Best shower curtain hook

Which shower curtain hooks are best?

Shower curtain hooks that work properly will be easy to set up and will glide when the shower curtain is moved. Items that are rust- and slip-resistant will allow for a low-hassle showering experience. These items come with many different features and are designed to fit the aesthetic of the shower curtain and the bathroom that they will complement. Before purchasing a shower curtain hook, buyers should consider the number of hooks that come with the purchase, the material that was used to make the item and how well it stays up.

If you are looking for sturdy shower curtain hooks that glide easily, can hold a lot of weight without slipping and do not rust, the Goowin Store Stainless Steel Rolling Shower Curtain Hooks are the top choice.

What to know before you buy shower curtain hooks

Number of hooks

Shower curtain hooks typically come in packs of 12 or 24. Those that come in a pack of 12 and feature a few replacement hooks will provide the exact amount needed for a standard American shower curtain. Packs of 24 will be suitable for larger shower curtains and rods or will provide a double set for standard sizes. The number of hooks listed in the product description should directly correlate with the number of places for hooks that your curtain provides.

Material

The most common materials for shower curtain hooks will be metal and plastic.

Metal shower hooks can range from stainless steel to nickel, brass and more. These items are less likely to feature color and are the most durable. Though metal shower curtain hooks are durable, they are not as flexible as plastic. Plastic: Plastic shower hooks are commonly available in color, but can also be made clear. These items will feature flexible sizing and will be open-and-closure adjustable, but can lack durability and longevity.

Slip

Before purchasing shower curtain hooks, consider their level of slip-resistance. A good shower curtain hook will be made to be slip-resistant and stay sturdy when opening and closing the curtain. If an item is designed with slip-resistant qualities, it will be noted on the website description. Users that purchase shower curtains with this feature will not have to worry about the curtain falling down when they are showering.

What to look for in quality shower curtain hooks

Rolling

A quality shower curtain will feature rolling beads on the top to allow for a smooth glide when opening and closing the shower curtain. This will give the shower curtain more grip and make it harder for the curtain to fall. The beads can come in many different colors and sizes and the item will still be easy to use.

Rust-resistant

If you plan to purchase plastic shower curtain hooks, they will be naturally rust-resistant. Items that are made of metal are not commonly prone to rust, unless listed as a feature in the product description on the website. The best metal shower curtains will be rust-resistant, allowing them to outlast the competition and keep a clean look.

Color

The best shower curtain hooks will give users an option of color. Metal shower curtain hooks can be made with different colors of metal to match your bathroom color scheme, while plastic options can come in bright, neon colors and options that match any scheme. For example, clear plastic hangers will match any color of the shower curtain and rod.

How much you can expect to spend on shower curtain hooks

The best shower curtain hooks will cost anywhere from $4-$10 depending on the material that is used and the item’s features. If an item is made with durable material that is rust-resistant and features a smooth glide with adjustable closure, then the item will be priced higher.

Shower curtain hook FAQ

Are there different-sized shower curtain hooks?

A. There are different-sized shower curtain hooks for different-sized rods. Most website descriptions will feature the dimensions of the shower curtain hook, but will not offer size options. Most standard sizes will fit any rod and some will be adjustable to the specific size of the rod. Users should measure the dimensions of their shower rod before purchasing curtain hooks made from steel or material that is not flexible.

What makes a shower curtain less prone to slipping?

A. A shower curtain will be less prone to slipping if the shower curtain hooks feature a sturdy method of closure and are made with rollers. The more weight that the item can carry, the less likely it is that the curtain will slip or drop down.

What are the best shower curtain hooks to buy?

Top shower curtain hooks

Goowin Store Stainless Steel Rolling Shower Curtain Hooks

What you need to know: These shower hooks come in many different colors and feature 12 hooks per purchase. They are made with rust-resistant stainless steel and feature rollers to prevent them from sliding off.

What you’ll love: This durable item is designed to slide smoothly and be less likely to drop. It is able to hold an extensive amount of weight and features double hooks that help with balance and allow the shower curtain to stay up when tugged on. These hooks are easy to use and the double hook can also be used as a liner.

What you should consider: The metal is thin and the pack is missing one hook for standard showers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top shower curtain hooks for the money

Qulable Clear Plastic Shower Curtain Rings

What you need to know: These shower curtain rings can be used to match any color or pattern of shower curtains. They glide smoothly across the shower rod and come in a pack of 24 so that the user will have extras if they are hanging up a curtain for a standard-sized shower.

What you’ll love: The plastic is lightweight and durable. They are flexible to allow for an adjustable closure and are able to hold heavy shower curtains. The size is adjustable by stretching and will fit the size of most shower rods. These shower curtain rings do not rust over time.

What you should consider: These hooks have been known to break easily and do not come in colors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Amazer Stainless Steel Shower Curtain Hooks

What you need to know: These shower curtain hooks come in multiple metal finishes to match different shower curtains and are made with durable stainless steel. These hooks feature rollers on the top to allow the product to glide smoothly and come in a pack of 12. The hooks can be squeezed to open and close.

What you’ll love: These hooks feature a durable closure that prevents slip and drop of the shower curtain and the rollers are made with different color options. They do not snag and are easy to use.

What you should consider: These hooks are not entirely rust-proof and can be difficult to squeeze open and closed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

