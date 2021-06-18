Best beach umbrella 2021

When you’re anchoring a beach umbrella in the sand, don’t just jab it straight down. Use a back-and-forth rocking motion to insert it at least ⅓ of the way down into the sand for more secure placement.

What are the best beach umbrellas for 2021?

There’s nothing like soaking up the sun on a beautiful summer day at the beach. Unfortunately, you can get too much of a good thing. If you’re not careful about the amount of time you spend in the sun, it’s easy to wind up with a nasty burn.

A beach umbrella can provide just the right amount of shade to allow you to enjoy your afternoon at the shore. It also helps block the wind on breezy days and make sure you and your family are as comfortable as possible all day long.

Are you looking for the best beach umbrella for your next trip to the lake or ocean? These umbrellas offer top-notch sun protection but aren’t so bulky that you’ll throw out your back lugging them to the beach. You can even find some sharp-looking options that will help you stand out at the beach.

beachBUB All-in-One Beach Umbrella System

If you’re looking for an easy-to-carry umbrella, this model includes a carry bag with a padded strap, and the handle is definitely worth considering. The umbrella and base only weigh a combined 9 pounds and fold down to the size of a book, too. It’s still wind-tested with gusts up to 35 miles per hour and features 50 UPF canopy fabric for serious sun protection.

Sport-Brella Vented SPF 50+ Sun and Rain Canopy Umbrella

Offering UPF 50+ protection, this beach umbrella can protect your family from both UVA and UVB rays. It also features side panels for extra coverage and wind flaps that help boost ventilation to keep you cool. It even has zippered side windows for improved airflow when necessary.

Arlmont & Co. Figueroa Beach Umbrella

This versatile umbrella is a multipurpose model, working equally well for the beach or backyard. It features durable fiberglass ribs and a steel pole for a genuinely sturdy construction. The umbrella’s also adjustable so that you can finetune the tilt with the push of a button. The polyester canopy features a special anti-UV treatment to boost sun protection, too.

Blissun Portable Beach Umbrella with Sand Anchor

If you’re looking for reliable shade and the best beach umbrella anchor around, you definitely won’t be disappointed with this umbrella. It features a heavy-duty anchor that can withstand even high winds and a vent in the top to increase wind stability. The Oxford fabric canopy offers UPF 50+ protection to block up to 99% of UV rays, too.

AMMSUN Outdoor Beach Umbrella Sun Shelter

This lightweight umbrella is one of the most portable and accessible to use, with setup and disassembly only taking about a minute. The canopy’s interior has a silver UV coating for extra sun protection, and the easy push-button tilt feature makes adjustments simple as can be. It also includes a carry bag that matches the canopy.

Tommy Bahama Beach Umbrella

With special aluminum undercoating to protect against UV rays, this beach umbrella is an excellent option for families. Its lightweight aluminum pole and fiberglass ribs make it easy to carry, and the tilt mechanism allows you to adjust for the sun as it moves. The bottom pole has a built-in sand anchor for added stability, too.

EasyGo Heavy Duty Rainbow Beach Umbrella

Kids love the way this extra-large rainbow umbrella looks, but parents love the outstanding sun protection it offers. The canopy features an 8-foot diameter for plenty of shade, as well as UV-coated fabric to block UVA and UVB rays. It also has vents to allow for more effective airflow.

Wondershade Ultimate Portable Sun Shade Umbrella

If you want a beach umbrella that sets up quickly and easily, this portable model is an excellent option. It has a telescoping tripod base and a tilt feature that allows you to adjust to the moving sun. The canopy can block up to 98% of UV rays and offers gust flaps to allow for the wind to pass through, too.

Rio Beach UPF 50+ Beach Umbrella

With UPF 50+ protection, this beach umbrella has earned an endorsement from the Skin Cancer Foundation for shielding against UVA and UVB rays. It’s a highly durable model, too, thanks to its steel pole and powder-coated steel ribs. The integrated sand anchor also makes it extremely easy to set up and stabilize.

Sport-Brella Versa-Brella SPF 50+ Adjustable Umbrella

This lightweight beach umbrella has a universal clamp that lets you quickly attach it to your favorite beach chair. It also weighs only 1.8 pounds, so it’s easy to take anywhere. The four-way, 360-degree tilt allows you to adjust its angle with the push of a button, too.

YATIO Beach Umbrella Sun Shelter with Tilt

With a 6-foot diameter and two-direction tilt, this beach umbrella provides plenty of shade and adjustability. The heavy-duty telescopic pole allows you to adjust it to your choice of heights, too. The canopy uses durable 75D polyester fabric that offers UPF 50+ protection to keep your little ones from burning.

OutdoorMaster Windproof Beach Umbrella

If you’re hunting for the best beach umbrella for wind, you’ll appreciate this sturdy, secure option. It includes a sandbag to fill with up to 44 pounds of sand to anchor it in place no matter how intense the winds are. It also features a durable polyester canopy with an advanced PU silver coating to provide more effective sun protection.

Picnic Time Portable Beach Umbrella

This beach umbrella doesn’t just boast an incredibly stylish striped design. It’s also highly portable and sturdy. The 5.5-foot diameter provides plenty of shade, while the steel and polyester construction holds up well to regular use. It comes with a carrying bag for storage and travel and offers a 155-degree tilt feature, too.

Arlmont & Co. Russell Beach Umbrella

With its included sand anchor, this beach umbrella stays in place even on windy days. Its canopy provides UPF 50+ protection to block UVA and UVB rays and features a unique air vent to help encourage airflow to keep you cool. It also has a push-button tilt feature for easy adjusting.

MOVTOTOP Beach Umbrella

If you’re worried about getting caught in inclement weather, you’ll love this incredibly sturdy, durable beach umbrella that can resist high winds and rain. It offers a premium aluminum alloy pole, fiber ribs and a height adjustment feature to help balance it in strong winds and rain. The vents provide more stability on windy days by improving airflow too.

