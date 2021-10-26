Best Spanish flashcards for kids

Spanish flashcards are a helpful tool that can help children acquire new vocabulary, but flashcards should never be the only resource that you use in order to teach the language.

Which Spanish flashcards for kids are best?

Whether you’re homeschooling your child or just looking to introduce them to a new language, Spanish flashcards for kids are a great way to enhance your child’s learning and language development. Kids are especially skilled foreign language learners, and the younger they start learning a second or third language, the better the outcome.

Giving the gift of a second language is one of the best things that you can do for your child and their future. Our top pick, the learnworx Spanish Flashcards set, is a great deck of flashcards that covers Spanish sight words, numbers, animals and more.

What to know before you buy Spanish flashcards for kids

Convenience and accuracy

While you could make Spanish flashcards yourself for you child, buying a set is easier and more convenient. You can also rest assured that the material on the cards is accurate. With a set specifically designed for children, you’ll know they’re learning vocabulary that children can comprehend.

Spanish dialect or variety

With 534 million speakers around the globe, Spanish is the third most spoken language in the world, behind English and Mandarin Chinese. In the United States, Spanish is the most commonly spoken language aside from English. This is reason enough to encourage your child to learn Spanish.

With so many speakers in different places, Spanish has developed ten different main dialects. They vary in their vocabulary and grammar, but the differences aren’t so large as to cause any concern that your kid is learning the wrong variety of the language.

Most children in the United States will be primarily exposed to Mexican or Latin American Spanish, and most Spanish flashcards for kids come in those dialects. European Spanish is also a common option for children in the United States.

When choosing which flashcard deck to buy for your child, consider what type of Spanish your child is most likely going to encounter in the area that you live in. If you are preparing to move with your child to a Spanish speaking place, consider buying a flashcard set that will reflect the vocabulary used in that particular country.

Sentence flashcards vs. vocabulary flashcards

When learning or teaching a new language, the easiest way to learn new vocabulary is by studying complete sentences. This way, your child will not only acquire new vocabulary, but they will also learn how to use these new words.

What to look for in quality Spanish flashcards for kids

Language level and difficulty

It’s important that you take into consideration both the age and language level of your child. If they speak a bit of Spanish already, get a more advanced deck of flashcards. If they are just starting out, a basic set of Spanish vocabulary flashcards should suffice.

Durability

Since the cards will be used by your child, you’ll want to make sure that they are made from either durable cardstock or plastic. This will keep your child from ripping or bending the cards.

Engaging card design and intuitive layout

Especially for younger learners, having a colorful design and clear layout is a big help. Colorful pictures will help your child learn by keeping them engaged and excited about Spanish.

How much you can expect to spend on Spanish flashcards for kids

Expect to spend anywhere from $5 to $30 on a deck of Spanish flashcards for kids.

Spanish flashcards for kids FAQ

Is it important for kids to learn grammatical gender in Spanish?

A. Yes. Grammatical gender is an essential part of Spanish grammar and should be learned. Most flashcard sets will teach the definite article (el/la) along with the vocabulary word to facilitate this process.

Are Spanish flashcards for kids good for native speakers or heritage learners?

A. Yes. A deck of Spanish flashcards for kids will work great, especially if Spanish is a commonly used language in the child’s household.

What are the best Spanish flashcards for kids to buy?

Top Spanish flashcards for kids

learnworx Spanish Flashcards for Kids

What you need to know: This set of 101 Spanish vocabulary flashcards is great for younger learners due to their durability.

What you’ll love: The cards are colorful and each one comes with a picture. There are 101 double-sided cards, so there are 202 words taught in total in this deck.

What you should consider: The cards are not bilingual and may require some knowledge of Spanish on the part of the teacher.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Spanish flashcards for kids for the money

Flash Kids Spanish Flashcards

What you need to know: These flashcards are a great way for kids to study Spanish and cover a large array of important topics.

What you’ll love: The cards are high-quality and presents vocabulary words with the definite article to help kids learn grammatical gender.

What you should consider: Some cards include both English and Spanish on the same side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

learnworx My First Spanish Flashcards

What you need to know: This basic set of 101 cards focuses on topics that are great for toddlers, such as shapes and numbers.

What you’ll love: The cards are colorful and engaging. The cards in this deck are large and durable.

What you should consider: Some cards have sentences that may require some knowledge of Spanish to teach.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Addison Hoggard writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.