While you can prop your targets up against a tree, the best archery target stand will elevate and streamline your archery practice.

Which archery target stands are best?

Any archer will tell you that the feeling of a bow and arrow in your hands is unlike anything else. And an experienced archer will also tell you that you need a quality target and a durable archery target stand. An archery target stand is a foundational piece of equipment that will help you improve your abilities.

While you have a wide range of options, make sure you consider the AKA SPORTS GEAR Archery Professional Accessories stand.

What to know before you buy an archery target stand

Target types

Assuming you already have an archery bow, the next thing you need is a target and stand. Choosing the right stand for your archery target depends on what type of target you prefer. Bag targets are great for shooting practice since they are durable and work well for long-distance practice. Foam layer targets are not as durable, but it’s easier to remove an arrow from them. You can often prop these up or hang them with a stand for accurate target practice. You can also find 3D practice targets that look like various animals, helping add realism to your practice.

Arrow retrieval and security

You can’t very well practice archery without considering the retrieval and security of your arrow. An archery target stand should hold up your target, allowing the arrows to penetrate easily without causing damage to the arrow itself. If your target stand isn’t durable or stable, it may tip your target over when the arrow makes a connection, which can snap the shaft.

Organization

An archery target stand allows you to improve your archery practice by keeping the target secure and still for hours. Your archery target stand may come with extra features to hold your bow and arrows when they are not in use. A target stand like this helps you keep all your equipment organized and maintained.

What to look for in a quality archery target stand

Sturdiness

A target stand should hold your target up securely on even or uneven ground so you can practice your aim no matter the terrain. A weatherproof cover or sealant can extend its lifespan since it will hold up better against rain, wind and sunshine.

Size

The size of your target will dictate which archery stand is best for you. A larger stand is ideal for long-distance practice and for beginners. They can also hold up a heavy-duty target, making them easier to hit. However, if your stand is oversized for your target, it may not hold it properly. As your skills improve, you can work with a smaller target and stand.

Purpose

Make sure you use the right archery target for the stand based on its purpose. You’ll want different stands for hanging bag targets than for foam targets. Don’t attempt to use the wrong type of stand for a target, or you could end up warping the stand.

Color

Some archery target stands are standard metal, while others are colorful. Most beginners should consider a colorful stand since they make it easier to see the target. If you want to have a more challenging practice, choose stands that blend in with the surroundings.

How much you can expect to spend on an archery target stand

You can find a few quality archery target stands that cost as little as $30. However, the best hanging target stands are $75-$200.

Archery target stand FAQ

How far away should an archer stand from the target?

A. The distance between an archer and target depends on their skill level and purpose in practice. If you’re a beginner, stand as close as you need to hit the target. As you grow in skill, you can stand further away. In recurve bow events, an archer will stand over 70 meters away from their target.

What’s the ideal height for an archery target?

A. This depends on your goals and skill level. You should place the center of a foam padded hanging target around 48 inches above the ground. This is a good height for basic practice.

What’s the best archery target stand to buy?

Top archery target stand

AKA SPORTS GEAR Archery Professional Accessories

What you need to know: This archery target stand can handle regular practice while holding a sturdy, heavy-duty target.

What you’ll love: The folding aluminum steel stand is lightweight, making for an easy setup and storage. Set this target stand anywhere you want for durable performance. It’s best for outdoor use and is suitable for children and adult practice.

What you should consider: Some users say the product didn’t come with any assembly instructions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top archery target stand for the money

Highwild Archery Target Stand for Bag Targets Block Cube Foam

What you need to know: This adjustable target stand is perfect for hanging targets.

What you’ll love: The four hanging points allow you to hang different sized targets for an afternoon of archery practice. A stabilizer provides extra support, which keeps your targets from tipping or coming loose. The large leg retains stability even on rough, uneven ground.

What you should consider: Some users say the metal material of this stand is a bit lightweight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

HME Hunting Made Easy 30-inch Bag Products Bowhunting Archery Target Stand

What you need to know: If you want something streamlined and simple with no fuss, this target stand is perfect for you.

What you’ll love: Simply hang your target on the metal frame and take your desired steps away. The four legs keep it stable, and the durable hooks hold your target in place.

What you should consider: Some users say this stand is a bit on the flimsy side.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

