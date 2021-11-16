Best electrolyte water

Electrolyte water can be very helpful after vomiting, as you lose electrolytes after throwing up.

Which electrolyte water is best?

Water is essential for our bodies, but electrolytes are also a necessity as they help our bodies absorb water more efficiently. Electrolytes contain minerals that our bodies use to function, and without them, it leads to various types of body deficiencies. Drinking sports drinks can be helpful in replenishing after workouts, but it’s not just athletes or active people that need to consume drinks with electrolytes. All of our bodies rely on minerals, and you don’t need a sports drink to add more to your system. Electrolyte water can be sugar-free, contain no dyes and other additives, all while tasting just like water. If you’re looking for the most popular electrolyte water that uses clean and purified water, Essentia Bottled Water is the top choice.

What to know before you buy an electrolyte water

Quantity

Similar to most waters, you tend to get a better deal on electrolyte water when it’s bought in bulk rather than by the bottle. And most major retailers will push to sell them in bulk, whereas smaller stores will offer single bottles if you don’t need a case. But if you plan on drinking electrolyte water regularly, it may be best to buy packs or cases of bottles because it will save you money in the long run, and you don’t have to worry about going to the store every time you need a bottle.

Natural vs. artificial alkaline

Electrolyte water will commonly be alkalized so that the acidity in it can be reduced. Unfortunately, many commercial electrolyte water brands artificially alkalize their waters. Natural alkalized water has much more minerals and is more beneficial for your body. But because natural alkaline bottled water is so expensive to sell, many brands have to use special filters and technology to alkalize their water. Both artificial and natural alkalized electrolyte water are beneficial for the body, but natural is best.

Water bottles vs. making your own electrolyte water

Similar to how brands use filtration systems to produce their electrolyte water, you can do the same as well. You can purchase your own filtration system or pitcher, such as an ionization filter, and create your own electrolyte water. Purchasing a filtration system is very expensive, though.

What to look for in a quality electrolyte water

High pH level

A pH level means the acidity levels are lower and more balanced for you to drink. Lower pH levels mean the water is more acidic and high acidity is not good for the body, especially those that have a high acidic diet. Water with high acidity levels can be harmful to our stomach, kidneys, and other organs of our body. Electrolyte waters will generally have a pH level labeled on the bottle, where anything over a seven is considered good and anything under is not recommended.

Natural flavoring and zero sugar

Some brands will use artificial flavors or sugar to hide the taste of their electrolyte water because the added minerals might add an unpleasant taste to the water. You generally don’t have to worry about this with the top electrolyte water brands, but cheaper brands may add artificial ingredients to make the water taste better. Always check the label of the electrolyte water you’re getting to ensure that there are no artificial additives and that there is no sugar.

How much you can expect to spend on an electrolyte water

If you’re looking just to get a smaller-sized bottle of electrolyte water (16 ounces-1 liter), then it should only cost about $2-$5. If you want a pack of electrolyte waters, they can cost $5-$20, depending on the brand and the number of bottles that come in a pack. If you want large packs or cases of water bottles, expect to pay more than $20, as the price of water mainly depends on brand and amount.

Electrolyte water FAQ

Can you drink electrolyte water every day?

A. Drinking small amounts of electrolyte water every day, such as a 1-liter bottle, shouldn’t affect you. If you’re drinking large amounts of electrolyte water, such as a gallon, then it can possibly create too much acidity in your stomach and can cause vomiting and an upset stomach. However, many brands will specifically state if their water is safe to be drunk every day.

Is electrolyte water bad for kidneys?

A. Unless you have a specific condition, such as chronic kidney disease, there hasn’t been significant evidence of electrolyte water being bad for the kidneys. If you have kidney disease, take medications, or just want to take extra precautions, consult a doctor before drinking electrolyte water.

What are the best electrolyte water to buy?

Top electrolyte water

Essentia Bottled Water

What you need to know: Essentia has become the top brand for alkaline water in the last few years, and with its high pH levels, it’s no wonder the water has seen so much success.

What you’ll love: With micro-filtration and reverse osmosis purification process, this water is 99.9% pure, leaving a great taste. The water has a pH level of at least 9.5, supplying you with more than enough electrolytes.

What you should consider: It is not naturally alkalized.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electrolyte water for the money

LIFEWTR Premium Purified Water

What you need to know: This purified water comes in various pack sizes, all for very affordable prices.

What you’ll love: There are different artworks for the water bottles and the designs are done by professional artists. The water is purified and made with electrolytes, providing a great taste.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have pH levels as high as other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pedialyte Electrolyte Water

What you need to know: One of the biggest misconceptions about Pedialyte is that it’s only for kids, when in fact, some of its drinks contain more electrolytes than leading sports drinks.

What you’ll love: It comes in multiple flavors, but it is sugar-free and has no artificial flavors, so it won’t taste too sweet. This drink contains 50% more electrolytes than the top sports drinks and electrolyte waters.

What you should consider: This brand contains sucralose, which is a fake sugar.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ade Hennis writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.