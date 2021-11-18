Best USB-C to Ethernet adapter

Unlike Lightning cables, USB-C connectors are fully reversible and are capable of working properly in any orientation. Furthermore, they offer a maximum data transfer speed of 10Gbps, which is double that of USB 3.0 connectors.

Which USB-C to Ethernet adapters are best?

Newer, ultrathin laptops provide the convenience and utility of a PC without unnecessary weight. Unfortunately, such laptops leave out components like an Ethernet port to save space. Rather than having to deal with spotty or insecure wireless networks, purchasing an adapter can help. A handy device like the Anker PowerExpand USB-C to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter will ensure you can easily create a wired internet connection anywhere.

What to know before you buy a USB-C to Ethernet adapter

Ethernet is more reliable

Newer laptops are now entirely wireless when it comes to creating an internet connection. Manufacturers aim to create a slim and lightweight device with an ultrathin profile or complete mobility.

Unfortunately, connecting to Wi-Fi is only useful if there are no issues receiving a signal or transferring data. If there are lots of people all utilizing the same Wi-Fi network at once, internet connectivity can get spotty.

Other problems include poor quality data transfer speeds, frozen internet browsers and being unable to connect wirelessly in the first place. While Wi-Fi is convenient, leaving yourself without a USB-C to Ethernet adapter for internet access is shortsighted.

Ethernet is more secure

Though wireless internet connectivity has led to incredible advancements, Wi-Fi is by no means foolproof. By making your information wireless, you are exposing yourself to unnecessary vulnerability.

In addition to potential cybersecurity threats, not all WiFi networks are created equal in terms of security, speed and maximum number of users. Due to the data being transmitted wirelessly, it can be impacted by other electronic devices being used nearby, be blocked by walls and other physical barriers and run incredibly slowly if too many users perform data-heavy activities.If you need a secure and fast connection, using a USB-C to Ethernet adapter is an affordable and effective solution.

What to look for in a quality USB-C to Ethernet adapter

Fast data transfer speeds

Understanding the differences between a gigabit (Gb) and gigabyte (GB) are crucial for purchasing a USB-C to Ethernet adapter. The data transfer speed difference between a gigabyte and gigabit is staggering. While a gigabyte represents 1,000MB in data transfer, a gigabit represents 125MB.

What this means is that you can transfer a 1GB file in about eight seconds with a GB-equipped USB-C to Ethernet adapter. In other words, a 20GB file can be transferred in the space of two minutes and twenty seconds, which is not always the case when using a Wi-Fi connection.

Durability and a light weight

As is the case with many devices, finding out that you bought a cheap model prone to mechanical issues can be frustrating. After all, you would be very disappointed to discover that said adapter had been rendered useless by physical damage.

Choose an adapter that includes features for great performance and enhanced resistance to damage. With braided nylon cables, aluminium bodies and symmetrically designed plugs, a good adapter will connect you to wired Ethernet reliably.

Easy plug-and-play utility and compatibility

Discovering that you need to download drivers or other software to use a simple cable might make you question if it’s worth the trouble. Furthermore, buying a technical add-on for your PC that turns out to only work on a particular brand of laptop can be annoying.

Look for an adapter that offers easy plug-and-play utility so that you can connect to wired Ethernet with minimum difficulty. Also look for one that works seamlessly with a wide range of laptop brands. This way, you can continue using the adapter if you change computers.

How much you can expect to spend on a USB-C to Ethernet adapter

A quality USB-C to Ethernet adapter usually costs anywhere from $21-$35.

USB-C to Ethernet adapter FAQ

How can I determine if my USB-C to Ethernet adapter is working?

A. As with any other USB-connected device, you will be able to open your PC’s taskbar, select the device in question and open the “Properties” menu to see if the device is working properly or not.

Is Ethernet better than Wi-Fi?

A. Besides being both more stable and more secure than Wi-Fi, Ethernet connections tend to provide significantly faster speeds for gaming, downloading or watching content online.

What’s the best USB-C to Ethernet adapter to buy?

Top USB-C to Ethernet adapter

Anker PowerExpand USB-C to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter

What you need to know: This is an excellent USB-C to Ethernet adapter backed up by one of the leading manufacturers.

What you’ll love: This lightweight adapter offers consistent connection speeds of up to 1 Gbps.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with the transfer speeds being slower than advertised and dropped connections.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top USB-C to Ethernet adapter for the money

uni RJ45 to USB-C Thunderbolt 3/Type-C Ethernet Adapter

What you need to know: This affordable USB-C to Ethernet adapter works with laptops, smartphones and other devices.

What you’ll love: This durable and versatile unit provides up to 1GB Ethernet connectivity at a great price.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with the unit being prone to overheating or being dead on arrival.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Belkin USB-IF Certified USB Type C (USB-C) to gigabit Ethernet Adapter

What you need to know: You can’t go wrong with this robust USB-C to Ethernet adapter designed for maximum convenience and utility.

What you’ll love: This unit offers a symmetrically designed, reversible USB-C connector so you can connect without worrying about plug orientation. It also has ultra-fast gigabit Ethernet speeds and is easy to use.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with the unit overheating and ceasing to work within weeks of purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Daniel Martin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.