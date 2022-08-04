Which braided fishing line is best?

Experienced anglers know that simply being out on the water is its own reward. However, when it comes time to catch a fish, you need the best braided fishing line for the job. This ensures that when the fish are biting your hook sets well and the line stays strong while you reel in your catch.

If you are looking for superior sensitivity, KastKing SuperPower Braided Fishing Line is what to keep in your tackle box.

What to know before you buy braided fishing line

Carrier

Braided fishing line consists of as few as four and as many as 16 strands of fibers woven together. The more strands, the thicker the line and the more visible it is in the water. The two most versatile counts are four- and eight-strand braids.

Four-strand: For maximum strength and resistance to abrasion, a four-strand braided line is the best. This is the fishing equivalent of off-road tires — good for fishing in areas where weeds, rocks and reefs might grab the line.

For maximum strength and resistance to abrasion, a four-strand braided line is the best. This is the fishing equivalent of off-road tires — good for fishing in areas where weeds, rocks and reefs might grab the line. Eight-strand: Eight-strand braided fishing line is best for long casting and quiet conditions. Use this for artificial lures and any application where smooth handling is needed.

Type of fiber

Regardless of the number of strands, braided fishing line comes in a variety of fibers.

Nylon: Nylon is the most common synthetic fiber. It strikes a balance between strength and abrasion resistance.

Nylon is the most common synthetic fiber. It strikes a balance between strength and abrasion resistance. Dacron: Dacron is another type of synthetic line that is of slightly higher quality than straight nylon. It is stronger, flexes better and has less stretch than nylon.

Dacron is another type of synthetic line that is of slightly higher quality than straight nylon. It is stronger, flexes better and has less stretch than nylon. Spectra and Dyneema: This brand-name fishing line is made from ultra-strong polyethylene fiber. It is stronger than steel but light enough to float. It has a smaller diameter for less weight. It is expensive but offers the best performance when fishing in challenging conditions where your line might snag or catch on rocks or other debris.

Line strength

Line strength is also referred to as “test.” The higher the test, the heavier the fish you can land. Put simply, select the test that matches the average weight of the fish you are going after.

For large game fish, a braided line with 30-pound test or more is the best strength. Keep in mind, though, that a heavier line can cause fatigue over time. There is no sense in fishing with a higher test than you need.

What to look for in a quality braided fishing line

No line memory

When it comes to the best braided fishing line, you want it to have short-term memory loss. A line with a good memory “remembers” the shape it held on the spool. This means when you cast the line it is rough and has friction.

Look for fishing line with no memory for long, smooth casts and less friction on both your guide and reel.

Multiple colors

Color in a braided fishing line is about more than just accessorizing with your rod and reel. Certain colors perform better under certain water conditions. For example, darker colors fade and disappear in muddy water, making it less likely for a fish to spot them and swim away.

Zero stretch

Too much stretch in a fishing line makes it harder to reel in your catch. It also weakens the line over time, meaning you might lose a well-hooked fish when the line stretches too far and snaps.

How much you can expect to spend on braided fishing line

It is challenging to nail down a price point for braided fishing line due to the wide variety of tests, length and quality of the line. You can spend as little as $10 or well over $400, depending on these factors.

Braided fishing line FAQ

Do you need a separate line for saltwater and freshwater fishing?

A. It depends on the kind of fish you are looking for. If saltwater fish are typically larger, you’ll need a higher test than a line used to catch a 4-pound brook trout.

Consider the weight of what you’re trying to land and swap your braided fishing line as needed.

Can fish bite through braided line?

A. Yes. Because of this some anglers attach a wire trace to the end of their line. This prevents the fish from biting through it and stealing their bait.

What’s the best braided fishing line to buy?

Top braided fishing line

KastKing SuperPower Braided Fishing Line

What you need to know: It’s great for anglers looking for superior knot strength and zero stretch.

What you’ll love: It resists abrasion and offers superior hook setting with its high sensitivity. Spool more line on your reel with its smaller diameter, and tie solid knots that aren’t going anywhere. It comes in five colors and a variety of lengths and tests.

What you should consider: The dye on the line rubs off easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top braided fishing line for the money

Piscifun Onyx Braided Fishing Line

What you need to know: It’s a sturdy, affordable choice that holds up to multiple fishing sessions.

What you’ll love: The line stays together with minimal fraying. Epoxy coatings keep the line from damage and provide strong fiber material. It has high resistance to abrasions and helps to set a hook well. It comes in 6- to 50-pound test.

What you should consider: As with some of the other options, the dye is not colorfast and fades quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Power Pro Spectra Fiber Braided Fishing Line

What you need to know: This is a high-quality fishing line that delivers on its promises.

What you’ll love: The strength-to-diameter ratio is good. The built-in wire cutter and easy spool feed allow you to stock your reel with ease. It knots and casts easily, and it does not stretch.

What you should consider: Just like the line itself, your dollar does not stretch far with this. It’s expensive, and you don’t get as much as some of the other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.