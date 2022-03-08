Best electronic coyote call

Due to the spread of modern civilization, you can find coyotes in small towns and urban areas, as well as deserts, mountains, plains and forests.

Which electronic coyote call is best?

Whether you are a professional farmer or ranch owner looking to protect your cattle or a hunter aiming to make some extra money, hunting coyotes can help you turn a problem into a solution. However, given the intelligence and cunning that some coyotes are capable of displaying, having a hand-operated coyote call or trying to mimic their calls yourself could lead to a frustrating experience. If you’re looking for the best on the market, the Foxpro Inferno Electronic Predator Call will help you get the job done in record time and help you ensure results.

What to know before you buy an electronic coyote call

Electronic calls offer more than hand calls

While having the ability to mimic the many different coyote cries verbally is certainly impressive, not everyone possesses the ability or patience to do it themselves. In addition, while hand-operated and handheld coyote callers can be effective, their usefulness is often limited due to their limited range of calls and inability to record and program new ones.

Thankfully for you, all of the selected models of electronic coyote calls have been chosen for their impressive array of features, including dozens of pre-recorded calls that lure them out. Best of all, they also can add hundreds of additional animal noises, so you always have the perfect call on hand.

You have to know the coyote’s strategies to use them effectively

Though this is hardly a surprise for anyone engaged in outdoor activities like hunting, you need to be thoroughly prepared before heading out after prey as canny as coyotes. For example, you need to ensure that your position is suitable for your purposes, like being able to see and not be seen, being upwind of your quarry and hunting during the appropriate time of day.

In addition to all of that, you also need to produce sounds of interest to mature coyotes who encountered hunters and calls before and survived. By making a quality electronic coyote call a part of your hunting loadout, you can help even the odds in your favor.

Consider the time of day, season and biological patterns

Since coyotes are notoriously intelligent and cautious creatures, you will need to stack the deck in your favor by familiarizing yourself with their activities in your area. For example, coyotes are fairly indiscriminate when it comes to sourcing their meals, so the calls of domestic pets may prove to be surprisingly effective.

You should also consider the types of prey animals that your local coyotes tend to rely on and take seasonal occurrences into account, like deer and coyote breeding season. By making yourself more knowledgeable about coyotes and how they operate, you can enjoy a much greater margin of success.

What to look for in a quality electronic coyote call

Pre-installed calls and the ability to record new ones

As mentioned previously, non-electronic coyote calls may be more affordable and portable than their electronic counterparts. Still, they just can’t match them in terms of sheer calling and recording ability. For example, our top model of electronic coyote calls comes with 75 calls ready for you to use immediately.

In addition, this model can record another 125 individual sounds so that you can record and replay all kinds of sounds to maximize your chances of attracting coyotes. Some units even come with the ability to mix and match your calls to create the perfect arrangement of coyote calls. Not all models can be programmed, so check the technical specifications to avoid disappointment.

Advanced features

Since you have decided to invest in a superior model of electronic coyote call, it should come equipped with advanced technology that will give you the best hunting experience possible. Such technology includes the coyote call having a built-in USB jack so that you can connect your laptop or desktop PC and program sounds as desired.

Other desirable features include auxiliary jacks to connect your electronic coyote call to appropriately equipped decoys, being able to map your caller to a pre-planned setting for after your firearm is discharged, and remote controls. If you decide to purchase an electronic coyote call, you can rest assured that these models will perform.

Able to mimic moving prey animals from hundreds of yards away

Given the incredibly acute hearing, vision and olfactory abilities that coyotes inherently possess, sometimes you need to create some distance between you and your quarry. Thankfully for you, these electronic coyote calls can not only deliver a bevy of calls to suit your needs, but they can also create the illusion of moving prey to lure coyotes out.

While all of the select models are capable of opening when placed up to 300 yards away from your hunting stand, some models offer multiple speakers that create fading sounds from left to right and the ability to mix and match multiple calls simultaneously. By being able to remove yourself from the range of a coyote’s senses, you can help ensure a successful and productive hunt.

How much you can expect to spend on an electronic coyote call

Depending on your desired features and budget considerations, a quality electronic coyote call can easily cost $100-$500.

Electronic coyote call FAQ

What is the best time of year to hunt coyotes?

A. The best time to hunt coyotes is generally considered to be the months of January and February. Electronic coyote calls can make it possible even in the middle of summer.

What is the best time of day to hunt coyotes?

A. Unlike many nighttime predators, coyotes are not strictly nocturnal and can be observed at almost any time of day. However, they are most active between dusk and dawn, so plan accordingly.

What are the best electronic coyote calls to buy?

Top electronic coyote call

FOXPRO Inferno American Made Electronic Predator Call

What you need to know: This is a reliable electronic coyote call that will help you get results.

What you’ll love: This unit features 75 pre-recorded animal calls and comes with the ability to record up to 200 different sounds. In addition, it has an auxiliary jack for physically connecting with a FOXPRO decoy, a remote control unit, an integrated USB port for programming sounds on your PC and weighs in at 1.5 pounds with batteries installed.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with the speaker not being loud enough and the remote not working properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electronic coyote call for the money

Icotec GEN2 GC300 Electronic Predator Call

What you need to know: This affordable electronic coyote call delivers on performance.

What you’ll love: This unit features an effective range of 300 yards, as well as backlit buttons for night hunting and a tripod mount for added range. In addition, it offers 12 professional-quality audio calls for your hunting convenience.

What you should consider: This unit cannot be programmed or have calls added to it in any way.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

FOXPRO Shockwave American Made Electronic Predator Call

What you need to know: This top-of-the-line electronic coyote call is for those who want the best.

What you’ll love: This unit features the ability to accept audio files, including MP3, 24B, FXP, WAV, OGG and FLAC, as well as dual speakers to simulate moving prey. In addition, it comes with moon phase indicators, temperature and barometer readings, a four-speaker system and makes animal calling virtually hands-free.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with the unit being DOA or failing within hours of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Daniel Martin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.