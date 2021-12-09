Best skiing jacket

Ski jackets offer protection from snow, water and cold. They can be extremely useful on the slopes, letting you get the most from ski sessions.

Which skiing jackets are best?

Not only do high-quality ski jackets look good, they are also designed to keep you dry, comfortable and warm on the slopes. Some of the best models are waterproof, breathable and windproof. The Burton Covert Jacket is a top choice with its extremely durable shell and warm, comfortable liner.

What to know before you buy a skiing jacket

Type

The type of ski jacket most suitable for your needs will depend on weather conditions and your preferences.

Three-in-one jackets have a shell designed to offer protection from the elements and a liner for warmth. These jackets can be worn three ways: by putting on the shell, liner or both. The shell and liner are designed to be easily attached.

have a shell designed to offer protection from the elements and a liner for warmth. These jackets can be worn three ways: by putting on the shell, liner or both. The shell and liner are designed to be easily attached. Shell jackets only offer one layer of protection but that makes them extremely lightweight which helps with mobility.

only offer one layer of protection but that makes them extremely lightweight which helps with mobility. Insulated jackets are warmer and softer, but can also be bulky.

Size

Ski jackets are typically available in regular-fit, relaxed-fit or slim-fit designs. The relaxed fit offers the most room, making it the ideal choice if you plan on wearing layers underneath. The slim fit offers a stylish look and is best for heat retention. Keep in mind that you won’t want to restrict your mobility when skiing, so you might want to avoid a very tight jacket. A regular fit offers a good balance among comfort, function and style.

Warmth

The warmth offered by the ski jacket is directly related to the type of insulation used for its construction. Down offers excellent warmth-to-weight ratio, making it the ideal insulation material for ski jackets. Down from ducks and geese offers the best warmth. You can also find jackets made from synthetic down. If insulation is an important factor for your needs, consider the fill power of the jacket, as that is a better indicator than fill weight. You can use wool scarves along with ski jackets for extra warmth.

What to look for in a quality skiing jacket

Breathable

The insulation can lose its effectiveness if it gets wet. This is why high-quality ski jackets are made to be breathable, so any moisture from the inside such as sweat can be removed.

Waterproof

Just as sweat from the interior can make the ski jacket lose its effectiveness, so does water from the outside. A waterproof jacket helps keep snow or water from getting in.

Stitching

A ski jacket’s seams are a potential weak spot, as they can let moisture get through. A high-quality jacket has welded seams or waterproof tape over the seams for extra protection.

How much you can expect to spend on a skiing jacket

If you want a breathable, waterproof ski jacket, expect to spend at least $100. For high-end models that offer the best protection from the elements, you’ll have to spend $200-$300.

Skiing jacket FAQ

What is the best way to wash a skiing jacket?

A. A ski jacket can lose its breathability and waterproof properties when it gets dirty. This means you might need to wash it to get the best performance. It is always best to check if the manufacturer has recommended a washing method, but most ski jackets are designed to be machine-washed. Make sure you empty the pockets and close all the zipper and Velcro closures before washing. Also, try not to let the jacket sit too long in the machine after washing. For drying, just turn it inside out and dry on a hanger.

How warm are ski jackets?

A. The primary purpose of the ski jackets is to keep snow and water out. They do provide insulation as well, helping the body retain heat. However, ski jackets are not as warm as winter coats or wool jackets. They are designed to be lightweight, allowing for complete mobility when skiing. Ski jackets that have multiple layers or are filled with down offer the best protection from the cold.

What’s the best skiing jacket to buy?

Top skiing jacket

Burton Covert Jacket

What you need to know: With its two-layer Dryride outer shell and Thermolite inner lining, this jacket is designed to offer outstanding weather protection.

What you’ll love: This jacket is waterproof, windproof and breathable. It is also lightweight, making it extremely comfortable. It comes with a hood compatible with ski helmets.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that this product runs slightly large, so consider getting a smaller size.

Top skiing jacket for the money

4How Men’s Mountain Jacket

What you need to know: A rugged, affordable jacket that comes with a removable hood and adjustable straps for a great fit.

What you’ll love: The water-repellent fabric keeps the jacket dry. The hem and cuffs have elastic for extra protection from cold. The jacket also features two inner pockets and two zippered side pockets on the exterior.

What you should consider: Reviewers had some complaints regarding long-term durability, including issues with the stitching and zipper.

Worth checking out

Columbia Men’s Bugaboo Interchange Jacket

What you need to know: Made from Columbia’s Omni-Heat thermal reflective shell and soft fleece liner, this jacket offers excellent comfort and warmth.

What you’ll love: It has an adjustable or removable hood. It is made from windproof, waterproof fabric and is available in 16 colors.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with the zipper’s durability. The shiny shell might be too flashy for some users.

