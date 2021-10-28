Best cell phones for seniors

Did you know that according to NASA, a modern cellphone has greater computing power than the devices used during the entire series of Apollo missions?

Which cellphone for seniors is best?

Whether your beloved aging parent is blowing up TikTok with their humorous content or has difficulty figuring out how to turn on the new PC you just bought for them, seniors having a reliable means of keeping in touch can sometimes mean the difference between life and death. The senior in your life deserves an affordable phone that is easy to use. Thankfully, the Moto G Stylus combines the versatility of a smartphone with the comfort and familiarity of a pen or pencil, making it ideal for seniors.

What to know before you buy a cellphone for seniors

Comfort level with technology

Whatever the particular comfort level with technology that the senior in your life happens to be, they should be equipped with a reliable cellphone. Whether your beloved elder is fully capable of using the latest generation of smartphones or prefers an old-school flip phone, there’s a model that will suit their needs.

Dexterity or health issues

While age tends to give an individual both wisdom and perspective, it can also lead to an unfortunate degradation of one’s physical and cognitive abilities. If your loved one experiences medical issues such as ulnar deviation, arthritis and other dexterity problems, they may not be inclined to have to constantly swipe at a touch screen to use their cellphone.

Furthermore, any senior with vision issues will need to have a phone with sufficient accessibility features. These can enable seniors to navigate their phone menu by sight or even with voice commands. As such, you should always consult with your loved one and have a firm grasp on any potential issues before purchasing a phone that is difficult or even painful for them to use.

What to look for in a quality cellphone for seniors

“Unlocked” cellphone for convenience and costs

Though many of us will usually go with a cellphone service carrier that best fits our lifestyle and personal preferences, seniors living on more restricted income should avoid becoming locked into an expensive and exclusive contract that fails to meet their needs.

Consider models that have been “unlocked,” which means that the phone has not been locked into only being able to receive cellular service from a single provider. This way, you and your elderly loved one can avoid being trapped in lengthy, expensive and proprietary contracts.

Helpful built-in features

Regardless of whether your particular senior is fully internet-savvy or is a worrisome target for internet scammers, their cellphone should be able to perform functions that are crucial to their physical and mental well-being. For example, video chatting is important as a means of seeing our loved ones and keeping in touch, so it only makes sense that a cellphone for seniors should do so with ease.

In addition, should a senior in your life happen to suffer an unforeseen injury or just want to consult a medical professional, they should be able to instantly seek treatment and advice. Look for models that feature front-facing cameras and easy-to-access emergency response features.

Additional tools

Many of us would undoubtedly like to not only reach old age but also do so with the vast majority of our faculties and capabilities being relatively undiminished. Whether the senior in your life happens to be fit as a fiddle or more in need of supervision and care, the cellphone that they regularly use should allow them to live life comfortably while providing you peace of mind.

For the globe-trotting senior in your life making the most of their retirement, their phone should be able to receive a signal anywhere they go. In addition, the caregiver apps allow you to check in on your loved one’s device status and location, check activities and even receive emergency alerts for urgent care without disturbing their sense of independence. Finally, a quality cellphone for seniors will ensure that they can gain access to the internet wherever they are, letting them stay in touch with you and letting you rest a little easier.

How much you can expect to spend on a quality cellphone for seniors

Depending on your desired features as well as any budgetary considerations, a quality cellphone for seniors can cost anywhere from $110-$230, and sometimes more.

Best cellphone for seniors FAQ

How can I use my smartphone as a senior?

A. There are several options that can greatly improve your phone’s overall accessibility, including increasing the font size and contract, changing the color mode, using the device as a magnifying glass and adding emergency contacts to your phone.

What is a cellphone for seniors?

A. While cellphones for seniors used to be clunky and frankly unsophisticated products, modern versions are now as attractive as conventional models. They also feature enhancements to the users while eliminating unwanted content and services.

What’s the best cellphone for seniors to buy?

Top cellphone for seniors

Moto G Stylus

What you need to know: This elegant cellphone for seniors that works for all levels of user dexterity.

What you’ll love: This unit features compatibility with Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, and AT&T networks as well as up to two days of battery life on a single charge, a stylus for note-taking and 128GB of storage.

What you should consider: Some users report issues with the phone being uncomfortable to hold for extended periods and problems charging the unit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cellphone for seniors for the money

Jitterbug Smart2 No-Contract Easy-to-use Smartphone for Seniors by GreatCall

What you need to know: This affordable cellphone for seniors is chock full of useful features.

What you’ll love: This unit features a large touch screen to make reading much easier, national service coverage with no cancellation fees or contracts at under $20 per month, a single list menu with larger icons and letters, a caregiver app for keeping loved ones safe without intruding, access to Urgent Care without an appointment, built-in video chat functions and award-winning customer service and support.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with a frustrating setup process as well as expensive additional fees and services.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Alcatel Go Flip 3

What you need to know: This is an old-school flip phone for those who need a simple means of keeping in touch.

What you’ll love: This cellphone features a 2.8-inch display with a 43.6% screen-to-body ratio, 512GB of RAM, a NanoSIM card and a dedicated MicroSD card slot for adding additional memory. It has big buttons that are easy to see and is unlocked, so it will work with any carrier.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with calls being dropped, a poorly designed user interface and poor battery life.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

