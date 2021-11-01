Best Marmot sleeping bag

Sleeping bags like the ones we know today did not exist until the late 1800s.

Which Marmot sleeping bag is best?

Marmot’s founders, Eric Reynolds and Dave Huntley, got the inspiration for the company on an Alaskan glacier in 1971 and started making insulated sleeping bags in their California dorm room. Marmot now produces high-quality outdoor gear of all kinds. When purchasing a sleeping bag from Marmot, consider what it is made from, the size you need and the temperatures it is designed to withstand.

If you are looking for a lightweight, multi-seasonal and versatile Marmot sleeping bag, the Marmot Col Sleeping Bag: -20F Down is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Marmot sleeping bag

Material

A good sleeping bag is made with sustainable, thermal and insulating material. Marmot uses goose down and recycled poly-blend materials. Before purchasing a Marmot sleeping bag, make sure it is designed for the season when you will be using it. It is also important to note whether the material is waterproof.

Size

Look at the product description and consider the size of the sleeping bag you will need. Buy one that aligns with your height and weight so it will keep your entire body warm.

Cold resistance

Sleeping bags meant for use during warmer seasons will boast of protection at 30 degrees Fahrenheit and above while extra-thermal and insulated items will protect users from below-zero temperatures. You can find this information either in the title of the product or its description.

What to look for in a quality Marmot sleeping bag

Compact storage

A quality Marmot sleeping bag can be compressed, then easily packed or stored. Most Marmot sleeping bags come with a stuff sack so they can be folded to save space for other items when on the go. A stuff sack will also protect your sleeping bag when it is not in use.

Insulation

A good sleeping bag will feature eco-friendly, hypoallergenic insulation to keep the user warm. For example, a Marmot sleeping bag made with recycled materials is as eco-friendly as one that uses goose down, but is less likely to cause allergic irritation.

Seasonal use

The best Marmot sleeping bags can be used throughout the seasons. An item that is lightweight and breathable, but also insulated, will be able to be used in every season. Items not specified for a specific season are likely multi-seasonal. Some items are able to be zipped down to serve as a blanket depending on the weather. If you are looking for a sleeping bag to take on adventures in moderate temperatures, consider one that is both thermal and breathable.

How much you can expect to spend on a Marmot sleeping bag

A Marmot sleeping bag will cost $69-$999. The price will vary depending on their thermal properties and materials.

Marmot sleeping bag FAQ

Do you need a liner or a blanket for your sleeping bag?

A. If you buy a lightweight, less-thermal sleeping bag for the summer and plan to use it in the winter, consider a sleeping bag liner. These can make sleeping bags as much as 25 degrees warmer during the winter and some can double as light covers during the summer.

How do you clean your sleeping bag?

A. Each sleeping bag will differ, but instructions are listed in the product care section of the website’s description. Some sleeping bags come with a hanging loop so that users can wash them gently with soap and water, then hang to dry. As a general rule, don’t use harsh chemicals to clean a sleeping bag.

What’s the best Marmot sleeping bag to buy?

Top Marmot sleeping bag

Marmot Col Sleeping Bag: -20F Down

What you need to know: This sleeping bag is available in multiple sizes and features a waterproof coating. The bag compacts down to its own sack for packing.

What you’ll love: This product is made with goose down and breathable material, and its mummy shape will help keep you warm. It is good for use during every season and features an internal pocket for additional storage.

What you should consider: It only comes in one color and the price is on the high end.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Top Marmot sleeping bag for the money

Marmot Trestles Elite Eco 20 Sleeping Bag: 20F Synthetic Women’s

What you need to know: This product provides prime insulation for the entire body including the feet. It comes with a stuff sack for compact packing when on the go.

What you’ll love: This sleeping bag is made from recycled materials and features an extra zipper for added ventilation. This sleeping bag is lightweight and can be used during various seasons.

What you should consider: It only comes in one color.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Worth checking out

Marmot NanoWave 50 Semi Rec Sleeping Bag: 50F Synthetic

What you need to know: This sleeping bag is best used in warmer weather.

What you’ll love: It comes with hanging loops attached for convenient cleaning and can be entirely zipped down and folded into a blanket. The outside of the tube is snag-preventative and it comes in multiple sizes. It can be compressed and easily carried for on-the-go use.

What you should consider: This sleeping bag is only available in one color.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.