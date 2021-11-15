Best ice fishing bib

Which ice fishing bibs are best?

Not for the faint of heart, ice fishing is easily one of the most challenging outdoor sports. With frequent exposure to freezing temperatures, icy water and harsh winds, ice fishing requires heavy-duty protection from the elements. Whether you are going on your first ice fishing excursion or have been ice fishing for years, a reliable pair of waterproof and thermal insulated ice fishing bibs is a must.

If you are in the market for a durable pair of ice fishing bibs that offers full body waterproof protection, the top choice is the Striker Ice Predator Bibs.

What to know before you buy an ice fishing bib

Size

When shopping for your new ice fishing bibs, be sure to consider the sizing. Since ice fishing bibs are designed to help retain warmth without impending your overall mobility, they tend to have a slightly different feel from regular overall bibs. While both ice fishing and regular overall bibs have the same overall design, your ice fishing bibs need to have a more snug fit along the legs and torso. This tighter fit helps to lock in your body heat and increase the overall warmth of your ice fishing bibs. You can expect to be able to order about the same size in ice fishing bibs as you would in your regular bibbed overalls. Be aware that your ice fishing bibs will feel a little bit different.

Material

Made for the outdoors, ice fishing bibs tend to use high-quality materials that are durable enough for the outdoors and comfortable enough to ensure full body coverage and warmth. Most ice fishing bibs utilize a synthetic fabric outersheel to ensure full waterproof and windproof protection. When it comes to the inner layer, most ice fishing bibs utilize GORE-TEX waterproofing fabrics and thermal insulation to lock in heat and keep moisture. For added warmth and waterproof protection, you may find it worthwhile to pair your ice fishing bibs with a durable ice fishing jacket. Constructed using the same high-quality waterproof and thermal materials, ice fishing jackets are sure to keep you warm and comfortable while on the ice.

Since ice fishing requires frequent movement, most bibs strive to utilize thermal and waterproof materials that are high-quality without being heavy-weight. By utilizing lightweight, breathable fabrics, ice fishing bibs are able to provide full body coverage without negatively impacting your range of motion. Choose a pair of ice-fishing bibs that incorporate waterproofing capabilities, thermal insulation and reinforced closures throughout the bibs. For added protection from the outdoor elements, you may find it worthwhile to invest in an ice fishing shelter.

What to look for in a quality ice fishing bib

Waterproof

When shopping for your new ice fishing bibs, be sure to choose a pair of bibs that are 100% waterproof. While nearly all high-end ice fishing bibs utilize waterproof materials, some cheaper bibs utilize materials that are water-resistant. While water-resistance is great for many outdoor activities, it likely will not be capable of holding up to the ice fishing environment. Be sure to choose a pair of bibs that have reinforced zippers and fully taped seals to ensure full waterproof security in the event of any falls on the ice.

Reflective

Since ice fishing tends to be done over a number of days or in environments where it gets dark fairly early, finding a pair of ice fishing bibs that have reflective capabilities is a great way to ensure some added safety. In the case of an emergency, these reflective strips can help responders find you quickly. While reflective strips may not be considered a huge factor for all consumers, the peace of mind they bring is worth the investment.

On-the-go storage

When it comes to ice fishing bibs, be sure to look for a pair that offers plenty of on-the-go storage. While you can’t pack too heavy for a trip on the ice, having room for your ice fishing gear and emergency supplies is the best way to ensure a stress-free trip. While most ice fishing bibs offer two side pockets and one chest pocket, some options offer extra pockets along the legs to make it easy to pack all your essentials without taking up valuable space in your bag.

How much you can expect to spend on ice fishing bibs

Depending on the size, material and added features of the bibs you chose, you can expect to spend anywhere from $80-$300. Typically, ice fishing bibs that boast a high level of craftsmanship and feature a number of pockets or reflective capabilities tend to be the most expensive.

Ice fishing bibs FAQ

How do I wash my ice fishing bib?

A. In general most ice fishing bibs can be machine washed in cold water using a gentle detergent. When machine washing your bibs, be sure to use a delicate cycle and hang them to dry. If you want to guarantee the most through clean, check one of the inner tags in your bibs to find brand-specific care instructions.

How can I maintain my ice fishing bib’s waterproof capabilities after washing them?

A. Regular laundry detergent is designed to break-down grease and oils in your clothes and while this is great for regular clothes, it can be detrimental for waterproof gear. When washing your waterproof gear, opt for a laundry detergent that is designed for waterproof gear. These waterproof-friendly detergents, such as Nikwax, provide a thorough clean without breaking down the waterproof layering built-in to your ice fishing bibs.

What are the best ice fishing bibs to buy?

Top ice fishing bib

Striker Ice Predator Bib

What you need to know: This heavy-duty bib is perfect for avid outdoor adventurers

What you’ll love: The high-quality construction of the bib ensures full coverage and long-term durability. With hydrapore waterproofing and thermadex insulation, this bib is guaranteed to keep you dry and warm without being bulky. The added padding along the knees and seat is sure to keep you comfortable no matter the environment. This bib can keep you afloat for nearly 2 hours in the event of an accident.

What you should consider: This bib has adjustable zippers along the legs and arms. However, some consumers have noted issues with the zippers being too short to ensure full coverage.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Top ice fishing bib for the money

Arctix Tundra Ballistic Bib Overalls

What you need to know: This affordable ice fishing bib is the perfect option for anyone looking for a durable bib without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: The polyester outer and thermatech insulation along the inner provides incredible durability and warmth no matter the elements. With reinforced, scuff-guarded seats and knees these bibs are sure to hold up and keep you comfortable. The zippers and grippers along the legs make this bib perfect for wearing boots.

What you should consider: The outer shell of this bib is water-resistant but not waterproof, so these may not be the ideal option for wear in wet environments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Eskimo Keeper Bib

What you need to know: These reflective bibs are perfect for night-time outdoor activities

What you’ll love: The durable, waterproof outer shelf and thinsulate inner ensures full body coverage and warmth, no matter how cold or wet the conditions are. Reinforced zippers and fully tabbed seams ensure added waterproof security. With multiple pockets along the seat, legs and chest, these bibs offer plenty of on-the-go storage. The added uplyft flotation feature and reflective material along the outer shell ensures added safety in case of any emergency.

What you should consider: Some consumers have noted some issues in sizing, it is recommended that consumers read the sizing chart and customer reviews before purchasing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

