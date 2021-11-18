Best high-end king-size sheet set

Most high-end hotels use 100 percent Egyptian cotton sheets with a thread count between 200-600, though most boast 300 thread count sheets.

Which high-end king-size sheet set is best?

Chances are you have been taught that thread counts are the prime indicator of sheet quality. However, that is not true for some of the most superior sheets available. Linen, for example, is made from thick flax, so its caliber is measured by weight. Overall, the best high-end king-size sheet sets are measured by their durability, texture, breathability and cooling properties. A top pick for the best set is the 100% Supima Cotton King-Size Sheets by the Threadmill Home Linen Store. The linen and bamboo options are also incredible.

What to know before you buy a high-end king-size sheet set

Fabric types

High-end king-size sheet sets are available in four fabric options: bamboo, linen, 100 percent Supima cotton or 100 percent Egyptian cotton. Since they are all 100 percent natural fibers, each of them will be breathable, moisture-wicking and cooling. Durability and softness are what set each of these material types apart.

The durability of a sheet set is contingent upon the length of the fibers from which it is made. Their durability determines how long they will last and whether they pill and shed over time.

Bamboo contains the longest fibers, and some are the length of the sheet itself. That is why bamboo sheets can last decades if cared for properly. Bamboo also produces incredibly soft sheets. Linen is made from long and thick fibers, so while it is highly durable, it isn’t initially as smooth as the other options. However, it does get much softer with each wash.

Supima cotton sheets contain a requisite 1.5-inch fiber length per fiber. Each is finely woven into ultrasoft sheets that are also very durable. Finally, while Egyptian cotton is often regarded as highly durable, it does not contain a minimum fiber length for use in sheets, so its durability will vary by sheet set and manufacturer. Therefore, if you want the most dependably high-quality sheet set, go for bamboo, linen or Supima cotton.

Thread count

Thread counts do not matter for high-end king-size sheet sets made from 100 percent linen. Since linen sheets are made from flax, they cannot be tightly woven together like cotton. Thus, its quality is often determined by weight. The best linen sheets weigh between 175 grams to 190 grams per square meter.

Likewise, the nature of 100 percent bamboo sheets determines their high-quality properties, and they are usually regarded as the softest sheets available regardless of thread count.

Supima cotton is the only fabric type where thread count matters, and it should be 200 or higher. Though, a thread count of 300 or above will be the most luxurious.

Size

A standard king-size mattress is 76 inches by 80 inches, and flat sheets range between 102 inches by up to 112 inches. Though, the most common king-size flat sheet dimensions are 102 inches by 108 inches.

Mattress thicknesses typically range between 9-12 inches. That given, the best high-end king-size sheet set will boast a fitted sheet with pockets deep enough to accommodate the thickness of your mattress.

What to look for in a quality high-end king-size sheet set

Included pieces

Your high-end king-size sheet set should include a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases. While you might notice that some companies attempt to sell the fitted sheet and two pillowcases alone, that is not a good indicator of a quality manufacturer.

Durability

The best high-end king-size sheet set will be robust with tightly woven fibers, which do not pill or shed. While some extremely durable sheet sets might require you to follow special wash instructions, do not mistake that for a low-quality feature. If you follow wash instructions carefully, some sheets can last decades.

Natural

When shopping for the best high-end king-size sheet set, look for 100 percent natural versions of whatever fabric type you have chosen. Do not give in to bamboo-cotton blends or any other blend for that matter. Ensure that it is also moisture-wicking, cooling and breathable.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end king-size sheet set

You will be able to find some high-end king-size bamboo sheet sets for around $80, and some of the highest quality Supima and linen sheets sets are sold for about $150.

High-end king-size sheet set FAQ

Which sheets last the longest?

A. Bamboo sheets will last decades if you carefully follow their wash instructions.

What are the best sheets if you are always hot at night?

A. Bamboo, cotton and linen sheets are all highly-breathable, but bamboo sheets boast natural cooling properties.

What’s the best high-end king-size sheet set to buy?

Top high-end king-size sheet set

100% Supima Cotton King-Size Sheets by the Threadmill Home Linen Store

What you need to know: These 100% Supima cotton sheets are 1000 thread count, making them the best high-end king-size sheet set.

What you’ll love: These sheets are 5-star hotel quality with a premium sateen weave that is cooling and breathable. They include a 104-inch by 110-inch flat sheet, an 80-inch by 78-inch fitted sheet with a 17-inch pocket depth and two pillowcases.

What you should consider: They cost quite a bit more than comparable bamboo sheets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end king-size sheet set for the money

100% Organic Bamboo Sheet Set by the Zenlusso Store

What you need to know: These are 100% pure organic bamboo sheets for those who want a high-end king-size sheet set that will last many years.

What you’ll love: These cooling bamboo sheets are chemical-free and made from single-ply organically grown viscose fibers for ultimate durability. The flat sheet measures 110 inches by 104 inches. The fitted sheet measures 84 inches by 74 inches and the pillowcases measure 40 inches by 20 inches.

What you should consider: As with most bamboo sheets, these tend to wrinkle quite a bit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

French Linen King-Size Sheet Set by UMCHORD

What you need to know: These ultra-luxurious 100% natural French linen bed sheets get softer with every wash and will last for years if cared for properly.

What you’ll love: These 100% stonewashed linen sheets are moisture-wicking and cooling for hot sleepers. The flat sheet measures 108 inches by 102 inches, the fitted sheet measures 80 inches by 78 inches with a depth of 16 inches. The pillowcases measure 40 inches by 20 inches.

What you should consider: As with bamboo sheet sets, linen sheet sets tend to wrinkle quite a bit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

