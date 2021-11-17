Best Cat8 Ethernet cable

Just because Cat8 is currently the best Ethernet cable category doesn’t mean it’s the best for you. Most internet service providers and related equipment can’t handle Cat8 speeds, so you can save some money by purchasing an older, better matching Ethernet cable category, i.e. a Cat6 or Cat7.

Which Cat8 Ethernet cables are best?

WiFi connection may be more convenient, but wired internet connections are more reliable and much, much faster. Not all Ethernet cables are created equally though, some cables can restrict your internet speeds and you can wind up paying for a service that you aren’t taking advantage of. Avoid that possibility by purchasing a DbillionDa Weatherproof Cat8 Ethernet Cable with Gold Plated RJ45 Connector. This Cat8 Ethernet cable is rated for speeds up to 40 Gigabits per second, more than enough for even the fastest available services.

What to know before you buy a Cat8 Ethernet cable

Length

When purchasing a Cat8 Ethernet cable you only want to purchase the minimum length you need. Longer cables then required not only cost more, but they are harder to manage when in use and can lead to dangerous tangles if not managed at all.

Cable shape

Cat8 Ethernet cables can be either round or flat.

Round: Round Cat8 Ethernet cables are the most frequently used because it’s the most durable form for an Ethernet cable. The round design allows for more protection to be placed around the components inside the Cat8 Ethernet cable which are doing all of the data transmission.

Round Cat8 Ethernet cables are the most frequently used because it’s the most durable form for an Ethernet cable. The round design allows for more protection to be placed around the components inside the Cat8 Ethernet cable which are doing all of the data transmission. Flat: Flat Cat8 Ethernet cables sacrifice all protection to lower the weight and cost of the Cat8 Ethernet cable. They are less durable and require more maintenance than a round Cat8 Ethernet cable. They can be beneficial when run through narrow spaces that a round cable wouldn’t fit through, but otherwise, it’s recommended to purchase a round Cat8 Ethernet cable.

What to look for in a quality Cat8 Ethernet cable

Cable type

Cat8 Ethernet cables are surrounded by plastic or braided nylon.

Plastic: Most Cat8 Ethernet cables surround their data handling cables with plastic. It’s affordable and readily available for manufacturers and easy to manipulate by users in both business and personal use. It’s also more resistant for use outdoors.

Most Cat8 Ethernet cables surround their data handling cables with plastic. It’s affordable and readily available for manufacturers and easy to manipulate by users in both business and personal use. It’s also more resistant for use outdoors. Braided Nylon: Braided nylon cables aren’t used as regularly, despite their ease for manufacturers to make, as their strengths aren’t frequently required to be called upon. Braided nylon is a more durable cable typically only used in situations where the cable is expected to regularly be pulled and twisted.

How much you can expect to spend on a Cat8 Ethernet cable

Like other bulk-related goods, the longer the Cat8 Ethernet cable you buy, the less you pay per foot. Most Cat8 Ethernet cables of 25 feet cost between $20-$25 at between $.80-$1.05 per foot. The shortest Cat8 Ethernet cables can cost as much as nearly $5 per foot while the longest can cost as little as $.40.

Cat8 Ethernet cable FAQ

What does it mean when an Ethernet cable is “Cat8?”

A. The “Cat” in Ethernet cables refers to its category, a method of distinction that refers to their maximum bandwidths, data rates and shielding. Cat8 is the most recent, highest-performing category for Ethernet cables.

Bandwidth? Data rates? What do these numbers mean?

A. Learn what these terms and numbers mean, as it can potentially save you money to know you don’t need the highest-powered cable.

Bandwidth: Bandwidth, also known as frequency, is the rate at which a signal cycles in one second. Higher bandwidth means that more data can be transmitted per second and increases the speed at which data can be downloaded and uploaded. A Cat8 Ethernet cable cycles up to 2,000,000,000 times per second!

Bandwidth, also known as frequency, is the rate at which a signal cycles in one second. Higher bandwidth means that more data can be transmitted per second and increases the speed at which data can be downloaded and uploaded. A Cat8 Ethernet cable cycles up to 2,000,000,000 times per second! Data rate: You’re probably more familiar with data rates. They’re the numbers that internet service providers market with, i.e. “service up to 200 megabits per second.” A Cat8 Ethernet cable can handle data rates up to 40 gigabits per second but the fastest internet service available is only 2 gigabits per second.

What’s the best Cat8 Ethernet cable to buy?

Top Cat8 Ethernet cable

DbillionDa Weatherproof Cat8 Ethernet Cable with Gold Plated RJ45 Connector

What you need to know: This Cat8 Ethernet cable is lightning fast, rugged and gorgeous to look at if you aren’t able to hide it away.

What you’ll love: This Cat8 Ethernet cable is available in length options between 3 and 150 feet. The weatherproofing allows this Cat8 Ethernet cable to resist most weather conditions and includes an 18-month warranty.

What you should consider: This is one of the more expensive Cat8 ethernet cables available, with other models providing similar levels of service for potentially quite less.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Cat8 Ethernet cable for the money

Orbram Nylon Braided High-Speed Heavy Duty Cat8 Ethernet Cable

What you need to know: This Cat8 Ethernet cable is just as good as the others but comes in a price of a few dollars less.

What you’ll love: Cat8 Ethernet cable is available in length options between 3 and 200 feet, a 50 foot longer option than the maximum of many other Cat8 Ethernet cables. The braided and flat design makes it much easier to squeeze this cable into narrow spots for cleaner cable management.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported that this Cat8 Ethernet cable arrived with some broken or dysfunctional pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dacrown Shielded Outdoor Weatherproof Cat8 Ethernet Cable

What you need to know: This is a great middle-ground Cat8 Ethernet cable that costs and performs in the middle of the pack.

What you’ll love: This Cat8 Ethernet cable is available in length options between 1.5 and 150 feet, a minimum size half the length of most other Cat8 Ethernet cables. This cable is fully backward compatible with previous Cat generation rated equipment.

What you should consider: A few reviews mentioned the RJ45 connector doesn’t securely fit in Ethernet ports and can slide out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

