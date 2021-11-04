Best outdoor egg chair

The perfect option for outdoor seating, outdoor egg chairs are essentially modern hammocks with an egg-shaped chair that is suspended by a chain and attached to a frame that rests on the ground.

Which outdoor egg chair is best?

The perfect option for outdoor seating, outdoor egg chairs are essentially modern hammocks with an egg-shaped chair that is suspended by a chain and attached to a frame that rests on the ground. Outdoor egg chairs come in a number of different textures, colors and sizes. If you are on the lookout for a top-notch outdoor egg chair, the Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Brown Wicker Tear Drop Hanging Chair is a splendid choice.

What to know before you buy an outdoor egg chair

History

Outdoor egg chairs were created by Danish designer and architect Arne Jacobsen back in the 1960s. The outdoor egg chairs featured upward-curving sides and a low seat to offer some privacy in spaces that were otherwise fairly public. Hanging outdoor egg chairs suspend the egg seat from a chain or another mechanism to allow for even more privacy.

Ease of assembly

Some outdoor egg chairs are more difficult to assemble than other outdoor egg chairs, but the chair will typically come with all of the tools you need to assemble it. If an outdoor egg chair already comes with a stand to hang the chair, then you don’t have to worry about anchoring the chair to a tree or covered patio ceiling. But if you do need to anchor the chair, you will need a chain or rope for the outdoor egg chair, as well as an electric drill and hanging hardware.

Weight capacity

Hanging outdoor egg chairs without anyone in them typically weigh about 60-150 pounds. The outdoor egg chair also has its own weight capacity, usually up to 350 pounds. Two-person hanging outdoor egg chairs usually max out at about 550 pounds.

What to look for in a quality outdoor egg chair

Material

Wicker is typically the most common material for an outdoor egg chair. Wicker chairs can be composed of synthetic materials like polyurethane or natural materials like cedar. You can also find macrame-style outdoor egg chairs made of nylon, linen, twine or cotton.

Color

The most common outdoor egg chair colors include neutral tones like gray, black, beige and brown. That being said, there are some outdoor egg chairs made for children with more vibrant colors. You can also purchase separate cushions to add a burst of color to the outdoor egg chair.

Body support and comfort

Outdoor egg chairs usually have a curved back, which doesn’t work well for lumbar support. You should try adding a pillow or two if you need extra back support.

How much you can expect to spend on an outdoor egg chair

Outdoor egg chairs range in price from about $50-$650, depending on the amount of back support, the design, the size, the shape and the material of the chair.

Outdoor egg chair FAQ

Is it safe to sit in an outdoor egg chair?

A. A high-quality outdoor egg chair should be extremely safe when it is assembled and hung correctly. You will have a higher risk of injury if you hang the outdoor egg chair from the ceiling incorrectly or surpass the weight capacity of the chair.

Is it possible to swing in an outdoor egg chair?

A. Whether or not you can swing in an outdoor egg chair depends on the type of chair. Hanging outdoor egg chairs that you suspend from the ceiling enable more swinging room than those suspended from the frame of the chair. That being said, you shouldn’t swing the outdoor egg chair too vigorously, since this could lead to the chair breaking.

How much space do you need to install an outdoor egg chair?

A. This is an excellent question, as you might be swaying or swinging in your outdoor egg chair. It’s a good rule of thumb to allow a little over a foot of space on either side of the outdoor egg chair and about three feet of space behind the egg chair.

What’s the best outdoor egg chair to buy?

Top outdoor egg chair

Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Brown Wicker Tear Drop Hanging Chair

What you need to know: This spacious outdoor egg chair from Christopher Knight Home is top-quality and simple to assemble.

What you’ll love: This Christopher Knight Home outdoor egg chair is one of the simplest hanging chairs to put together. It also features comfortable and thick cushions and a long sitting area with plenty of room for taller customers.

What you should consider: The paint on this outdoor egg chair is fairly susceptible to chipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top outdoor egg chair for the money

Sorbus Hammock Chair Macrame Swing

What you need to know: This cute boho-style outdoor egg chair from Sorbus is perfect for hanging from a big tree in your backyard.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly Sorbus outdoor egg chair offers a sturdy design that can hold up to 265 pounds. The egg chair is also fairly spacious with plenty of room for additional blankets and pillows.

What you should consider: There is not enough lower back support with this outdoor egg chair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

YESEA Store Egg Chair with Stand

What you need to know: This inexpensive egg chair from YESEA Store is solid and simple and works for both outdoor and indoor seating.

What you’ll love: This YESEA Store outdoor egg chair is the ideal size for a single person, with a simple assembly that is praised by reviewers. The egg chair also comes with a head cushion, a seat and a wicker construction.

What you should consider: The cushion fabric on this outdoor egg chair might fade, so keep this in mind when leaving it in the sun or washing it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

