Best Black Friday printer deal

Choosing a wireless printer makes it much simpler to print documents from all kinds of devices. Most new printers sold today are wireless, but it pays to double-check.

Should you wait for Black Friday to buy a printer?

Whether you want to print work documents, your favorite photos or your kids’ school assignments, it pays to have an up-to-date printer. Black Friday printer deals give you the perfect opportunity to equip your home with a printer or replace an old, tired model.

With so many printers available, do your research to find printers with decent discounts that are worth buying. Preparing early for Black Friday will leave you in a position to find the best printer offers when the day rolls around.

When will Black Friday printer deals go live?

Black Friday 2021 is on Nov. 26; it always falls the day after Thanksgiving, so it’s easy to remember. The biggest Black Friday sales will start on Nov. 26 and run through the end of Nov. 29, which is called Cyber Monday. However, some solid offers will start the week of Thanksgiving, while lesser deals can be found as early as the beginning of November. Subscribe to the BestReviews email newsletter for more information on when the best deals go live.

What Black Friday printer deals will be available?

Until Black Friday printer deals go live, it isn’t possible to say exactly what deals will be available. However, it’s not too difficult to predict which printers will be offered at a discount by looking at data from previous years. Below you’ll find a list of printers you’re likely to find offers on this Black Friday weekend. It’s a good idea to add any printers you’re considering to your online shopping basket in advance to track price drops and snag a great bargain as soon as deals go live.

Printers to watch for Black Friday deals

HP OfficeJet Pro 8025e Wireless Color All-in-One Printer

An excellent printer for home offices and small businesses, it can print up to 20 black-and-white pages per minute and features an auto document feed. Its wireless capabilities allow users to print directly from phones or tablets using an app and connect it to their laptop or desktop computer via Wi-Fi.

HP DeskJet 2755e Wireless Color All-in-One Printer

This affordable printer is excellent for basic household printing tasks — it might not be fast or heavy-duty enough for office use, but it gets the job done for standard home printing. It features wireless technology for easier printing and has a built-in flatbed scanner.

HP ENVY 6055e All-in-One Wireless Color Printer

You get a range of excellent printing options with this solid mid-range printer, including the option to print borderless photos, automatic two-sided printing and wireless printing from your computer or an app. It’s a great choice for everyday use and has the printing quality necessary for printing out photos to display.

HP OfficeJet Pro 6978 All-in-One Wireless Printer

This speedy, heavy-duty printer is perfect for use in small offices or by households that do a large amount of printing. The color touchscreen makes it easy to control, while wireless connectivity lets you print remotely. The duplexing document feeder makes two-sided copying and printing far quicker and easier.

Canon PIXMA TR4520 Wireless All-in-One Photo Printer

An all-in-one printer that’s compact and easy to use yet doesn’t sacrifice durability or printing quality. It’s wireless, so you can print from a computer, phone or tablet without messing around with cables. It’s also Alexa compatible, so if you have an Amazon Echo device, printing just got even easier.

Canon TS6420 All-in-One Wireless Printer

Extremely easy to set up, whether printing from your computer or a mobile device. An ideal option for anyone concerned about the technical aspects of buying a new printer. The built-in scanner is perfect for copying documents or archiving old photos onto your computer.

Canon TR8620 All-in-One Printer

Thanks to the large LCD touchscreen, this printer is straightforward and intuitive to use, whether you want to print, scan, copy or even fax. It’s compatible with both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for easy wireless printing. The automatic document feeder has a 20-sheet capacity, which makes copying multipage documents much quicker.

Canon PIXMA TS3520 Compact Wireless All-in-One Printer

Despite its affordable price, this printer has an excellent print quality for documents and photos, proving you don’t need to spend a fortune on a printer. It’s compact and easy to use and offers wireless printing options from your computer, phone or tablet.

Brother MFC-J1205W INKvestment Wireless Color Inkjet Printer

It might not be the sleekest looking printer, but this model is durable and practical. It can print up to 16 pages per minute in black and white or nine pages in color, which isn’t bad for an affordable printer. The “INKvestment Tank” design means this printer holds more ink than those with conventional cartridges, lasting up to a year.

Epson Expression Home XP-4100 Wireless Color Printer

This Alexa-compatible wireless printer is simple to use with a built-in scanner and automatic two-sided printing. The instant-dry ink avoids smudging, which can be an issue with some printers, especially when printing on photo paper.

Epson EcoTank ET-2760 Wireless All-in-One Cartridge-Free Supertank Printer

Thanks to the eco-tan technology, this printer features refillable ink tanks rather than conventional cartridges, making it a more environmentally-friendly option, especially if you do a lot of printing. It’s easy to use with wireless technology and a built-in scanner and copier.

Kodak Dock Plus Portable Instant Photo Printer

This compact photo printer instantly prints 4-by-6-inch photos. You can’t use it to print documents, but this is an excellent choice if your main reason for wanting a printer is to print pictures. Simply dock your phone on the cable and print out high-quality images to display.

