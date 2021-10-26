Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

the Galaxy Z Flip3 is one of the most popular smartphones on the market, with some analysts wondering if it might be the device that finally dethrones the iPhone.

Will the Galaxy Z Flip3 bring flip phones back?

There was a point in time when a flip phone was a state-of-the-art device. Not long after its rise to fame, however, having a flip phone became tragically outdated.

This past August, 8 News Now posted an article about the merits of owning a flip phone. The next day, Samsung revealed its new line of folding devices, and flip phones began their climb back to prominence. Currently, the Galaxy Z Flip3 is one of the most popular smartphones on the market, with some analysts wondering if it might be the device that finally dethrones the iPhone. If you are thinking about purchasing the ​​Galaxy Z Flip3, here are a few things you should know.

What is the Galaxy Z Flip3?

The Galaxy Z Flip3 is a phone that was carefully designed to fit the way you live. When opened, it features a spacious 6.6-inch screen, which is essentially the size of the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s screen, and it functions the way you’d expect any smartphone to operate. When you want to put the phone in your pocket, you simply fold it in half, and it becomes the size of a folded wallet. Even in its folded-down state, the Galaxy Z Flip3 has a screen you can use to check messages, control your music and more. Think of this screen as a smartwatch that has been built into a smartphone.

What features can I expect to find on the Galaxy Z Flip3?

Folding down to a convenient, compact size is only the start of the useful features you can find on a Galaxy Z Flip3. With the clever placement of the camera, this flip phone can serve as its own tripod. This smart design is not only useful for selfies and video calls, you could use it to stream entertainment content as well.

The side-mounted fingerprint scanner on this model means you can easily unlock your phone with one hand. After your phone is open, you will find that the crisp, responsive display allows you to glide across the screen for fast, precise navigation. And if you like multitasking, each half of the screen can run a different app, so you can watch YouTube videos while chatting.

Besides having a rugged hinge, the Galaxy Z Flip3 offers the highest protection against water ingress available: IPX8. The long-lasting battery adjusts power usage based on your daily habits to keep your phone working all day long. Lastly, the Galaxy Z Flip3 is available in four colors and compatible with a number of accessories that enhance the phone’s appeal.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and accessories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

This is the flip phone from Samsung that is currently trending. When ordering this phone, you can click on different options to customize the color, memory and talk/text/data plans.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds2

If you’d like a set of wireless earbuds that has a comfortable, low-profile design and offers active noise cancelation, these are the ones to get. The earbuds are controlled by a tap of the finger, so you will never miss a call again.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The Galaxy Watch 4 is for individuals who want to take their fitness goals to the next level. It pairs effortlessly with the Galaxy Z Flip3 and offers a variety of performance-measuring tools to ensure you are living your healthiest life.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Wireless Charger

When it’s time to charge your gadgets, this wireless device can handle both your watch and your phone at the same time. The watch has a dedicated spot for easy placement and the phone can charge while it is still in its case.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Phone Case

This thoughtfully designed case has a strap on the back to keep the phone securely on your hand. You can choose a color that either matches your phone or contrasts with it to express your individual style.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.