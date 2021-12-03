Best Ontario Knife Company folding knife

To keep your folding knife in pristine condition, sharpen it regularly.

Which Ontario Knife Company folding knives are best?

Trusted by military personnel and law enforcement, Ontario Knife Company has a reputation for producing high-quality knives that are perfect for everyday use. Whether you’re an avid outdoor adventurer or a typical city dweller, having a dependable knife is a good way to be ready for whatever the day throws at you. Designed to be durable and portable, you can rest assured that your Ontario Knife Company folding knife will last a lifetime.

If you’re in the market for a dependable folding knife, check out the Ontario Knife Company RAT-1 Black Coated Folding Knife.

What to know before you buy an Ontario Knife Company folding knife

Material

Since folding knives are designed to be portable and dependable, it’s important to choose a knife that will hold up to everyday challenges. Most folding knives are constructed using a stainless or aus-8 steel blade and handle. These high-quality materials are rust-proof and tough enough to withstand quite a bit of pressure, ensuring long-term durability and use. Typically, the handle features a liner lock for optimal on-the-go safety and a textured nylon grip for easy blade use.

Grip

The handle is the portion of the knife that’s in your hand when you use the blade, so you want to select a knife that’s both comfortable and easy to grip. Most folding knife options feature a high-quality textured grip that can help to reduce slippage, making the knife easier to hold and safer to use.

Blade edge

Choose a knife with a blade that will meet your needs — different blade edges are better equipped for different activities. Most folding knives come with a smooth, flat blade that’s relatively versatile and can be used in a variety of scenarios. However, some folding knives feature a dual edge blade that has both a serrated and fully flat edge. These dual blade knives are the best option for on-the-go versatility, but they’re a bit more expensive. No matter what blade edge you chose, be sure to regularly sharpen your knife so it’s always ready to go.

What to look for in a quality Ontario Knife Company folding knife

Clip

For the best portability, opt for a folding knife that features a pocket clip. Built into the back of the knife handle, these clips are designed to securely attach to your pants or bag pocket, making it easy to carry your knife with you throughout the day.

Knife length

Folding knives are designed to be portable, so you should choose a knife that can meet your needs while also being compact. When opened, most folding knives are 7-9 inches in length and around 4-5 inches when closed. Knives that feature a longer length tend to have a longer blade, making them the right choice for use outdoors. For the best in portability, try to choose a knife that has a shorter closed length.

How much you can expect to spend on an Ontario Knife Company folding knife

You can expect to spend anywhere from $20-$40 on an Ontario Knife Company folding knife.

Ontario Knife Company folding knife FAQ

What is a liner lock?

A. A liner lock is a mechanism within the handle that features one section of the liner angled toward the inside of the knife. The section angled inward will press up against the blade when it’s in a folded position. From this position, the blade is securely locked into place unless manual force is used to push the liner away from the blade. Folding knives that feature liner locks are considered the safest choice.

Where are Ontario Knife Company folding knives made?

A. All Ontario Knife Company products are made in the USA.

What are the best Ontario Knife Company folding knives to buy?

Top Ontario Knife Company folding knife

Ontario Knife Company RAT-1 Black Coated Folding Knife

What you need to know: Featuring a serrated and flat edge blade, this knife offers on-the-go versatility.

What you’ll love: Featuring a 4-inch blade with both a flat and serrated edge, this knife offers on-the-go blade versatility. The stainless steel construction and textured nylon grip ensure long-term durability. With a liner lock handle and dual thumb studs, this knife offers easy access to the blade and a safe storage mechanism. The removable pocket clip and lightweight construction provide portability.

What you should consider: This knife measures 9 inches in length when fully opened and 5 inches when folded, so it may not be the best choice for consumers who prefer a small knife.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Ontario Knife Company folding knife for the money

Ontario Knife Company Limited Edition RAT-1 FG Folding Knife

What you need to know: This folding knife is the perfect option for anyone in search of a dependable knife at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: The aus-8 stainless steel blade and ribbed nylon grip means long-term durability. With a razor sharp flat blade and 5-inch folded length, this knife is designed to handle everyday challenges without being overly bulky. The four-way pocket clip offers portability.

What you should consider: This knife has a fully flat blade, so it may not be ideal for consumers who prefer a serrated or more versatile blade edge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ontario Knife Company RAT-2 SP Black Folding Knife

What you need to know: This compact folding knife is excellent for anyone in search of a small knife that’s both practical and functional.

What you’ll love: Constructed with a durable nylon grip and a tough aus-8 stainless steel blade, this is designed to hold up to everyday wear and tear. Designed to be handheld, the added four-way reversible pocket clip provides portability. The dual thumb studs along the blade and liner lock within the handle provide easy access to the blade and safe storage.

What you should consider: Some consumers have noticed that this knife is difficult to open if you have larger hands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Breanna Culler writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.