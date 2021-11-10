Best Cyber Monday laptop deal

Laptops are popular items to buy on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so don’t hesitate when you see a great deal.

All you need to know about Cyber Monday laptop deals

Whether for work, school, creative pursuits, gaming or casual browsing, laptops are now the de facto choice of computer for most individuals. If yours could do with an upgrade, you might be looking for the best Cyber Monday laptop deals.

You can find Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on laptops of all kinds, from basic Chromebooks to powerful gaming laptops. If you know where to look, you could save hundreds of dollars on a laptop during Cyber Monday sales.

Is Cyber Monday better than Black Friday for laptop deals?

If you’re in the market for a new laptop computer, it makes sense to wait for one of the biggest sale weekends of the year. Still, you might be wondering whether you’ll get the better deal on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. The two have been combined into one weekend-long sale extravaganza in recent years, but deals often change each day. Unfortunately, there’s no set-in-stone rule as to which day features better offers, so you could find the best laptop deals on either day.

Although this is a list of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals, you may find a better deal on Black Friday. Due to pandemic-related supply chain issues, there’s no guarantee on stock levels and the best deals might not stick around for long, so if you see a laptop you’re interested in with a big discount on Black Friday, it’s probably best to snap it up.

What laptop deals will be available on Cyber Monday?

It isn’t possible to tell for sure which laptops will be on sale on Cyber Monday or over the Black Friday weekend until closer to the time. However, similar laptop deals are available every year, so it’s possible to make informed predictions based on data from previous years. If you want to be updated on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, plus other offers throughout the year, subscribe to the BestReviews email newsletter.

Laptops to watch for Cyber Monday deals

Apple MacBook Air

This midrange notebook might not be as powerful as the MacBook Pro, but it’s still got enough heft behind it to quickly and easily run most programs. Whether for work, recreation or hobbies, this laptop packs a punch.

Apple MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro is loved by creatives since it easily runs power-hungry programs like GarageBand, Photoshop and Final Cut Pro without eye-watering loading times or problems with freezing or crashing. It has impressive specs, a gorgeous retina display and is an all-around excellent choice for Mac enthusiasts.

Dell Latitude 3520

A solid business laptop, this model runs all the programs you might need to work from home — or anywhere else — with ease. The Intel Adaptix makes it possible to prioritize your most important apps so they always run smoothly. With an impressive range of ports, you’ll rarely meet a device you can’t connect this laptop to.

Dell XPS 13

Exceptionally thin and light yet quick and powerful, this laptop is perfect for use on the go since carrying it with you isn’t a hassle. It starts in an instant from any power-state, while the Wi-Fi 6 technology makes using the internet faster than ever. You have the choice between a touch screen and a non-touch screen depending on your preferences.

Dell Inspiron 14

This reasonably priced laptop is an excellent choice for an average user who doesn’t need a super-powerful laptop but still wants a fast, smooth user experience. It contains a powerful Intel Core processor that makes light work of multitasking and runs quietly to avoid distractions.

Alienware M15 R5 Ryzen Gaming Laptop

The perfect choice for gamers, everything about this laptop is designed to give users the best visual experience possible when playing graphically demanding games. With a refresh rate up to 360 Hertz, you won’t miss any action. It’s extremely fast and has top-notch cooling technology to keep it from overheating.

HP ENVY 15

This extremely thin, light laptop has a powerful processor, a speedy solid-state drive and 16GB of RAM. It’s powerful enough for gaming, vlogging, video editing, recording music and other tasks that can be otherwise tricky with a budget laptop.

HP OMEN 16

With a quality GPU, impressive OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology and a fast refresh rate, this laptop is set up for gaming, though it’s great for any other computing tasks that need a bit of power behind them.

HP Spectre x360

With touch screen technology and a hinge that rotates almost completely, this convertible laptop can be used either as a standard laptop or in tablet mode. It’s fast and responsive with a range of configuration options when you buy directly from HP, so you can choose the specs you need.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3

Users looking for a budget laptop who are happy to use cloud computing should consider this affordable Chromebook. It’s slim and lightweight, runs extremely quickly and boasts a 10-hour battery life.

Lenovo Yoga 7i

The 360-degree hinge and touch screen allow you to use this 2-in-1 laptop in standard laptop mode or as a tablet. As a tablet, you can stand it up to watch videos or lay it completely flat while it still performs excellently as a regular laptop when you want it to.

Acer Chromebook 314

This slim, speedy Chromebook is perfect for casual use, such as browsing the web, watching videos and word processing. It’s great for anyone who doesn’t need a hugely powerful laptop and the affordable price point makes it ideal for families who don’t want to give kids access to a high-end laptop.

Acer Aspire 5

A decent laptop on the lower end of the price spectrum that’s perfect for everyday use. It features 1TB of internal storage and a 15.6-inch screen with a slim bezel. The built-in fingerprint reader helps secure the laptop and gives users easy access without entering a password.

