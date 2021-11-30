Best queen bed frame with storage

Queen bed frames with storage are popular investments for guest bedrooms, particularly smaller ones that may not have the space for dressers.

Which queen bed frames with storage are best?

Even if you have closets and dressers, sometimes, they may not offer an ample amount of storage. If you’re looking for new ways to make room for extra linens, off-season clothing or something else, invest in a queen bed frame with storage.

Although there are a few design variations, the most common queen bed frames with storage feature built-in drawers or cubbies, Loon Peak Kuhn Queen Solid Wood Platform Bed with Storage, for example, remains a top seller.

What to know before you buy a queen bed frame with storage

Types of storage

Besides under-bed drawers, other popular queen bed storage types include integrated headboard shelves and drawers and under-bed cubbies. While they’re not technically queen bed frames with storage, raised bed frames may offer enough room to accommodate under-bed storage containers.

Storage capacity

Queen bed frames with storage usually have at least two drawers, but some designs have as many as six. Most manufacturers list the dimensions of each drawer, making it fairly easy to imagine how much storage they offer. For example, a drawer that measures 35 by 25 by 6 inches should be spacious enough to store at least one bedding set with a bulky comforter.

Delivery and assembly

Like most furniture, you’ll need to consider the cost of delivery and assembly when you order a queen bed frame with storage. Some retailers offer these services for free, whereas others charge for one or both.

Affordably-priced queen bed frames are usually delivered in pieces that consumers can assemble. Depending on how involved assembly is — and how clear instructions are — it may take anywhere from one to two hours. It’s common for the frames to come with basic tools, like Allen wrenches and screwdrivers, but many people find it easier and quicker to use power tools for assembly.

What to look for in a quality queen bed frame with storage

Materials

Queen bed frames are typically made with wood, engineered wood, medium-density fiberboard (MDF) or metal.

Real wood frames are among the most expensive options for their durability and craftsmanship. Oak, pine and teak are some of the most popular wood varieties for bed frames.

Engineered wood and MDF are affordable alternatives that emulate the aesthetic of natural wood. However, they’re much less durable, and they tend to have lower weight capacities.

Metal bed frames are budget-friendly and durable, and they support higher weight capacities than engineered wood and MDF. Keep in mind that mattresses shouldn’t be placed directly on metal frames, so you’ll need to spend extra on a box spring.

Drawer design

Certain drawers in queen bed frames have wheels and slide out on a track. Better-quality designs have smooth opening and closing mechanisms, whereas lower-quality ones often come off the track or get jammed easily. However, one of the drawbacks of wheeled drawers is that they may get caught on high-pile rugs and carpets.

Other queen bed frames have drawers built into their sides, just like regular dressers. According to some people, they have a slightly better aesthetic than wheeled drawers. They often have attractive hardware that coordinates easily with other bedroom decor and furniture. Unfortunately, these queen bed frames are more expensive than others.

Headboard

Queen bed frames with storage may come with headboards. Some are simple and versatile, or they can be ornate and transform the bed into the bedroom’s focal point. The headboards may have cubbies, shelves, integrated lighting fixtures or cable management features in more expensive queen bed frames.

Other queen bed frames with storage don’t come with headboards, but it’s not necessarily a design flaw. Instead, some people prefer these pared-down designs so they can add a compatible headboard of their choosing. Designs without headboards often optimize space, making them popular for smaller bedrooms.

How much you can expect to spend on a queen bed frame with storage

Queen bed frames with storage made with inexpensive materials cost around $750 and below. Designs made with solid wood start at $1,000, while high-end bed frames with fine craftsmanship may run as high as $2,500-$5,000.

Queen bed frame with storage FAQ

Do I need a box spring for a queen bed frame with storage?

A. It depends on the design, and more often than not, the manufacturer indicates whether a support or box spring is needed with the frame. Slat bed frames, for example, don’t require a box spring, whereas metal bed frames do.

How high are queen bed frames with storage?

A. Because these bed frames are specifically designed with under-bed storage, it’s common for them to be slightly taller than other bed frames. On average, they may be anywhere from 20-30 inches high. Some taller bed frames will include the recommended clearance above the bed, as well.

What are the best queen bed frames with storage to buy?

Top queen bed frame with storage

Loon Peak Kuhn Queen Solid Wood Platform Bed with Storage

What you need to know: This platform bed has more storage drawers than most designs, plus it has more attractive hardware.

What you’ll love: The compact platform bed frame fits in most bedrooms, including smaller ones. At 20 inches high, most people can get in and out of it easily. Drawers are ideal for storing spare linens or off-season clothing.

What you should consider: One drawer is located close to the head of the bed, which would be inaccessible if you intend to use a nightstand.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top queen bed frame with storage for the money

DHP Rose Linen Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed with Storage

What you need to know: If you’re looking for an affordable all-in-one bed, this model comes with a built-in headboard, storage and quilted front panel.

What you’ll love: The gray tufted design is elegant and neutral, and it coordinates well with most bedroom decors. Drawers are spacious enough to accommodate bulky comforters. All pieces arrive in one box, and the bed is easy to assemble.

What you should consider: A few buyers reported quality issues and felt customer support could be better.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Novogratz Kelly Queen Bed with Storage

What you need to know: This modern queen bed frame has a sleek silhouette with better construction than many comparable designs.

What you’ll love: No box spring or foundation is required because the frame has a bentwood slat support system. The drawers slide in and out of the bed smoothly thanks to wheeled feet. It has a supportive design with side rails for added stability.

What you should consider: The bed frame has a 500-pound weight limit, which was lower than expected according to some buyers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

