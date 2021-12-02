Best projection screen

Mounting a high-quality sound bar under your projection screen should greatly enhance your viewing experience. Most projector speakers are small and not very loud, so augmenting them with a sound bar can be a big improvement.

Which projection screens are best?

No matter your reason for using a projector, having the right screen is imperative. Whether you’re improving your home theater, want to show movies outdoors for the neighborhood kids, or need to do traveling presentations for work, a good projection screen is an important accessory to your projector.

Let us help you choose the best model with the following buying guide. We added reviews of some of the best, like our favorite, the Silver Ticket Products 150” Diagonal Ultra HD Ready Screen. Its high-quality vinyl screen offers a bright and crisp image.

What to know before you buy a projection screen

Screen size

Small presentations may not require the same size screen as neighborhood movie viewing. One way to determine your screen size is by using your preferred viewing distance. It’s recommended that you sit about one and a half times the screen diagonal measurement away when using an HD projector, and one times the screen diagonal measurement away when using a 4K projector.

Screen color

While many people assume that all projection screens are white, they are not. While white is the most common screen color, they are also available in grey. Grey screens are also sometimes called high contrast screens. Grey screens work better at showing dark tones, and at dealing with ambient light. They do, however, require a more powerful projector than a white screen does.

Portability

If you need to transport your projection screen off-site regularly, then opt for a portable model. They usually include a carrying tube and a portable stand. While this is more convenient, itʻs also usually more expensive.

Screen texture

With recent advances in 4K technology, screen texture has become more important. While not a requirement, having a finer texture — sometimes called “grit” — on the screen surface can offer greater detail in 4K projections than a perfectly smooth surface.

What to look for in a quality projection screen

Motorized screen feature

Having the ability to raise and lower your screen automatically is convenient in some situations. Often times for home theater or office use, a motorized screen can help you make the best use of limited space. Most motorized screens operate via either remote control or a switch wired into the wall. This is one of the most expensive features available for projection screens, so you’ll need to decide if the convenience is worth the cost.

Premium materials

Some projection screens are made of more expensive premium materials that make the projection experience more professional, but also more expensive. Some screens, for example, have a black velvet border around them to prevent the projected image from “bleeding” to the edge. Others incorporate a light-proof black backing on the screen to keep light from shining through. Mounting components for your screen can also be made of premium materials. Metal screws and brackets are optimal, as they are more durable. Plastic components are less expensive, but also less sturdy.

How much you can expect to spend on a projection screen

Projection screens can cost as little as $30 and as much as $900. The price range is based on a number of factors, like size, materials, and features. An inexpensive screen will cost up to $100 and be small to medium sized and will be made from inexpensive vinyl. A mid-range screen will cost between $100 and $300 and include better vinyl and more features like motorized opening and closing. Expensive projection screens, between $300 and $900, encompass almost any option under the sun. They tend to be larger, have more features, and are made from premium materials.

Projection screen FAQ

Are projection screens heavy to transport?

A. That depends on which model you choose. Screens advertised as “portable” are on the lighter side, between 18 and 25 pounds. Motorized screens are much heavier than other options. The heaviest motorized projection screens weigh about 40 pounds.

Do I need a professional to help me install my projection screen?

A. Perhaps. If you are not very comfortable with DIY projects and want to install a motorized screen with a wall switch, you may want to get some professional help. On the other hand, most projection screens are only moderately difficult to install, and if you want to take on the project, following the instructions should get you through it.

What are the best projection screens to buy?

Top projection screen

Silver Ticket Products 150” Diagonal Ultra HD Ready Screen

Our take: Theater-quality images and impressive construction.

What we like: The rigid screen makes for better viewing than more “flimsy” alternatives.

What we dislike: Assembly can be time consuming (up to 40 minutes).

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top projection screen for the money

JWSIT Upgraded 3 Layers PVC 4K Screen

Our take: A solid outdoor use screen at a reasonable price.

What we like: The 4K-ready screen comes with a useful accessory kit and carrying bag.

What we dislike: The frame poles were not solid enough according to some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Best Choice Products Manual Projection Screen

Our take: A dependable option for the price.

What we like: Vinyl surface is easy to clean and the screen size is reasonable for viewing.

What we dislike: The corners tend to wrinkle after time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

