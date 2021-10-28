Best queen bed frame

By buying a steel slat bed with a headboard attachment, you can change your headboard whenever you want and not be limited to only one option.

Which queen bed frame is best?

Whether your old bed frame has served its purpose or you are in search of a new look to bring your bedroom to life, the variety of styles, materials and sizes can make it hard to find one you like. But a good bed frame is an important part of your nightly routine and can ensure the quality of your mattress.

If you are looking for something with good quality and sophisticated style, the Zinus Shalini Upholstered Queen Bed Frame is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a queen bed frame

Size

It is important to ensure that your new bed frame will function properly in your space before buying. The best way to know if the bed frame is a good fit is to measure the area you want to put it in. While some frames are a simple fit, more elegant designs may require you to allow some room beyond the mattress.

Style

Do you want a style that stands out or a frame to match your existing furniture? For everything modern, rustic, vintage, industrial or contemporary, there is a large variety to choose from.

Box spring

Most new bed frames do not require a box spring but still provide the support your mattress needs.

What to look for in a quality queen bed frame

Storage

If you have a tight space, you may want to be able to store your things underneath your bed. Most queen bed frames allow some storage underneath them, even the new, popular low-profile bed frames. Whether you only need a little storage or a lot, there are great options available.

Material

Metal: Metal bed frames are a simple choice that can match and fit in most spaces. They offer a modern, simple look and easily match most decor while being affordable.

Wood: Wooden bed frames offer a more rustic, homey feeling. They are long-lasting, usually offer great quality and bring a nice look to your bedroom space, but they’re a little on the pricey side.

Upholstery: Upholstered bed frames have an elegant look as the bed frame is covered in fabric, making your space feel cozy. The fabric also gives you more color choices.

Height

There are a couple of options when deciding the best height for your frame. A higher bed frame has a classic, elegant look. A popular option now is a low-profile style, which gives you more wall space and may make it easier to get in and out of bed.

How much you can expect to spend on a queen bed frame

An inexpensive frame is something you can get for around $100 or less, while you can expect to spend on average $100-$500 for a midrange bed frame. Bed frames considered expensive range from $500-$1,000.

Queen bed frame FAQ

What is the purpose of a bed frame?

A. A bed frame helps protect your mattress while changing your bedroom’s appearance.

What extra features would be good?

A. A headboard can add a nice look to your bed frame and protect your wall. A footboard also provides an enhanced aesthetic and can help you feel secure for a good night’s sleep. Storage, with drawers or space underneath to store your belongings, can be helpful as well.

What’s the best queen bed frame to buy?

Top queen bed frame

Zinus Shalini Upholstered Queen Bed Frame

What you need to know: This frame is made with steel covered with upholstery. Foam padding provides durability. The clean design gives it a quality look.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to assemble, providing all the parts, tools and instructions you need. No box spring is required thanks to wooden slats that provide support for you and your mattress. It comes in three color options.

What you should consider: Make sure to take your time when assembling the frame and read the instructions carefully.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top queen bed frame for the money

Alwyn Home Hampton 14-Inch Platform Bed Frame

What you need to know: This bed frame has a simple design that would look good in a wide variety of bedrooms. It’s a good choice if you’re looking for a first frame that you want to last a while.

What you’ll love: You won’t need a box spring because the frame has a slat system to support and prop up the mattress. The headboard bracket is compatible if you want to add one. This frame is made of steel and has clearance for under-bed storage.

What you should consider: There is only one color option and it requires full assembly.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Zipcode Design Orpha Canopy Bed Frame

What you need to know: This queen bed frame has a modern industrial style with a fun, elegant look. It would be great for a teenager’s or young adult’s space.

What you’ll love: The headboard is included with an eye-catching canopy style top, and no box spring is required. It features slats and center support to uphold your mattress and has a clean white color, making it easy to match your space.

What you should consider: This bed frame requires full assembly and only comes in one color.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

