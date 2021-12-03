Best linen shower curtain

Linen creates a luxurious aesthetic and is made from natural flax fibers. It’s lightweight and a great option because it stays dry in humidity.

Which linen shower curtains are best?

Bathrooms are one of the most used rooms in any household, so they’re perfect for expressing your personality. Shower curtains are a fashion statement, available in fabrics such as cotton, nylon, vinyl — and linen.

They’re also designed in different lengths to suit any shower type. Some standing showers may call for extra-long curtains while long showers may require oversized curtains. However, these may be more difficult to purchase because of the shower style.

Linen, made from natural flax fibers, creates a luxurious aesthetic. It’s lightweight and a great option because it stays dry in humidity (though it’s not waterproof — you’ll need a liner). It’s a durable fabric, so the price is usually more expensive compared to nylon or cotton. But it’s a great investment that will last longer than five years.

The Wamsutta Vintage Embroidered Floral Shower Curtain In Linen is the top choice for a durable linen curtain that adds a unique, subtle flair to any bathroom.

What to know before you buy a linen shower curtain

Size

Before purchasing a shower curtain, measure the length and height of the shower. While standard lengths are 70 x 70 inches, 70 x 72 inches and 72 x 72 inches, it’s best to determine whether you want a floor-length curtain. Other size categories include stall curtains (50 x 78 or 54 x 78 inches), extra-long curtains (72 x 96 inches) and oversize curtains (144 x 72 inches).

Rings vs. hookless

Shower curtains come in three styles: rings, hooks and hookless. Hookless, with built-in holes called grommets, creates a modern, sophisticated look and is easy to slide on the curtain rod. This style also prevents wear and tear. They also add style in basic and decorative designs.

Cleaning

Shower curtains need to be cleaned and we probably don’t do it as much as we should. Linen is durable but sometimes requires more care. In general, you should see if it’s machine washable — almost always in cold water and on the delicate cycle — or by hand only. If you have a busy schedule, purchase two sets so you can alternate each month.

What to look for in a quality linen shower curtain

Style

White and cream are popular shades for linen curtains. Additionally, linen is a more luxurious aesthetic compared to cotton or polyester. Many are designed with embroidery, pleats and beads to create texture. If you choose a basic curtain, you can add style through appliances, towels and other bathroom essentials.

Drapery

Bathrooms are among the most used rooms in a household, so they should definitely look presentable. With the right shower curtain, it can make something appear larger than it is, which is why this element is a good option for small bathrooms. It creates the illusion a tub or shower is bigger than it actually is.

Embellishments

Embroidery and lace are popular, and are a gorgeous way to add style. This is a great option for linen curtains because their most common color is white. Embellishments also create texture. Keep in mind, though, that they can increase prices.

How much you can expect to spend on a linen shower curtain

Linen shower curtains are heavy duty and are typically on the expensive side. They start between $30-$40 with higher-end curtains going for $75 and up.

Linen shower curtain FAQ

Do shower curtains need to touch the floor?

A. Not only don’t they need to — they shouldn’t. Having them end at least two inches above the floor prevents buildup of moisture and dirt.

How long does linen last?

A. Linen is durable because of its natural flax fibers, and with proper care it can last up to 10 years. It’s even more durable the older it is and gets softer after being cleaned repeatedly. It’s easy to care for because most can be washed by machine. However, others may be hand-washing only.

How do you hang a shower curtain?

A. Traditional shower curtains are designed with holes for hooks or rings. To hang, simply put the hook or ring through the liner (if purchased) and curtain, then clasp onto the curtain rod. For curtains with grommets, slide the rod through the holes and hang.

How often should you change or clean a shower curtain?

A. They should be changed every six months. But for those on a budget, curtains should be cleaned roughly once a month. This not only makes them last longer, but also prevents mildew from building up.

What are the best linen shower curtains to buy?

Top linen shower curtain

Wamsutta Vintage Embroidered Floral Shower Curtain In Linen

What you need to know: This curtain is a great option if you’re looking to add a simple and easy to add style to your bathroom.

What you’ll love: The embroidered white floral pattern is elegant and measures 72 inches square, perfect for tall showers.

What you should consider: The liner and hooks are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Top linen shower curtain for the money

SKL Home by Saturday Knight Ltd. Frayser Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This is an inexpensive yet luxurious option that’s versatile enough for any color bathroom.

What you’ll love: Made of linen-polyester fabric, it has cream and black stripes for a modern style. It’s machine washable and the simple design pairs well with a variety of shower tile patterns and colors.

What you should consider: A liner is recommended but not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lush Decor Linen Button Shower Curtain in Linen

What you need to know: This is a simple yet elegant shower curtain.

What you’ll love: It’s adorned with button accents, in a cream color that makes this curtain sophisticated and matches any wall color. Made of 50% cotton and 50% linen, it’s machine washable.

What you should consider: For best results, iron this curtain before hanging it back on its hooks or rings.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

