Best waterproof speaker

Waterproof speakers with ratings of IPX7 or higher can be fully submerged in water without issue. Some speakers are even designed to float, making them ideal for pool parties.

Which waterproof speakers are best?

A waterproof speaker is a great way to enjoy music almost anywhere without worrying about damaging your portable gadget. Whether you’re camping or enjoying an afternoon by the pool, a waterproof speaker can add atmosphere to any situation. But not all are created equal. The level of water resistance varies from one speaker to the next, as does their sound quality and battery life.

To learn more about the types of waterproof speakers available, continue reading our shopping guide. Our favorite speaker by JBL is a great option for a fully waterproof device.

What to know before you buy a waterproof speaker

When comparing waterproof speakers, you should look at their water resistance, portability, and battery life.

Water resistance is the primary feature of a waterproof speaker (beyond playing music, of course). Waterproof speakers are typically rated from IPX1 to IPX7 — the greater the number, the more exposure to water the electronics of the speaker can handle. Speakers with an IPX7 rating can be used in the pool and may even be submersible. Speakers with IPX1 or IPX2 ratings can only handle a small amount of water.

is the primary feature of a waterproof speaker (beyond playing music, of course). Waterproof speakers are typically rated from IPX1 to IPX7 — the greater the number, the more exposure to water the electronics of the speaker can handle. Speakers with an IPX7 rating can be used in the pool and may even be submersible. Speakers with IPX1 or IPX2 ratings can only handle a small amount of water. Portability is important if you plan to pack your speaker in a bag or backpack. If you plan to use your speaker around your home or in your backyard, this may be less of a concern.

is important if you plan to pack your speaker in a bag or backpack. If you plan to use your speaker around your home or in your backyard, this may be less of a concern. Battery life should be weighted similarly to portability. If you plan to take your speaker on long trips and adventures, a long battery life is a must. But if you simply plan to use your speaker on your patio or in the shower, you will never be too far from an outlet or fresh batteries.

What to look for in a quality waterproof speaker

In addition to the water resistance and portability of a speaker, you should also consider factors like its sound quality, connectivity, and additional features.

Waterproof speakers are generally not known for incredible sound quality, but that doesn’t mean you should write off this characteristic. Take note of the quality of the built-in amplifier and bass capability of a waterproof speaker if you are concerned about filling a space with your favorite music.

Do you prefer to connect to your speakers via Bluetooth or auxiliary cable? This is another factor to keep in mind. If you’re unsure, many speakers support both methods. If you hope to use your speaker for phone calls, look for a model with Bluetooth-call capability.

Some models may also be mountable, often either with hooks or suction cups. This can be useful if you plan to listen to music in the shower or want to hang your speaker up in your tent while camping.

Another feature to consider is whether a speaker can continue playing music while charging. If not, you may have to wait a few hours before you can bring the music back.

How much you can expect to spend on a waterproof speaker

Waterproof speakers for $20 to $50 are usually small in size and have runtimes of as many as 12 hours and moderate water resistance. For $50 or more, you can purchase high-quality speakers with impressive sound and waterproof ratings of IPX7 or greater.

Waterproof speaker FAQ

Can I play waterproof speakers underwater?

A. If you have an IPX7-rated speaker you can, but it probably won’t sound clear due to the distortion from the water.

Why am I having trouble connecting my device to my speaker via Bluetooth?

A. There may be other wireless devices in the vicinity that are disrupting the signal.

What are the best waterproof speakers to buy?

Top waterproof speaker

JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Our take: This powerful speaker comes from a trusted brand and is available in a range of colors.

What we like: With an IPX7 rating, there’s no need to worry about water or moisture damaging this little speaker. Key features include the high-quality sound and 12-hour battery life.

What we dislike: The performance of this speaker tapers off at high volumes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top waterproof speaker for the money

INSMY Portable Wireless Speaker

Our take: As long as you don’t put it directly beneath the showerhead, this is an excellent compact speaker for a low price.

What we like: With a suction cup for wall mounting, this is a versatile little speaker that can be brought anywhere.

What we dislike: The low-battery alert interrupts your music.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bose Portable Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker

Our take: The 8-hour battery life is difficult to beat, making these speakers a great option for long trips.

What we like: The lightweight design and silicone strap make this one of the more durable and portable options available. An excellent option for camping.

What we dislike: This speaker struggles with louder volumes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McPherson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.