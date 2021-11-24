Best texting gloves you can buy online now

Touch screen gloves, known as "texting gloves," have been rising in popularity since 2010.

Which texting gloves you can buy online are best?

Before smartphones, it didn’t matter what type of gloves you wore, but thanks to touch screens, a good pair of texting gloves have become indispensable during the fall and winter months. What are texting gloves exactly? They’re exactly like any other pair of gloves except for one key difference. They have added pieces on the fingertips that will register the touch of a finger without requiring the removal of the glove. Provided you find the right pair, they are easy to use and convenient as temperatures drop.

How do texting gloves work?

The fingertips found on texting gloves feature conductive yarn or threads with materials like copper so that smartphone and tablet screens will respond to the electrical current of that touch the same as it would to the touch of your actual finger. Some smartphone gloves have these conductors on just the pointer finger, while others have them on the pointer and thumb. What you’ll want depends on how you normally use your phone.

Can you wash texting gloves?

It is not recommended that you put texting gloves in the washing machine, but they can be washed by hand in cool water. You can then lay them out flat to dry.

Are there texting gloves for left-handed users?

One thing to bear in mind is that a lot of texting gloves only have conductive tips on the right-hand glove, presumably so people can text with their “dominant” hand. Fortunately, more and more companies are making ambidextrous texting gloves so that both gloves in the pair feature conductors and are therefore compatible with a wider array of users.

Best unisex texting gloves you can buy online now

The Bymore Store Winter Touchscreen Gloves for Texting

These wool and silicone knit texting gloves are made with aeronautic conductive yarn to increase touch-screen efficiency. They have an anti-slip grip and are compatible with both right- and left-handed users. These gloves come in two sizes. Color options include gray, blue, or black with a snowflake print.

Achiou Winter Knit Touchscreen Gloves

These knit acrylic gloves have silicone non-slip palms and three-finger touch-screen capabilities through the conductive yarn on the right hand. They’re very warm, come in three sizes, and are available in 13 cozy colors.

Trendoux Touchscreen Winter Gloves for Men and Women

These acrylic knit gloves have three conductive fingertips on both the left and the right hand, plus silicone anti-slip palms to prevent fumbling. There are three available sizes and nine available colors.

Koxly Winter Touchscreen Gloves

Available in five sizes and three colors, these cozy gloves have dual-layer three-finger touch-screen capabilities and are made from compression fabrics. They’re not waterproof, but they’re very warm and have silicone anti-slip palms.

Fan Vince Winter Warm Touchscreen Gloves

These black cycling gloves are 100% polyester and have a sleek design with touch-screen compatible thumb and forefinger tips for both hands. They are wind-resistant, water-resistant, have non-slip palms, and come in five sizes.

Best women’s texting gloves you can buy online now

Achiou Women’s Winter Elastic Stretch Touchscreen Gloves

These polyester/cotton/spandex gloves have forefinger and thumb touch-screen capabilities and incorporate great elasticity for a comfortable fit. They come in two sizes and 10 color schemes.

Alepo Winter PU Leather Touchscreen Gloves For Women

These faux leather and wool gloves have fashion buttons on the wrists for a little extra flair. They aren’t very warm, but the entire glove is touch-screen compatible for maximum ease of use. There are five sizes and five rich colors from which to choose.

Isotoner Women’s Spandex Touchscreen Cold Weather Gloves

These nylon/spandex gloves have faux leather detailing and a polyester lining. They are sleek, stylish, and stretchy with a basic touch-screen function. There are two sizes and 11 colors/prints.

Elma Women’s Classic Touchscreen Texting Winter Gloves

These stylish touch-screen gloves are made from soft hair sheep leather with a cashmere lining and a fashion button on each wrist. They come in five numbered sizes (including half sizes) and nine colors.

TrailHeads Women’s Touchscreen Running Gloves

These smooth, stretchy polyester gloves feature touch-screen capable tips on both the left and right hand as well as non-slip palms. They are designed for aerobic use, come in three sizes and three colors/patterns.

Best men’s texting gloves you can buy online now

Eonpow Men’s Touchscreen Texting Leather Gloves

These black faux leather gloves have a buckle closure at the wrist and a soft cashmere-like lining on the inside. They are warm, comfortable, and are compatible with touch screens.

Blocker Outdoors Shield Series S3 Touch Text Gloves

These lightweight wool gloves have an earthy tree edge pattern on the exterior and touch-screen forefinger and thumb tips, as well as a silicone anti-slip palm grip. They prevent odor, minimize moisture and come in two colors.

Adidas Men’s Shield 3.0 Texting Gloves

Available in two sizes, these texting gloves are made from polyester, spandex, and faux leather for a comfortable fit. The forefinger and thumb tips are touch-screen compatible on both the left and right hand. The gloves are warm and feature a flood print palm grip on both hands for a firm, reliable grip.

Foco Men’s NFL Palm Logo Texting Touch Gloves

These polyester gloves have forefinger and thumb tips that are touch-screen compatible and come in over a dozen NFL team colors. Each glove features the team’s logo on the back of the palm and the team’s name on the other side.

Carhartt Men’s C-Touch Work Glove

These cotton/polyester durable work gloves are wind resistant with a comfortable microfiber lining and are touch-screen compatible. They come available in black or gray and there are five sizes from which to choose.

Best kid’s texting gloves you can buy online now

Tek Gear Boy’s 4-20 Texting Microfleece Glove

Available in two sizes, these black polyester microfleece texting gloves are warm with touch-screen compatible forefinger and thumb tips on the right hand. Unlike most texting gloves, they are machine washable.

Pulais Kids Touchscreen Gloves

This set comes with two pairs of acrylic knit gloves, one in gray and one in blue. Both have three-finger touch-screen capabilities on the left and right hand. Gloves come in small or medium.

Yukini Ya Kid’s Touchscreen Winter Gloves

Available in five sizes, these black and gray gloves have a plush lining, reflective accents, and anti-slip palms with three-finger touch-screen conductive fabric on the right-hand tips. Though sold as water-resistant, users do not recommend them for wet environments.

Head Kids’ Touchscreen Gloves

Available in black or violet, these touch-screen gloves are great for chilly days. The fit is comfortable and the materials are of good quality. The gloves come in two sizes.

The North Face Youth Denali ETIP Gloves

These fleece gloves have five finger-touch-screen capabilities as well as a silicone anti-slip print on the palms. They come in two colors and three sizes.

