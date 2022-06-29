Which white computer monitor is best?

When it comes to computer equipment, monitors are often overlooked. However, if you spend a lot of time staring at a computer screen, upgrading to a newer monitor might be in your best interest.

White computer monitors aren’t as commonplace as black or gray ones, but they have a more sophisticated look. Like the Samsung SH850 24-Inch WQHD Computer Monitor, the best monitors display excellent visuals and have a slim design.

What to know before you buy a white computer monitor

Screen size

Screen size is a matter of preference, but you should also consider how you spend most of your time on the computer and the space you have to work with. A 20- to 27-inch computer monitor is sufficient if you have a small desk. If you’re a gamer or watch movies and TV on your computer, a larger display is ideal. You can opt for anything 27-34 inches wide if you have enough space.

Ultrawide vs. curved monitors

Curved monitors aren’t suitable for crowd TV-watching, but they’re excellent for single-person computer use. They offer an immersive viewing experience and aren’t as straining on the eyes as other monitors.

Ultrawide monitors are more common and ideal for gaming, thanks to their ability to display a wide 21:9 aspect ratio. They’re also excellent for improving office work productivity, as the large screen lets users view several apps and windows simultaneously, allowing for more efficient multitasking.

Panel type

There are three computer monitor panel types: in-plane switching, vertical alignment and twisted nematic.

IPS displays offer the best picture quality and crisp visuals but not the fastest response times.

displays offer the best picture quality and crisp visuals but not the fastest response times. VA displays are popular among gamers since they offer fast response times and adequate picture quality.

displays are popular among gamers since they offer fast response times and adequate picture quality. TN displays don’t look as sharp as VA or IPS monitors, but they offer the fastest response times, ideal for serious gamers.

What to look for in a quality white computer monitor

High dynamic range

HDR is a feature supported by many TVs and smartphones and adjusts contrast levels, and color ranges to display a more vivid picture. It enhances picture quality and lets viewers see bright images as they are without them affecting surrounding dark ones. The same applies to color reproduction, where you can experience a broader range. When HDR is enabled, picture quality looks noticeably more colorful and sharp.

Adjustability

Height-adjustability is an essential feature to look out for, as computer monitors that don’t have it pose limitations in the way you can set them up. Adjusting the height of your monitor also allows users to position them ergonomically to reduce neck and upper back strain. The best monitors also let you pivot, tilt and swivel them according to your preference.

Resolution

The more horizontal pixel lines a monitor can display, the better the picture quality. If you’re working with a budget, you can go with a standard high-definition monitor with a 720p resolution. However, if you want a monitor with richer colors and a sharper image, you’ll want a 1080p full HD display. High-end monitors with quad HD and ultra HD displays deliver outstanding clarity and vivid colors.

How much you can expect to spend on a white computer monitor

The larger a monitor’s screen size and the more features it has, the more expensive it is. For a small-to-medium-sized full HD monitor, you can expect to pay $150-$250, but larger ones with quad or ultra HD resolutions can cost up to $600.

White computer monitor FAQ

Are white monitors different in any way from black monitors?

A. In terms of functionality, no. However, some users find white monitors more aesthetically pleasing.

What do refresh rate and response time mean?

A. Response time refers to how quickly a pixel can change its color, while refresh rate refers to how often an image refreshes. The faster the response time and refresh rate, the smoother the image will appear.

What’s the best white computer to buy?

Top white computer monitor

Samsung SH850 24-inch WQHD Computer Monitor

What you need to know: This monitor delivers stunning visuals and boasts a sophisticated design.

What you’ll love: This monitor offers UCB-C and Display Port Daisy Chain connectivity and has an ultraslim design. It delivers a pixel density 1.7 times that of a full HD screen for displaying sharp images and deep colors. It can swivel, tilt, height adjust and pivot for an optimal ergonomic setup.

What you should consider: It comes with black cords. Some customers report that text doesn’t look as crisp as it should.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top white computer gaming monitor for the money

Asus VZ239H-W 23-Inch Full HD Eye Care Monitor

What you need to know: This monitor looks fantastic and is ideal for those who want to reduce eye strain.

What you’ll love: This monitor has a 178-degree viewing angle, a frameless design and an ultraslim profile with a thickness of just 0.27 inches. Asus Eye Care technology reduces flickering and filters blue light to minimize eye strain.

What you should consider: Some users reported heavy backlight bleeding. Others found the preset picture modes mediocre.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LG 32UL500-W 31.5-inch Ultra HD VA Display

What you need to know: This monitor is excellent if you want a crisp ultra HD big screen for office work or gaming.

What you’ll love: This monitor delivers vibrant colors, produces a high-quality picture and supports HDR content streaming. It’s compatible with AMD FreeSync technology for fluid in-game movements and Dynamic Action Sync for minimizing input lag.

What you should consider: It lacks a dedicated button for switching between inputs, and the built-in speakers deliver mediocre audio quality at best.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

