Lenovo gaming laptop vs. Acer gaming laptop

When choosing a gaming laptop, look for a model that has at least 8GB RAM, a high-end processor (AMD or Intel), a modern graphics card and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Which is best: Lenovo or Acer gaming laptops?

When it comes to gaming laptops, dedicated gamers need a machine that offers exceptional performance and high speed without losing out in build quality. Along with this, budget and other features are also important when choosing the best gaming laptop.

Between Lenovo and Acer, the key difference in their gaming laptops is performance and build quality vs. cost. In general, Lenovo offers better overall performance but at a higher price point. Acer, meanwhile, produces reliable, entry-level gaming laptops at a more budget-friendly price.

Lenovo gaming laptops

Lenovo was founded in 1984 and currently builds a wide range of products. Over the past few years, its line of Legion gaming laptops has been some of the highest-quality laptops out there with faster processors and overall better specs than older Lenovo models.

Moreover, Lenovo gaming laptops usually have a strong build quality. Models like the Lenovo Legion 7 also have a built-in cooling system that keeps the machine from overheating during intensive gameplay.

Overall, Lenovo’s machines are durable, reliable and more affordable than other gaming laptops on the market in 2021. Prices range from $1,000 to $1,800 on average.

Lenovo gaming laptops pros

Strong build quality (ex: the Legion 7 consists of highly durable aluminum)

Many models come with per-key RGB lighting

Keyboards have a nice “clicky” feel

New models usually have a stable touchpad that doesn’t have a gap when pushed down

Built-in fan control software provides great thermal control

The AMD Ryzen models come with vapor chamber coolers, which prevent overheating in the system

Lenovo gaming laptops cons

Since these are laptops, there is slight flex on the monitor screen and keyboard

Heavy drain on the battery life when playing intense, modern computer games

High-end models are on the higher end when it comes to cost

Best Lenovo gaming laptop

Legion Slim 7 Gen 6 AMD (15-Inch) With RTX 3060

With an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and an NVIDIA RTX 3060, this gaming laptop offers a reliable gaming experience for gamers who want to play any type of modern game. It’s powerful enough to support graphically demanding games, including games that support raytracing. This high-end machine has 16 GB RAM and a 2 TB solid-state drive for fast, optimal gaming sessions. Although the machine has a relatively short battery life and can run hot, it’s a great laptop for hardcore gamers.

Sold by Lenovo

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 6 Gaming Laptop

This powerful gaming laptop comes with an RTX 3060 graphics card, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and a 16-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It has outstanding build quality and is more than capable of running intense games, making it a great option for gamers who want a solid midrange gaming laptop. The machine may run hot, but it still has a decent cooling system and offers exceptional performance. There are also lower configurations available for those on a budget.

Sold by Lenovo

Lenovo Legion 5 15 Gaming Laptop

This entry-level gaming laptop model boasts an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, a powerful RTX 3050TI and 16GB DDR4 RAM. Perfect for gamers, the 15.6-inch display matched with a 165Hz refresh rate makes playing any game on this machine a visually appealing experience. The audio from the speakers is comparable to other laptops at this price point.

Sold by Amazon

Acer gaming laptop

When it comes to gaming laptops, Acer’s most recognizable lines are the Predator Helios and the Nitro lines. Acer’s gaming laptops are typically more budget-friendly than its competitors, though they are on par with Lenovo when it comes to price.

As for quality and performance, Acer’s gaming laptops can handle moderate gaming and have a decent build construction. High-end models like the Acer Predator Triton 500 are more than capable of handling modern games with intense graphics and long gaming sessions.

Acer gaming laptops start at around $1,200, but higher-tier machines can cost up to $2,000.

Acer gaming laptop pros

A relatively budget-friendly option for gamers without sacrificing performance

Some models offer up to 300Hz refresh rates

Solid, durable keyboard

Capable of playing modern games at high graphical settings

Acer gaming laptop cons

Weaker battery life than similarly priced machines

Most models are made of plastic and are less durable

There is some flex in the screen and keyboard

Audio quality is average

Some models have a slower response time on their screen

The fans run fast and loud when running more demanding software or games

Wi-Fi ports of some models are tricky to use

Best Acer gaming laptop

Acer Predator Helios 300

This powerful gaming laptop comes with an Intel i7 11th generation processor, an RTX 3060 graphics card and a 512GB solid-state drive with enough space to store a large library of games. This laptop is sturdier than other models and can run modern games on the highest settings without struggling. Plus, the 144Hz screen offers a great refresh rate. The fans may be loud when pushed to the max, but this machine still performs well.

Sold by Amazon

Acer Predator Triton 500

This gaming laptop is reliable and outperforms many other models with an Intel Core i7-10750H and the last-gen NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super (upgradable). It has a 15.6-inch screen and a 300Hz refresh rate so that gamers can play any modern game without lag.

Sold by Amazon

Should you get a Lenovo gaming laptop or an Acer gaming laptop?

If you want a budget-friendly gaming laptop to get you started with modern gaming, both Lenovo and Acer have great options for you. However, more serious gamers who need something sturdy and more reliable should consider a Lenovo gaming laptop over an Acer one.

