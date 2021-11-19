Best cheap cotton bed sheets

Be careful when purchasing sheets that are labeled “permanent press,” “wrinkle-free,” or “easy-care” because they are treated with formaldehyde resin that is a known carcinogen.

Which cheap cotton bed sheets are best?

You can choose from many different materials when shopping for bed sheets, but cotton remains the most popular and also the most affordable. Cotton sheets have the benefit of being soft, durable, breathable and long-lasting. It’s a versatile, high-quality and cost-effective fabric.

In addition to the size of your bed and mattress, you also want to consider the different types of cotton when selecting the best sheets for you. Our top pick is the 100% Organic Cotton 4-Piece Sheet Set.

What to know before you buy cheap cotton bed sheets

Size

You want to purchase a sheet set that fits the type of mattress you have, be it full, twin, queen, king or California king and there are plenty of options for every type of bed.

You also want to consider mattress depth, because that will determine how well the pocket of the sheet fits around the mattress corners. Most sheets will fit most mattress types, but if you have an extra-thick mattress that is over 15 inches deep, it’s best to look for sheets with extra-deep pockets that were designed to fit a mattress between 15 and 22 inches deep.

Types of cotton

Not all cotton is the same, and the look and feel of the fabric can differ depending on the type. Here are four popular types of cotton sheets.

Egyptian : These cotton threads may be thin and soft, but they are also durable and long-lasting.

: These cotton threads may be thin and soft, but they are also durable and long-lasting. Pima : These threads are long and soft, while also being strong and good at retaining color.

: These threads are long and soft, while also being strong and good at retaining color. Jersey: This type of cotton is machine-knit and has a very small grain, so it fits and feels almost like a T-shirt.

This type of cotton is machine-knit and has a very small grain, so it fits and feels almost like a T-shirt. Organic: Grown without chemicals or pesticides, this type of cotton is also the most environmentally friendly.

What to look for in cheap cotton bed sheets

Thread count

The thread count of sheets is determined by the number of threads per square inch of fabric. A higher thread count tends to make for softer sheets, but material quality also contributes to the softness of sheets. Generally, the best quality sheets tend to have a thread count between 200 and 600.

Weave

The type of weave determines the texture and finish of the sheets. There are typically two options:

Sateen : These sheets are shiny and smooth and have a silk-like appearance.

: These sheets are shiny and smooth and have a silk-like appearance. Percale: These give the appearance of a matte finish that is crisp and cool to the touch.

Care

Most cotton sheets are machine-washable. Cotton sheets are prone to pilling, but this can be reduced if you don’t wash them with towels or heavy clothing with zippers or other hard material that can damage the fabric.

How much you can expect to spend on cheap cotton bed sheets

While the best-quality cotton sheets with an ideal thread count can run you over $100, cheap cotton sheet sets can be found for between $15-$40, depending on the size and type of cotton.

Cheap cotton bed sheets FAQ

What are the benefits of sleeping on cotton sheets?

A. Cotton material is natural, which makes it breathable and allows you to be cool and dry, no matter the changes in your body temperature throughout the night. Cotton is also naturally hypoallergenic, so there aren’t any issues with allergies and it won’t cause itching or irritation.

Do cotton sheets shrink?

A. If you do not launder your 100% cotton sheets correctly, they can shrink. To avoid shrinkage, wash the sheets with cold water. Be aware that even pre-shrunk sheets can still shrink by up to 5% if they are washed incorrectly.

How can I prevent cotton sheets from wrinkling?

A. Yes, cotton sheets do wrinkle easily, but one trick is to thoroughly shake them out before putting them in the dryer. When they are done drying, smooth them out, or even iron them to prevent wrinkles.

What are the best cheap cotton bed sheets to buy?

Top cheap cotton bed sheets

100% Organic Cotton 4-Piece Sheet Set

What you need to know: Soft, breathable and also durable, these 100% organic cotton sheets can survive the washer and dryer, and won’t shrink over time.

What you’ll love: This set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillowcases. Certified by the Global Organic Textile Standards, these sheets are also hypoallergenic, so they are safe for kids and toddlers. If you aren’t satisfied, they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: Some customers have found the sheets to be too thin for their liking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cheap cotton bed sheets for the money

Amazon Organic Cotton Bed Sheet Set

What you need to know: These 300-thread-count organic cotton bed sheets were made in an environmentally friendly textile plant without any harmful chemicals.

What you’ll love: The Technofit technology ensures the sheet will remain in place on the mattress. Soft, comfortable and strong, these sheets are machine-washable and available in a variety of colors. Despite being lightweight, the percale weave makes these sheets durable so they will last.

What you should consider: Some customers have found the sheets to easily wrinkle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Comfort Spaces 100% Cotton 3-Piece Deep Pocket Sheet Set

What you need to know: These 100% cotton percale weave sheets are breathable and designed to keep you cool throughout the night.

What you’ll love: These 200-thread-count sheets are machine-washable and dryer-friendly. Available in multiple colors and designs, they come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee and a 30-day return policy. The fitted sheet has an all-around elastic, and will fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep.

What you should consider: Some customers felt the sheets were not as soft as expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

