Best Disney mini backpack

Which Disney mini backpacks are best?

Mini backpacks have become one of the more popular fashion accessories on the market. They’re as much a style statement as a functional backpack to carry your must-haves. Disney is a worldwide brand that everyone knows and loves, so it’s no surprise that there are dozens of Disney mini backpacks that combine fashion with favorite Disney characters. Whether you’re shopping for a kid or a kid at heart, there’s a Disney mini backpack for everyone, such as the Loungefly Disney Toy Story Alien Pizza Planet Mini Backpack.

What to know before you buy a Disney mini backpack

Price

Disney mini backpacks have a full-sized price tag. Though they’re smaller than normal backpacks they’re more expensive than their larger counterparts. This is because not only are they a big hit with fans, but they’re also collected by many people. That means companies can price them like collectibles. Expect to spend more than usual when purchasing one.

Limited availability

Due to the popularity of both Disney and mini backpacks, Disney mini backpacks don’t stick around long. Some are special releases that are only available for a limited time. Others may sell out within days or even hours of being available online, as fans look to collect them and resellers buy up inventory to sell on the secondary market. If there’s a Disney mini backpack that you love, it’s absolutely best to buy it as soon as you find it.

Exclusives

The mini backpack market is more complicated than other fashion accessories. Some Disney mini backpacks are released as exclusives at select retailers. Others are exclusives to Disney themselves at their theme parks and retail stores. Still others are released in conjunction with special events like conventions. Fans looking for a specific mini backpack should be aware that it may only be available in one or two places.

What to look for in a quality Disney mini backpack

Distinct style

Mini backpacks put style first, so purchase one with a design that’s going to stand out in the crowd. Disney is one of the most popular brands for mini backpacks with dozens of different designs to choose from, and some are more distinct than others. The best Disney mini backpack styles are fun, unique and don’t require being up close and personal for fans to understand what is supposed to be depicted.

Extra details

The best licensed merchandise has more than just a picture of a favorite character on it. It’s the details that make these purchases great. Find one that goes above and beyond in representing your love of Disney, whether it’s a particularly detailed print or small creative touches, like an interior design or zipper pulls that match the pattern.

Durable design

Disney mini backpacks are somewhat of an investment because of their high price tag and the fact that many people purchase them to take on trips to the Disney parks. Fans should have a backpack that’s going to stand up to that kind of use and last as long as a regular backpack. One way to ensure that is avoid designs that have pieces sticking out that could easily get bent or broken off.

How much you can expect to spend on a Disney mini backpack

Most Disney mini backpacks are priced at $65-$75. Select styles can be priced higher if they are convention or other exclusives.

Disney mini backpack FAQ

Do Disney mini backpacks get discontinued?

A. It varies. Most Disney mini backpacks sell out rather than get officially taken off the market, like other collectibles. However, those that are marketed as exclusives for the Disney Parks or conventions are usually only available for a limited time. That may be as long as a month or as short as the weekend of the convention. After that, exclusives are not typically available from retailers anymore.

When are new Disney mini backpacks released?

A. New Disney mini backpacks are released almost constantly because of how popular they are. There’s no set release schedule, but it’s worth checking retailers’ and brands’ websites often to see what’s available. Some retailers even have pre-orders or “coming soon” pages where fans can check out upcoming releases.

What’s the best Disney mini backpack to buy?

Top Disney mini backpack

Loungefly Disney Toy Story Alien Pizza Planet Mini Backpack

What you need to know: This fun Disney mini backpack will deliver plenty of attention fans’ way with one of the adorable Aliens from the Toy Story films.

What you’ll love: This is one of the most creative Disney mini backpacks available. The design is an immediate attention-grabber with the fan-favorite Alien character. The colors stand out in any crowd, and the interior print is equally bright. The pizza box also functions as an exterior pocket.

What you should consider: The alien’s top antenna sticks out, making it liable to bend if you put the backpack in any kind of confined space, like in a trunk or on an airplane.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Disney mini backpack for the money

Loungefly Disney Cinderella Castle Mini Backpack

What you need to know: This Disney mini backpack features a detailed rendering of one of Disney’s most famous castles with lots of embellishing details.

What you’ll love: The brightly colored design of this backpack brings Cinderella Castle to life in a beautiful and striking way. There are two different designs on the front and back, which is rare for Disney mini backpacks. The backpack also features an interior design and a Cinderella-themed zipper pull for additional detail.

What you should consider: Cinderella appears on the rear of the backpack, so she won’t be seen by anyone but the wearer. The only characters visible on the front are the Fairy Godmother and one of the mice, both of whom are off to the side of the design.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Loungefly Disney Mickey Mouse Sweets Mini Backpack

What you need to know: This Disney mini backpack is designed to resemble a Mickey Mouse-shaped ice cream sundae.

What you’ll love: It’s a different design that pays homage to Disney in a more subtle way. The sundae print has fun details, including brightly colored sprinkles and a maraschino cherry also shaped like Mickey. The elements that stick out are larger, so there’s no real risk of bending or damage.

What you should consider: This backpack does not feature any Disney characters in its design.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

