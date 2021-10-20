Best PlayStation horror game

Resident Evil is one of the best-selling horror games of all time. The franchise spans almost three decades and has sold more than 170 million copies.

Which PlayStation horror game is best?

Nothing gets the blood pumping faster than a scary video game. Whether they are jump scares, blood and gore or creepy sounds, many video game enthusiasts love the thrill of perceived danger and paranormal activity. There is no shortage of those for Sony’s PlayStation.

Horrible creatures, monstrous beings and murderous villains will all be trying their best to serve you nightmarish experiences. If you are brave enough, dig into these PlayStation games.

What’s the best Playtation horror game to buy?

Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition

The Resident Evil franchise has been providing scares since 1996, and Village is no different. Taking place in an Eastern European village and an old castle, you’ll need to rescue your kidnapped daughter after the murder of your wife. It won’t all be smooth sailing, of course, as you have to deal with the unusually tall vampiric aristocrat and her three daughters. The first-person shooter is jam-packed with thrills, scares and creepy sounds.

The Evil Within 2

In this third-person survival horror game, you must use all your wits and nerves of steel to rescue your daughter from the world of Union. You’ll need to craft objects and ammo to stay alive while battling horrific monsters. The sequel to the first game features larger maps, better graphics and multiple ways for you to advance in level. You also don’t have to stick to a linear story path, as you are free to explore the environment at any point. As with most horror games, dangers will lurk in the shadows.

Little Nightmares II

At first glance, Little Nightmares can seem like a whimsical game, but it’s one of those titles that get darker the more you pay attention and progress in level. Based on the puzzle-platformer game style, the horror adventure game sees you trying to survive the horrors of the Pale City. Throughout, you’ll discover the city’s dark secrets and creepy elements – like a charming dollhouse that is both a sanctuary and a prison. It has cartoonish graphics but is definitely not suited for younger players.

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope

Part of the Dark Pictures anthology, Little Hope is an interactive drama survival horror video game. It takes on a third-person perspective where you can take control of five different characters who are trapped in a ghost town. The game features a choice mechanic, where the plot will evolve differently based on the dialog choices you make. What’s great about Last Hope is that there are two different multiplayer modes. Shared Story can be played by two people, while the Movie Night mode is made for five people, each controlling a different character.

Song of Horror Deluxe Edition

The thought of having to go toe-to-toe with an unstoppable entity should send shivers down your spine, and that is exactly what you’ll face in Song of Horror. The game features 13 playable characters, each providing a different perspective in the scariest places of the game. These include a mysterious antique shop, a forgotten abbey and an abandoned mental hospital. You need to go in search of a famed writer and his family who have mysteriously disappeared. You’ll soon find out what is responsible: a nameless, dark entity known only as The Presence.

Observer: System Redux

If you are into psychological horror video games, Observer will be right up your alley. It was originally released in 2017, but the System Redux version was released in 2020. Played from a first-person perspective, you take on the role of a detective of the Observers police unit in Poland. It deals with a digital plague that has been ravaging the city, and all sorts of weird things have been happening. As the detective, you need to hack people’s minds for interrogations. But things quickly go sideways as the truth becomes clear.

Blair Witch

Spanning the events of the hugely successful film of the same name, this version of the Blair Witch was developed by the same team responsible for Layers of Fear. It is played in first-person, giving you an intimate look into the events and cinematic lore of the Blair Witch urban legend. Where it departs from the film is that you have nobody with you in the woods, only your loyal dog Bullet. In addition to dealing with the Blair Witch, you also have to battle with your own mind and the horrors of your past.

Remothered: Broken Porcelain

The sequel to 2018’s Remothered: Tormented Fathers, this follow-up again delivers on the scares. The survival horror video game centers around rebellious the Jennifer, who works in an old-age home where the residents have gone mad with murderous rage. The character from the previous game also returns, continuing the investigation into a mysterious disappearance. It is set in 1973, and the game has been praised by critics for its characters, atmosphere and music.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Strictly speaking, this isn’t a horror game, but it will play games with your mind. You take on the role of Senua through a brutal journey of myth and madness. Throughout the game, you’ll hear voices trying to guide you, talking to you either through the left or right audio channels. If that isn’t creepy enough, you’ll never know if they are trying to help or harm you. There are several horrendous creatures that will stop at nothing to end your misery. The game has been critically acclaimed for its focus on mental health and highly detailed graphics. A sequel is currently in development and will take place in 9th-century Iceland.

