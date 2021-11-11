Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

The Nintendo Switch has been the top-selling console in the world for 3 years, and with such a wide range of iconic franchises and exclusive titles, it’s easy to see why. Instead of heavy-duty, power-hungry components with big cooling requirements, Nintendo’s latest and greatest handheld console focuses on convenience and accessibility for gamers of all ages and genre preferences. As the holidays draw near, it’s a great idea to get your hands on the best accessories and games for the Nintendo Switch as soon as they are discounted.

Finding Nintendo Switch deals

The tough part of tracking down Nintendo Switch–related gifts on a budget is that original manufactured Nintendo products (and Nintendo licensed products) rarely go on sale, even after they’ve been out for a while. In fact, if shoppers go by just the sales data from the last two years, it’s practically impossible to guess which games will be offered in slightly discounted holiday bundles.

Instead, there are plenty of accessories that are already seeing notable discounts as Black Friday approaches. With that in mind, there are also a few Nintendo Switch games available at a sizable discount, and there should be a few more on the way. To keep up with newly discounted video games and other electronics and in-demand goods, check out the BestReviews newsletter, where you’ll receive news about the best deals in a variety of product categories.

Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals we expect to see

Nintendo Switch V2 Console

Given its massive popularity, it’s unclear whether we’ll see any significant holiday discounts on the console itself. There is a glimmer of hope, though, as Nintendo recently released the Switch OLED model at a slightly higher price and may want to provide an incentive for people to snatch up the older model — which is a great console in its own right. So, if there are going to be any Black Friday discounts on actual Switch consoles, the Switch V2 is the one to keep your eye on.

Resident Evil 4, 5 and 6 Triple Pack

A lot of new gamers haven’t had the opportunity to play these classic sci-fi horror games, and now is a great time to jump in. You get three full-length games complete with downloadable content and add-ons for a reasonable price, easily totaling dozens of hours of immersive, heart-thumping action. Be warned, however: These games are decidedly not for children.

“NBA 2K22”

The latest iteration of the vaunted NBA 2K franchise is more than just a set of roster updates. It has added signature moves to every player’s arsenal, including the ability to customize your own moves for created players, in addition to a heavily revamped defense and shot blocking system to provide more realistic gameplay than ever before. The MyCAREER system offers long-term fun well after the current NBA season has ended and comes with some much appreciated quality-of-life improvements.

Fyoung Joy-Con Charging Dock

If your Switch spends most of its time in the dock and you want to streamline the controller charging process, consider a standalone Joy-Con charging dock like this one. It can charge up to four controllers at a time, so it’s perfect for households with more than one gamer. It’s not very expensive, and with a moderate holiday discount, it’s even harder to pass up.

8BitDo Pro 2 Controller

Compatible with a range of systems including the Nintendo Switch and Windows, the 8BitDo Pro 2 is actually one of the best overall third-party controllers on the market. Its premium thumbsticks should last for years and offer adjustable inner and outer dead zones as well as app-controlled sensitivity. One small but important improvement over the previous model is the addition of a physical switch for changing between communication profiles suitable for Windows, PlayStation, Xbox and Android. If you want to play games on the Switch or any console using a symmetrical controller, this is the right choice for you.

Hestia Goods Daydayup Nintendo Switch Case

A lightly cushioned, fabric-lined, hard-shell case designed for the flagship Switch, this one’s a great way to keep your investment safe while you’re on the move. There’s space inside for any of the major Switch releases, including the new OLED model, in addition to slots for 20 games, enough room for four Joy-Cons and a zippered area for keeping your cables in order. It’s not on a discount for the holidays and may not ever be, but it’s so affordable to begin with that it’s still a great buy.

OIVO Nintendo Switch Lite Case

The Switch Lite is basically halfway between the 3DS and the flagship Switch, and in truth it’s remarkably durable for such a powerful piece of equipment. It’s not indestructible, though, so a good case is a worthwhile investment. This one is outfitted with ergonomic, contoured grips with a nonslip surface and comes complete with a tempered glass screen cover. If you or someone you know won’t go anywhere without their Switch Lite, this would make a great gift.

Genki Audio Lite Bluetooth Adapter

Yes, Nintendo recently updated the Switch firmware to allow for Bluetooth headphone connections without any additional hardware. However, it doesn’t work nearly as well as most people would like, as it’s limited to the subpar SBC Bluetooth codec, doesn’t support the microphones built into most wireless headphones and can even experience lag with some headphones (and it’s hard to tell which headphones it works perfectly with). If you really want to use Bluetooth headphones with your Switch, you’ll have the best experience by getting a robust Bluetooth adapter. You may or may not have heard of Genki, but rest assured, this is one of the most tried-and-true wireless audio adapters out there.

SOUNDPEATS Air3 Wireless Earbuds

By all accounts, these are great wireless earbuds in all respects, especially for owners of Android smartphones. More importantly for gamers, they should actually work perfectly with the Switch’s built-in Bluetooth audio, though they will likely sound better if you have a good wireless adapter like the Genki. They have a play time of 5 hours per charge, and they support the aptX Adaptive audio codec.

LOVDDYUN Wireless Controller

As it’s currently on a deep discount, it’s hard to find a better value than this one. It may not have quite the same build quality as the OEM Nintendo Switch Pro Controller — but few third-party accessories do. It does offer most of the functions that make the Pro Controller so great, including six-axis gyroscopic sensors and dual vibration motors. It also allows you to set turbo macros to give yourself a competitive advantage or to make certain games much more convenient to control.

NexiGo Switch Handheld Mode Controller

Not everybody finds the Joy-Cons the most ergonomic controllers, especially when using the Switch in handheld mode. This Joy-Con replacement adds ergonomic handles plus a number of Pro Controller–style features to the Switch or Switch V2. This specific model doesn’t fit on the Switch OLED, though, and we’re still waiting on the updated version. If you’re willing to make a slightly larger investment, the Hori Switch Split Pad Pro has a slightly better build quality and is compatible with the OLED model, but it’s unlikely to see a holiday discount.

