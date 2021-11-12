A vanity is often referred to as a vanity unit because there are multiple parts.

Which vanity stool is best?

A stool is the perfect piece of furniture to complement a vanity. Vanity stools can be made from various materials and come in many different colors and patterns to match the space you plan to place one. In pursuit of the best vanity stool, consider what it is made from, if it features a back and if the legs swivel and are sturdy.

If you are looking for a vanity stool that swivels and doubles as an ottoman, the Mercer 41 Crofton Vanity Stool is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a vanity stool

Material

Vanity stools are most commonly made from wooden materials and wrapped with linen or velvet fabric. Vanity stools with the most durable make feature metal legs and are resistant to damage. Products made with the best-quality upholstery, sturdy wooden bases and supportive metal legs last the longest.

Back

Vanity stools do not often feature backs, but the ones that do provide added support and comfort for your joints. A backrest may come in handy regardless of where the stool is placed and is of use when the user sits for long periods of time. Vanity stools with backs typically do not double as ottomans and tables but can still serve as footrests and additional living-room seating if needed.

Legs

Legs need to be sturdy enough to hold a substantial amount of weight and avoid damage when transported. The strongest legs are made of metal and are evenly placed to make sure the stool is balanced. The best vanity stools feature legs that allow swiveling so you easily can check out your profile.

What to look for in a quality vanity stool

Storage

The highest quality vanity stool has an open top to allow the user to store things inside of them. Vanity stools that open up should be sturdy when they are closed and fit most small and medium-sized items. Vanity stools allow the user to still use the item as an ottoman, a table and a footrest.

Adjustable height

Some stools are more comfortable depending on your height. For those who are shorter, the stool needs to be higher so you can properly use the vanity. Those who are taller may want the option to lower the chair because they are already tall enough. Adjustable height on a vanity makes the item more versatile.

Comfort

Comfort can vary from person to person depending on preference, but a general stool should be soft to sit on and provide some sort of support. Stools covered with plush, high-quality material and cushion will be comfortable for the user to sit on. Vanity stools that feature backs provide more support and comfort for the user while sitting. Before purchasing a vanity stool, check the reviews to make sure others find the item comfortable and that the item has a warranty to return it for your money back if it is not comfortable.

How much you can expect to spend on a vanity stool

The best vanity stool costs $80-$200 depending on the material and any added accessories. A stool made with durable, high-quality material that is multipurpose and swivels is priced higher.

Vanity stool FAQ

Can you turn a vanity stool into a table?

A. If the vanity stool can double as a table, it will be listed on the website. To turn a vanity stool into a table, you typically need a wooden board or some stable sturdy piece to rest items on that is separate from the stool. Most vanity stools are made from plush material that could be ruined if spilled on, so it is best to separate food items from the fabric upholstery when using it as a table.

What other uses are there for a vanity stool?

A. Depending on the make of the item, a vanity stool can serve as a footrest, an ottoman that is used for decor in a living space and a table.

What’s the best vanity stool to buy?

Top vanity stool

Mercer 41 Crofton Vanity Stool

What you need to know: This vanity stool can hold up to 200 pounds and comes in multiple colors. It is made from sturdy wood.

What you’ll love: The velvet fabric on the stool is plush and comfortable, and it can double as an ottoman. The chair features a 360-degree swivel and there is no assembly required.

What you should consider: It does not fold and can’t be used as a table. The height of this item is not adjustable. There is no warranty on this product.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top vanity stool for the money

Lue Bona Velvet Storage Ottoman and Footrest Vanity

What you need to know: This ottoman opens for added internal storage and can be used as a footrest and a table. It is layered with plush velvet for added comfort.

What you’ll love: This chair swivels and is designed with sturdy pine and metal legs. It comes in multiple colors.

What you should consider: This product requires assembly and some of the colors are not as vibrant as displayed on the website listing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

House of Hampton Tryphosa Solid Wood Stool

What you need to know: This stool can hold up to 250 pounds and is made from solid, durable wood. It is nailed with black linen.

What you’ll love: This stool arrives assembled and is very lightweight, making it easy to transport and store when not in use.

What you should consider: This product is not for outside use and does not fold to be more compact. You can’t use it as a table. The height is not adjustable and this item only comes in one color. It requires frequent vacuum cleaning and does not swivel.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.