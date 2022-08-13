The multipurpose gaming console keeps offering more fun for the whole family

Even though the Nintendo Switch is going on six years old, its popularity continues to skyrocket. Highly anticipated new games launch throughout the year while the Nintendo eShop offers a growing library of beloved retro games. If you’ve been on the fence about buying a Nintendo Switch the ever-expanding game library or beautiful screen quality of the Nintendo Switch OLED could change your mind.

What you need to get started with Nintendo Switch

Setting up your Switch

One of the highlights of gaming with the Nintendo Switch is that the hybrid console can be played just about anywhere. It can be hooked up to your TV, placed on a tabletop or held in your lap. The Switch comes with a charging dock and all the cables you need to set it up on your TV. All you need is an HDMI port.

While the Nintendo Switch comes with some onboard storage, many Switch players like to expand their storage with a microSD card that’s at least 256 GB in size. Storing games locally helps them load faster and avoid lag.

Protecting your Switch

If you plan on bringing your Switch out and about, it’s a good idea to equip it with a carrying case and a screen protector. Applying a good screen protector to your Switch as soon as it’s out of the box will protect the screen from scratches and prevent smudges for better screen clarity.

Nintendo Switch Online subscription

You may also want to take advantage of a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. This lets you access select NES and SNES games (some of which are exclusive to subscribers) and unlocks the ability to play multiplayer online. Nintendo Switch Online also lets you back up game save data to the cloud. Individual memberships can be purchased for one month, three months or one year and annual family plans are also available.

Nintendo Switch parental controls

The Switch makes it easy to control what your child can play, download and view on the console. After you set up a Nintendo account for them, you can set up parental controls to restrict the games and videos they can view, limit play time and protect your account from accidental or unwanted purchases. Plus, you can control all of these settings from the Switch Parental Controls App on your phone.

Which Nintendo Switch should you get?

Nintendo Switch

The original Nintendo Switch continues to sell millions of units every year thanks to its versatile gameplay and long battery life. It comes with two detachable motion-sensing JoyCon controllers, a JoyCon grip for a traditional controller layout and all the cables you need for setup. Special packages such as an Animal Crossing-themed Switch and units that ship with popular games are also available. Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Switch OLED

This version of the Switch features a vibrant 7-inch OLED display that’s larger than the standard Switch’s. It also comes with 64 GB of internal storage, twice as much as what the standard Switch offers and enhanced audio. The OLED Switch is great if you plan to play in handheld or tabletop mode instead of using your TV. Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite

With lots of color choices and a more affordable price point, the Nintendo Switch Lite is a Game Boy for the modern era. It can only play in handheld mode, but it plays all the games available on the standard Switch, both physical and digital. Sold by Amazon

Best Nintendo Switch accessories

Nintendo Switch Carrying Case and Screen Protector

The official Nintendo carrying case is also one of the most secure, thanks to ballistic nylon and interior hook and loop fasteners. It can carry up to eight physical game cards and fits the Switch, Switch Lite and Switch OLED models. Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Switch JoyCon Controllers

Customize the appearance of your Switch or make room for more friends to play with an extra pair of JoyCon controllers. JoyCon controllers each have a full set of buttons as well as an accelerometer and gyro sensor for motion control in games such as Just Dance and Mario Kart. Each can be used independently or slip both into the JoyCon grip to use as a single controller. Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

JoyCon controllers are great for casual games or games with lots of motion, but if you’re sitting down for a long session, you may want a more comfortable controller. The Pro controller features an ergonomic design, motion controls and rumble. Sold by Amazon

Best Nintendo games

The Nintendo Switch is powerful enough to run massive games such as Skyrim, Apex Legends and the NBA games. It’s also the best way to access classic retro titles, including Super Mario Kart, Donkey Kong Country and multiple Zelda games. Whether you’re looking for the latest in your favorite AAA franchise or an under-the-radar 8-bit indie, the Switch can play it.

Animal Crossing introduced millions of new fans to a beloved franchise, welcoming players to their own cozy, customizable island. Sold by Amazon

Zelda: Breath of the Wild features an enormous open-world map, beautiful graphics, dozens of puzzle dungeons and one of the best Zelda stories ever told. Sold by Amazon

Stardew Valley is another cozy Switch game that lets you farm, fish, cook and build your way through village life. Sold by Amazon

Mario Strikers: Battle League, one of the newest Switch games, combines the mayhem of Super Smash Bros. with soccer. Sold by Amazon

Two Point Campus is another new addition to the Switch library, featuring a goofy take on building management sims, this one set on a college campus. Sold by Amazon

Metroid Dread breathes new life into a classic franchise with tense gameplay in an atmospheric sci-fi maze. Sold by Amazon

Super Smash Bros Ultimate features a huge cast of gaming icons duking it out in 8-player online or local multiplayer. Sold by Amazon

