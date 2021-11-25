If you have leather boots, it’s essential that you minimize excess moisture when cleaning. The combination of too much water and direct sunlight can lead to over-drying and cracks. The cracks ultimately lead to quicker wear and tear.

Which hunting boots are best?

One of the last things on people’s minds when preparing for a trip is a comfortable, warm pair of hunting boots. If you’ve ever been hunting in cold early mornings or snow-capped mountains, you’ll quickly realize how essential a pair of insulated boots can be.

While people have their preferences and comfort levels, all the best hunting boots like the LaCrosse Men’s Windrose 8” Hunting Boot follow a few common standards.

What to know before you buy hunting boots

Height and weight

When preparing for a hunting trip, there’s no greater feeling than throwing on your best hunting camouflage suit and pair of hunting boots to match. However, the overall fit and weight are of utmost importance to a pain-free day in the woods.

The long treks to your favorite hunting blind with heavy gear can quickly lead to blisters and sore toes. It’s always a good idea to walk around in your new hunting boots for some time before taking them on a long trip. If you plan on carrying heavy gear, it may be advantageous to use higher boots that can help support your ankles so that they don’t roll.

You must also consider the weight. A few ounces may not seem like much, but you’ll be thankful you went for lighter boots after a few hours.

Waterproofing

Imagine how you’d feel if you had on a wet shirt in the woods that never dries. That’s what it’s like when you attempt to go on a hunting trip with boots that don’t provide adequate waterproofing. It’s not only uncomfortable, but it can also become a breeding ground for mildew. Typically, quality waterproof hunting boots come with some form of lining that helps repel water and moisture.

Varying types

The varying types of boots present more benefits under certain conditions. For example, high boots excel for hunters and in cold climates. Waterproof boots are a necessity if you’re going through a marsh or other wet terrain. As a general rule of thumb, hunters should look for boots that are at least 8 inches to help support their ankles.

What to look for in quality hunting boots

Insulation

Everyone can agree that having a pair of well-insulated boots can be a lifesaver when you’re out hunting. When considering insulated hunting boots, it’s best to find a size that can snugly fit your ankle to keep the heat in and cold air out. The last thing you want is to get frostbite and lose one of your toes because it ended up being much colder than you thought.

High-quality soles

The soles of your boots endure the most strain. They must be durable and sturdy enough to handle hours of walking through all types of terrain. If you plan on carrying heavier gear, it’s recommended that you find boots with stiffer and heavier soles to help keep a firm footing.

Lacing

As stated earlier, it’s recommended that hunters wear boots that are at least 8 inches tall. Higher lacing is especially important for hunters who plan on longer treks on rough terrain with heavier equipment. The higher laces provide additional support in preventing any ankle injuries.

How much you can expect to spend on hunting boots

Depending on the brand and features, you can expect to spend between $100-$180 on a pair of high-quality hunting boots.

Best hunting boots FAQ

Do hunting boots last a long time?

A. While it’s not always the best idea to buy the most expensive item available, with hunting boots, it’s worth the initial investment. When taking proper care of your boots, they should typically keep you going for a minimum of 10 years. Leather boots will need more detailed attention, especially when they’re exposed to excess moisture. If it’s too wet, it can develop mildew, and it can create cracks if it’s too dry. On the other hand, you don’t need to worry about moisture if it’s made with rubber or neoprene. However, it’s always best to clean them to remove any dirt and scents that could potentially throw off the game you hunt on your next trip.

How do I clean leather hunting boots?

A. Leather hunting boots require a more detailed clean-up process. However, they can last quite sometime when taken care of properly. First, you must clear away any mud or debris that’s caked on. Then use a soft brush to remove any dirt stuck between narrow crevices. To clean inside leather hunting boots, you must first remove the inserts. Use a lightly soaked cloth with mild soap to clean off any remaining dirt. If you have suede leather boots, it’s vital you disregard the step with water and only use a dry brush. Let your boots naturally air dry out of distance from the sun for a few hours.

What’s the best hunting boot to buy?

Top hunting boots

LaCrosse Men’s Windrose 8” Hunting Boot

What you need to know: High-quality lightweight hunting boots that help keep your feet dry when traversing through mountains of snow.

What you’ll love: One hassle with hunting boots is the time it takes to break them in. Luckily, these boots are rapidly broken in for maximum comfort because they’re made with Nubuck leather. The lightweight material on the boot’s upper provides extra durability and makes it resistant to abrasions. There’s also a Dry-Core lining to help keep your feet dry, and the insulation helps to keep your feet warm throughout any season. An optional Realtree EDGE camo design helps you blend in at any range.

What you should consider: While it advertises a rapid break-in time, it may take a bit longer than expected to fully break-in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hunting boots for the money

Huntrite Men’s Insulated Hunting Boots

What you need to know: Huntrite features an affordable waterproof boot that’ll keep you warm while hunting in snow-capped mountains or early mornings.

What you’ll love: This boot is made from high-quality full-grain leather and nylon. It’s also entirely encased with a waterproof membrane and has a mesh lining that wicks away moisture to keep your feet warm and comfortable. Additionally, the rubber soles come made with dual-density and are oil-resistant.

What you should consider: These boots may wear down quicker than expected after a few months of continuous, heavy use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rocky Men’s 8” Hunting Boots

What you need to know: These hunting boots from Rocky provide the perfect ankle support and insulation to keep your feet warm, regardless of the season.

What you’ll love: These boots feature a durable yet extremely flexible design with nylon shanks to help stabilize your feet when carrying heavy gear on rough ground. Additionally, the synthetic soles fit snug, providing optimal comfort and dryness. These hunting boots can attribute their ability to keep your feet warm for hours to their 800 grams of 3M Thinsulate Ultra Insulation material.

What you should consider: The boots may become slightly uncomfortable if worn for extended durations.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christopher Lee writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.