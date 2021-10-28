Depending on what you want in a TV screen protector, a wide range of unit covers, protective layers and other products exist to keep you and your TV safe.

Which TV screen protector is best?

When looking for the best TV screen protector, it’s important to consider a number of different factors about your TV, the needs of your protector and the size of your screen. Still, most buyers can find a few different products on the market that fit their needs, so it’s worth spending some time identifying what you truly want before you buy.

For those with TVs 55 inches or less, this Photodon Anti-Glare TV Screen Protector is a great protector that reduces glare and protects your TV from scratches, with the added bonus that it can be cut to size.

What to know before you buy a TV screen protector

What you’re looking for in a TV screen protector

In most cases, the best TV screen protectors will simply be those that fulfill your specific needs. There are protectors that serve many different purposes, such as protecting your TV screen from cracks, reducing glare on your screen and protecting your TV from the elements.

TV surface protection

Most people that are buying a TV screen protector are looking for surface protection. This includes films or thicker covers that are designed to protect the TV screen from scratches, dust, debris and sometimes even more harmful elements like moisture and sunlight.

Your TV’s size

No matter what kind of TV screen protector you end up with, you’ll want to make sure you check on your TV’s size before you buy. Most TV screens and monitors are measured diagonally to arrive at the “advertised size.” Once you have the size, you can begin your search for the perfect protector.

What to look for in a quality TV screen protector

Proper protection

First and foremost, you want to ensure that your TV screen protector does what you want it to. Those wanting a film for reducing HEV light, blue light, UV and other harmful rays will want to make sure their purchases fulfill these needs, whereas those protecting their TV screens from physical harm outdoors will be looking for something entirely different.

Correct sizing

Once you know the size of your TV screen, as measured diagonally from corner to corner, you should be able to find a product that fits correctly. If you only need a TV screen cover, you may be able to get away with something slightly larger – though you shouldn’t have trouble finding one that’s designed for your TV’s size. Some buyers can also get away with buying screen-protecting films that are larger than their screens, then cutting them down to fit properly.

Anti-glare or ray protectant

Many also buy TV screen covers that offer anti-glare and/or UV, blue light, HEV light and other ray protecting qualities. Anti-glare protectors can help enhance the viewing experience for those with brightly lit rooms, while many prefer the ray protection for its claims of reducing harmful light associated with regular television intake.

How much you can expect to spend on TV screen protectors

A wide range of TV screen protectors exist, meaning that there is also a wide range of TV screen protector prices available, depending on where and what you’re looking for. In general, cheap TV screen protectors may be as affordable as $25-$60, while many larger, pricier or uniquely-purposed models can cost as much as $220.

TV screen protector FAQ

Can you make a DIY screen protector for your TV?

A. While it may be possible to make your own TV screen protector depending on your qualifications and access to materials, it’s probably best to leave that up to the professionals. Luckily, you can find a wide range of TV screen protector sizes.

Do they make TV screen protectors for the eyes?

A. Depending on what you’re hoping to protect your eyes from, a number of products exist with different purposes to protect the viewer. These usually include things like glare, UV, HEV light and blue light rays, which can easily be solved with the right TV screen cover.

What’s the best TV screen protector to buy?

Top TV screen protector

Photodon Anti-Glare TV Screen Protector Kit For Up To 55-Inch Television Screens

What you need to know: This matte and laser-cut-finished TV screen protector works on television screens up to 55 inches, and offers reduced glare from multiple angles, as well as surface protection.

What you’ll love: Along with its anti-glare visuals, this screen protector can help reduce general wear and tear on TVs, especially in environments where the unit may be more susceptible to surface scratches. The company will also send users a sample of the film if they choose.

What you should consider: While this anti-glare TV screen protector can be cut down to fit multiple smaller TV sizes, the product itself isn’t available in multiple or larger sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top TV screen protector for the money

LISH Premium Waterproof Outdoor TV Screen Protector and Cover For 52 to 55-Inch TVs

What you need to know: For those on a serious budget, this simple TV cover from LISH will protect just about any indoor or outdoor television screen, and it comes in multiple sizes.

What you’ll love: Along with being a cheap TV screen protector solution, this unit offers a thick, durable fabric for public television displays, or for outdoor circumstances where TVs will be forced to deal with small amounts of moisture, dust, surface scratches and other hazards. This model can also be found in black, beige or gray, and comes in a smaller size.

What you should consider: Some users reported disliking the velcro system on this screen protector.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

EYES PC Blue Light-Blocking LED TV Screen Protector Panel For 50-Inch Televisions

What you need to know: If blue light, UVs and HEVs are what you’re trying to get a screen protector for, this Blue Light TV Screen Protector from EYES PC will easily help you get the job done.

What you’ll love: With roughly between 380nm and 495nm of blue-light blocking HEV protection, this thin film is easy to install and is great for those hoping to reduce eye strain associated with watching TV. It also doesn’t sacrifice the regular optical quality of your TV when in use.

What you should consider: This particular display is only useful for 50-inch TV and monitor screens.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

