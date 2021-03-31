Pritzker unveils $7B plan to aid Illinois schools post-pandemic

CHICAGO – Gov. Pritzker unveiled a multi-billion-dollar plan to support students’ return to the classroom following months of virtual and hybrid learning due to COVID-19.

To help schools get back on track during the pandemic, $7 billion in federal funding over a three-year span has been made available to K-12 schools, the governor announced Wednesday. The funds will help boost resources both inside and outside the classroom.

“If you’re a parent, I know you’ve spent most of this pandemic worried about how your kids are learning – with all the screens and Zooms, sometimes you’re worried about whether they’re learning at all,” Gov. Pritzker said.

According to the governor, the plan’s goal is to ease existing concerns surrounding children’s education post-pandemic. The plan will also help Illinois families and educators adapt to struggles the pandemic has introduced over the last 12 months. Pritzker said the initiative strives “to avoid having the last 12 months become the lost year for our students.”

“There is no one-size-fits-all approach,” said Dr. Carmen Ayala, State Superintendent of Education. “We have 852 separate, unique, special and distinct school districts in Illinois. What works for a rural district may not work for an urban district and vice versa.”

Schools across the state received a copy of the Learning Renewal Resource Guide on Wednesday to help districts figure out the best use of the federal funds.

“The Learning Guide outlines 12 strategies that can help serve as a starting point for local conversations about spending decisions,” Ayala said.

The strategies fall into a couple of different buckets: social and emotional learning and academic growth.

“We aren’t asking leaders to tackle them all,” Ayala added. “But to consider the biggest 3-5 issues locally and focus on strategies that align with those needs.”

At the state level, Pritzker also announced a four-pronged approach to supporting schools – including a focus on high-impact tutoring and increasing enrollment in both early childhood programs and higher education.

“I’m committed to making sure we continue to lead the nation,” he said. “This time, in assisting our schools, in making this new $7 billion count over the next several years, to overcome this pandemic’s effects on students, parents and our educators.”

