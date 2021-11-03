Best cheap HP monitors

Most monitors use the HDMI connection standard. But if you don’t have a device or cable for that, several adapters will allow you to change the input method.

Which cheap HP monitor is best?

A computer monitor is one of the most essential parts needed for operation. Unless you have a laptop, you won’t be able to see anything at all. You don’t need the latest or the best monitor either. There are plenty of cheap monitors available that will get the job done with no hassles.

So, whether you simply need a spare or even a temporary solution, a cheap monitor is easy to come by and simplistic to set up. HP’s V24i FHD monitor is perfect for this purpose, as it looks good and can do everything you require.

What to know before you buy a cheap HP monitor

Usages

There is nothing wrong with buying a cheap HP monitor, but you must keep in mind what it will be used for. Lacking the capabilities of higher-end monitors, it might not have everything you require. In a broad sense, a cheap HP monitor will be perfect for office work and word processing. The resolution should be compatible with gaming or watching streaming content, but the overall quality could be diminished. The usage of the monitor should also influence the size. You could possibly get away with a smaller monitor if you’re doing general office work, but a bigger screen will be better for gaming.

Connection type

Almost all laptops and computers have HDMI connections for additional monitors. Because added components drive up the price, not all cheap monitors will support the technology. Keep in mind what you will be connecting to the monitor, and make sure that it is compatible. If your system only has a DVI or DisplayPort connection, you might need to invest in an adapter.

Budget?

It doesn’t matter whether you are looking for a cheap monitor or something more expensive, you must set yourself a budget. Unfortunately, your selection of monitors will be higher the more money you are willing to spend, but that shouldn’t discourage you. Plan on the maximum retail price you can afford, and do your best to find a suitable monitor.

What to look for in a quality cheap HP monitor

HDMI connection

We’ve already mentioned that you need to keep in mind the connection type, but try to get a monitor that has an HDMI port. Not only is it one of the most common connection types, but that will allow you to use the monitor with different devices, like a laptop, gaming console and a desktop computer. If it uses an older connection type, like VGA or DVI, you’ll need an adapter to connect it to other, more modern, devices.

Possible to mount the monitor

A great advantage about a cheap monitor isn’t just the price, but that it often has similar capabilities of high-end models. One of these is the possibility to mount the monitor on a wall or use a bracket to lift it off the desk. But for this to be possible, look for a cheap monitor that has a VESA-compatible back covering. The holes at the back need to be exactly in the right position for the mounting bracket to go on, and then you can mount it wherever you want.

Refresh rate

The refresh rate of a computer monitor is how quickly it can register movement on the screen. If you have a low refresh rate, then fast-moving action in video games or films will seem jerky. The higher the rate, the smoother the experience will be. Older monitors have a refresh rate of about 60Hz or 75Hz, but newer models should have a rate of around 120Hz. But with that said, the refresh rate should only matter depending on what you are using the monitor for.

How much you can expect to spend on a cheap HP monitor

The price of a cheap HP monitor will depend on when the monitor was released and the capabilities of it. More affordable monitors usually lack the functions of high-end models, but retail for between $130-$170. That is in contrast to the $500 it costs for a top HP monitor.

Cheap HP monitor FAQ

Does a cheap HP monitor come with a webcam?

A. No, they don’t. Due to the low cost of manufacturing, cheap HP monitors have the bare minimum specifications. Including a webcam, even at a resolution of 720p, will increase the price.

Are cheap HP monitors good for gaming?

A. Generally, if a monitor has a resolution of at least 1080p, then you shouldn’t have a problem with video games. You might run into issues though if the monitor doesn’t support HDMI connections.

What’s the best cheap HP monitor to buy?

Top cheap HP monitor

HP V24i FHD monitor

What you need to know: A great option for general browsing and office work.

What you’ll love: The V24i has a full HD resolution of 1080p, making it perfect for watching streaming content, video games or office work. It has on-screen controls, low blue light mode and an IPS display type. It features one HDMI connection, and one VGA port.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have a webcam built into the bezel.

Where to buy: Sold by HP.com

Top cheap HP monitor for the money

HP V22v FHD monitor

What you need to know: The most affordable option if you need a monitor in a pinch.

What you’ll love: The backing of this monitor is compatible with VESA mounts, making it easy to mount on a wall. The full HD resolution is good for most activities. It has only one HDMI port.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with an integrated webcam, and the one HDMI port could be a dealbreaker for some.

Where to buy: Sold by HP.com

Worth checking out

HP P22H G4 FHD monitor

What you need to know: A solid choice with good visuals and plenty of connection options.

What you’ll love: With an IPS display and full 1080p resolution, the P22H has been designed for good quality at an affordable price. It features one DisplayPort (with HDCP support), one HDMI 1.4 and one VGA connection. It has on-screen controls and a brightness of 250 nits.

What you should consider: As with most of HP’s cheap monitors, it doesn’t have an integrated webcam.

Where to buy: Sold by HP.com

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.