Best table and chairs for toddlers

A table and chair set for your toddlers should be a place where kids can play games and work on arts and crafts projects.

Which table and chairs for toddlers are best?

Most people consider toddlers to be children that are two or three years old. Toddlers are far too small to use full-size tables and chairs. The general rule for sizing chairs is that kids’ feet should be able to touch the floor when they are seated. If you are looking for a table and chair set where the tabletop flips over from a smooth surface to a base for playing LEGOs and Duplos, take a look at the PlayBuild Kids 4 in 1 Play and Build Table Set.

What to know before you buy a table and chairs for toddlers

Your child’s size

It will be years before your child will be able to comfortably use full-size tables and chairs. If you buy a tiny set, your toddler will outgrow it quickly. Your best bet is to buy a table and chairs that your children will be able to use as a place to work on projects, play games and have tea parties for several years to come before moving to something bigger. Keep in mind that age is only a rough approximation of a child’s size. Use age ranges only as broad guidelines. The real determining factor is how tall your kid is.

Table height

Table heights of 20-22 inches are appropriate for toddlers up to four years old. The next size up is 22-25 inches for kids ages five to seven.

Chair seat height

Chair seat heights of 10-12 inches are typical for toddlers. Chair heights are 12-14 inches for kids aged five to seven.

Materials

Wood . Wooden tables and chairs should be sanded smooth, have rounded corners and be painted, stained or covered in polyurethane. Wooden tables and chairs should be sturdy but are prone to scratching, especially the softer woods.

. Wooden tables and chairs should be sanded smooth, have rounded corners and be painted, stained or covered in polyurethane. Wooden tables and chairs should be sturdy but are prone to scratching, especially the softer woods. Plastic . Plastic tables and chairs are lightweight, easy to move around and easy to keep clean. All plastics are not the same, so look for higher-grade plastics for sturdiness.

. Plastic tables and chairs are lightweight, easy to move around and easy to keep clean. All plastics are not the same, so look for higher-grade plastics for sturdiness. Metal. Metal tables and chairs are often foldable. Look for mechanisms that are sturdy and easy to open and close.

What to look for in a quality table and chairs for toddlers

How many chairs?

Most table and chair sets for toddlers have two chairs and are fine for families with one or two small kids. Table and chair sets for toddlers with four chairs are good choices if your toddlers have friends over for playdates. And because tables that come with four chairs usually have bigger tabletops, they give kids more room for arts, crafts and play.

Indoors or out?

Any table and chair set can be used indoors. If you want your toddlers to have an outdoor set, make sure you choose materials that will stand up to the weather. Plastic is a better choice for outdoors than wood.

Portability

If you have limited space and need to take down your kids table and chair set and put it away between uses, look for a lightweight set that either folds or stacks easily.

How much you can expect to spend on a table and chairs for toddlers

Table and chair sets for toddlers run from $50-$150. The higher-priced models are sturdier and made of better materials and are more likely to have four chairs than two.

Table and chairs for toddlers FAQ

Should I buy a table and chair set my toddler can grow into?

A. Generally speaking, tables and chairs that are a bit too big are better than those that are a bit too small. Another idea is to buy a table and chair set that adjusts to different heights as your child grows.

What is the best way to clean my toddler table and chairs?

A. Use a damp cloth or sponge with warm water and mild soap. Avoid harsh detergents or household cleaners.

What are the best tables and chairs for toddlers to buy?

Top table and chairs for toddlers

PlayBuild Kids 4 in 1 Play and Build Table Set

What you need to know: This table’s top flips over from a smooth top to a top with a square base plate for building with interlocking bricks like LEGOs and Duplos.

What you’ll love: This table and chair set for toddlers is made of easy-to-clean plastic and can be used indoors and outdoors. The storage space is built into the tabletop and has plenty of room for blocks, paper, markers and crayons.

What you should consider: The base plate squares fit the small original LEGOS and Duplos.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top table and chairs for toddlers for the money

Costzon Mid-Century Modern Table and 4 Chairs for Toddlers and Kids

What you need to know: Your toddlers will be able to enjoy this table and chair set for years to come.

What you’ll love: The colorful chairs are built so your children have the correct sitting position. The plastic seats have wooden legs connected by iron frames for sturdiness and durability. The chair and table legs have nonslip pads on the feet. The MDF tabletop and polypropylene seats are dirt-resistant and easily cleaned with a damp cloth.

What you should consider: The seats are 13 inches from the floor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ECR4Kids Natural Bentwood Multipurpose 3 Piece Table and Chair Set

What you need to know: Toddlers can use this versatile table and chair set as stools, desks and benches, too.

What you’ll love: The chairs are designed with two seat heights that your toddlers can keep on using as they grow. The natural birch wood has safe, rounded corners and is GREENGUARD GOLD certified. The handles are built right in to make this table and chair set easy to move.

What you should consider: This 30-pound table and chair set ships fully assembled.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

