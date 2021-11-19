Best outdoor hanging chair

Outdoor hanging chairs aren’t limited to ones that use stands. Consider a ceiling hanging chair or bench for your backyard and patio to enjoy the outdoors with a full range of motion.

Which outdoor hanging chair is best?

While hanging chairs aren’t a new product, they have taken the home design world by storm in recent years. It’s no longer a lounge chair by the poolside that people daydream of while working. Instead, it’s the feeling of being gently rocked while engulfed in comfortable cushions. Whether you dream of listening to crickets chirp under a cool night sky on a swinging porch bench or being rocked to sleep under warm summer rays, hanging chairs have got you covered.

It can get confusing to determine which is best when various options like a swinging porch bench, egg chairs and hammocks are available. The best outdoor swinging chairs like the Modway Hide Rattan Swing Chair use weather-resistant material and are easy to assemble.

What to know before you buy an outdoor hanging chair

Types

At times, even the best patio furniture sets can seem slightly off. One way to complete your outdoor look is to incorporate an outdoor hanging chair. The most versatile option is to get one that comes with a stand so that you can place it next to your furniture out on the lawn. When it gets too hot outside, you bring it under the covered portion of your backyard.

Additionally, if you don’t have a yard, it’s a perfect piece to replace your balcony chairs with something much more comfortable. However, hanging chairs with stands have a limited range of motion compared to chairs that hang from the ceiling. If you want the best of both worlds, models like the Modway Hide Rattan Swing Chair can be purchased with both a chain and stand.

Outdoor hanging chairs are an excellent product to enjoy the moment, but sometimes sharing with others can take that experience to the next level. While it’s less common, you can find hanging chairs that can accommodate up to two people. If you feel like laying down while slowly rocking, a swinging porch bench might be for you.

Another common type you’ll come across is a hammock chair. These have the advantage of conforming to any body shape and are much more budget-friendly. An added advantage is that hammock chairs provide various health benefits, including more restful sleep and pressure point relief.

Comfort

When you invest in expensive decor like outdoor hanging chairs, you must consider comfort level. Even if you have your heart set on a chair that aesthetically compliments the rest of your decor, it may be too small or the cushions may be too thin. Because it’s disconnected from the ground, you’ll feel the wicker or structural components with thin cushions. However, not all chairs are created equally. There are some models without any padding that are just as comfortable.

If you find that your chair starts digging into your skin, consider putting your extra foam tiles to use. Placing one or two tiles under a thin cushion can make a world of difference without spending another hundred dollars.

Weight limit

Single-person hanging chairs usually have a maximum weight limit between 350 pounds to 500 pounds. However, two-person models may hold up to 50 additional pounds and max out at 550 pounds. The weight limit of a hanging chair depends on how it’s hung and the frame material.

If you hang the chair from the ceiling, consider wood beam integrity and the strength of the rope or chains. Swivel hooks are another piece of hardware to consider looking at to ensure it’s high-quality and won’t snap after a few days.

What to look for in a quality outdoor hanging chair

Material

Outdoor hanging chairs have limited options because they require more durable material. While cotton and linen are great for indoor chairs, outdoor versions commonly incorporate wicker.

Wicker isn’t the type of material, but rather the weaving technique. For example, outdoor hanging chairs use rattan, bamboo and polyurethane that’s then woven together. These materials are favorable because they typically have an extra layer of protection. This can include a coating of synthetic resin, among others.

Design

Like any piece of furniture, it’s usually best to go with neutral colors. That way, when seasons and trends change, you don’t run the risk of colors clashing and creating an eyesore. You’ll find that most outdoor hanging chairs come in black, beige, brown or gray.

Assembly

Most chairs don’t require too much assembly. The quickest hanging chairs to assemble are those that use a stand rather than ropes or strings to hang from the ceiling. These versions require additional hardware like a stud finder and an electric drill.

How much you can expect to spend on an outdoor hanging chair

Depending on the type and size, you can expect to spend between $130-$1,200 on a quality outdoor hanging chair.

Best outdoor hanging chair FAQ

How comfortable are outdoor hanging chairs?

A. While outdoor hanging chairs look comfortable, thin cushions may present a problem due to the chair hanging off the ground. If you feel the wicker or metal frame, consider inserting padding like foam tiles under the cushion. That should provide enough padding to make the chair comfortable enough to fall asleep in.

Are outdoor hanging chairs dangerous?

A. As long as you follow the manufacturer’s guidelines when assembling and hanging, an outdoor hanging chair should be safe. The only times there’s a cause for concern is if there’s disregard for the weight limit or if it was hung insufficiently.

What’s the best outdoor hanging chair to buy?

Top outdoor hanging chair

Modway Hide Rattan Swing Chair

What you need to know: A beautifully woven chair perfect for relaxing in any season.

What you’ll love: Although the synthetic rattan chair is the same color, you have the option to select from seven colorful cushions that make a statement. The frame uses powder-coated steel for extreme durability, and the cushion is treated to resist UV and water. It’s a versatile hanging chair that you can purchase with or without a stand.

What you should consider: It has a weight capacity of 265 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top outdoor hanging chair for the money

Y-STOP HAMMOCK CHAIR

What you need to know: This budget-friendly outdoor hanging hammock chair is perfect for a quick nap and easy on your wallet.

What you’ll love: This chair is extremely durable and holds up to an astonishing 320 pounds. The cotton and polyester blend means the material doesn’t trap smells or easily tear. Additionally, it comes with a side pocket to stash your books or tablet as you gently doze off.

What you should consider: It’s not waterproof, so it requires routine cleaning to ensure its longevity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LeisureMod 2-Person Hanging Chair

What you need to know: This chair has enough space for you to spread out and relax alone or with another.

What you’ll love: The durable aluminum frame is built to last with UV and rust resistance treatment. Even though it’s large, this handwoven and handcrafted chair is extremely simple and quick to assemble. The cushion’s exterior is made from durable and breathable fabric and has a plush cotton interior.

What you should consider: It’s on the more expensive end of outdoor hanging chairs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christopher Lee writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.