapback for kids by Tongtai features the Pokeball logo on the front along with several Pokemon on the brim.

What you’ll love: It’s made from 100% acrylic and has a snapback closure for easy adjusting. It fits kids ages 2-10 years old.

What you should consider: This hat is designed specifically for children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pokémon Ash Ketchum Embroidered Unisex Adult Cap

What you need to know: This embroidered hat features Ash Ketchum’s original hat design from the show and is perfect for casual wearing or cosplay.

What you’ll love: This custom-made hat is specifically designed to be durable and comfortable, with a poly snap closure.

What you should consider: A few users mentioned that the hat tends to run large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bioworld Pokemon The Original Starters Blue Gradient Snapback Cap

What you need to know: This snapback cap from Bioworld features the four original starter Pokemon and is perfect for any Pokemon fan.

What you’ll love: It’s made from 100% acrylic and is a collectible hat. Its unique design allows you to represent all your favorite Kanto starters on one hat.

What you should consider: A few users reported that the hat could be a little large on smaller children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

