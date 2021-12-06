Best linen bedsheet

Cotton sheets break down with each wash cycle, whereas linen sheets get softer, and the integrity of the fabric will remain intact.

Which linen bedsheet is best?

Most sheets are ready for the trash bin after a couple of years, but that is when the best linen bedsheets are just getting warmed up. While linen bedsheets are famous for their wrinkles, devotees wholly embrace the look as it is a small price to pay to relinquish their benefits.

They are naturally environmentally friendly, chemical-free, hypoallergenic, moisture-wicking, cooling, durable and, of course, they only get softer with time. A top pick is the 100% French Linen Bed Sheets by UMCHORD.

What to know before you buy a linen bedsheets

How linen bedsheets are made

The flax plant used to make linen bedsheets can be grown from rainwater alone, so some manufacturers do not use irrigation systems. Once ready to be harvested, the flax is plucked and not cut because the entire plant is used to create the yarn.

Manufacturers leave the freshly plucked flax out in the fields so that moisture can naturally break them down over a few weeks. Once ready, they are dried, and the fibers are separated from the stem. Those fibers are spun into yarn, which is then checked for quality and sent off to various other manufacturers to create a multitude of products, including bedsheets.

Thread count vs. weight

The length of the flax fibers gives the best linen bedsheets their durability. They are also thick, so when woven together, it takes fewer flax fibers to create one set of sheets than it would thin cotton fibers. That is why you cannot determine the quality of linen bed sheets by their thread count and instead should consider their weight. The ideal weight for linen bed sheets is between 175-190 grams per square meter.

Care instructions

Most linen bedsheets are machine washable, but you will be required to use the gentle cycle. You should also tumble dry them on low heat. While that might seem like a lot of extra work, remember that you want these sheets to last several decades.

What to look for in a quality linen bedsheet

100 percent linen

The best linen bedsheets are made from 100 percent flax linen. If you find a beautiful set of linen sheets, but they are blended with cotton, you cannot guarantee their quality or even that you will reap the typical benefits of linen sheets. That is because cotton is available in many different grades, so you might end up with sheets that look high-quality, but wear out after a few years.

Sleep experience

When you initially wrap yourself in high-quality linen bedsheets, you might wonder what all the fuss is about. However, from the first time you sleep on linen bedsheets, you will notice that they are breathable, cooling, hypoallergenic, lint-free and moisture-wicking. They could be slightly stiff and perhaps even a little coarse at first, but they will get softer with every wash.

Environmentally friendly

Pure linen sheets require very little if any irrigation, fertilizer or chemicals. Their growth cycle is 100 days, and they are biodegradable. The entire flax plant is used when spun to make yarn, so waste is kept to the bare minimum.

How much you can expect to spend on a linen bedsheet

You should be able to find the best linen bedsheets for $100-$400. Often, you can find some fantastic linen bedsheets for around $150.

Linen bedsheet FAQ

Why are Belgian and French linen sheets so sought-after?

A. Western Europe provides the optimal environment for flax to grow. Therefore, the quality of the harvested flax is much higher in that region than anywhere else in the world.

What is the difference between Belgian flax linen and Belgian linen?

A. Belgian flax linen is made from Belgian flax but sent to manufacturers (often abroad) before it is spun into linen. In contrast, Belgian linen is grown and spun in Europe.

What’s the best linen bedsheet to buy?

Top linen bedsheet

French Linen Bed Sheets by UMCHORD

What you need to know: They are the best linen bedsheets for those who want the benefits of pure French linen at a fantastic price.

What you’ll love: These are 100% French linen that is moisture-wicking, cooling and breathable. They are available in four colors and four sizes: full, queen, king and California king. They are machine washable and can tumble dry.

What you should consider: The linen is spun in France but the sheets are made in China.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top linen bedsheet for the money

100% French Linen Bed Sheets by the Bedsure Store

What you need to know: This 100% French linen bedding is a great price for top-quality sheets that should last for decades.

What you’ll love: These are stonewashed to ensure they are soft from the first time you sleep on them. They are breathable, cooling, durable and hypoallergenic. They come in four color options and four sizes – twin, queen, king and California king. You can machine wash in cold water and tumble dry.

What you should consider: These boast a vintage drape, so if that does not fit your style, then select a different option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

100% Stone Washed French Linen Bed Sheets by the Sijo Store

What you need to know: These premium linen sheets are stonewashed to ensure they are soft from the start and only get softer as they age.

What you’ll love: These are made from flax linen harvested in Normandy, France. They are breathable, moisture-wicking, non-toxic, hypoallergenic, durable, pre-shrunk and stonewashed. They are machine washable on the gentle cycle and can tumble dry only. Select from nine colors for your king, queen or full mattress.

What you should consider: While the flax linen was harvested in France, it was spun and made in China.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

