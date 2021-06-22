The best bath mat

A bath mat doesn’t need to match your towels to complement the bathroom. It can coordinate with curtains, artwork or the colors of other bathroom accessories

Which bath mat is best?

If you’re investing in new towels or accessorizing your bathroom, make sure you add a bath mat to your shopping list.

Bath mats eliminate the dreaded cold-tile feel when you step out of a hot bath or shower. Besides keeping you cozy and comfortable, they keep you safe by providing a stable, dry area to step. Bath mats are some of the most important purchases you’ll make for your bathroom.

Find the right bath mat with help from our buying guide. We’re sharing a few recommendations at the end, too. Gorilla Grip Luxury Chenille Bath Mat tops our shortlist for plush, shaggy design.

What to know before you buy a bath mat

Bath mat sizes

Standard bath mats measure 20 inches by 30 inches. This versatile size is suitable for most bathrooms, including smaller ones with limited floor space. Also, you’ll find bath mats are in a myriad of sizes ranging from 17 by 24 inches to 24 by 70 inches.

Choosing the right-sized bath mat is a matter of finding a size that fits around other objects in your bathroom. A larger bath mat, for example, might overlap with a commode, sink rug or Squatty Potty. Conversely, a smaller bath mat might be dwarfed by a large bathroom.

Bath mat shapes

The most common shapes for bath mats are rectangular and oblong, mainly because their long edges align with tubs and showers. There are a few circular or square bath mats on the market, but they’re harder to find — not to mention more expensive.

How many bath mats to purchase

When you invest in a bath mat, consider buying more than one. You’ll want to wash bath mats regularly, so having a few spare ones on hand keeps the laundry rotation stress-free.

Some bath mats are sold in sets, which offer the most bang for your buck. However, the quality of these mats may not be as good as those sold individually.

What to look for in a quality bath mat

Popular bath mat materials

Bath mats are available in many materials, so to help narrow your options, here’s a quick list of the pros and cons of each one.

Cotton: Cotton bath mats are simple, durable and absorbent. They’re easily machine washed but relatively slow to dry and prone to shrinking.

Microfiber: Microfiber bath mats dry quickly and are one of the most affordable options. However, they don’t wash well in washing machines and degrade fairly quickly.

Chenille: Chenille bath mats are known for their plush, cozy designs. They’re absorbent and effective at catching dust and debris, though they can be challenging to keep clean.

Bamboo: Bamboo bath mats are flexible, durable and affordable. They tend to be thin and unsupportive, plus they don’t offer much in the way of staying put on slick floors.

Teak: Teak bath mats earn praise for their mildew-resistant designs. They don’t get slick when wet, either. However, teak is one of the more expensive options.

Nonslip bath mats

Nonslip detail is a high-priority feature in bath mats because it prevents the mat from slipping on a wet, slick tile floor. It’s typically present in the form of grippy backings made of textured rubber or silicone.

Machine washable bath mats

According to some consumers, machine-washable bath mats are the way to go. They eliminate the laborious task of hand washing, which can be both time-consuming and messy.

Many cotton, microfiber and chenille bath mats fall into this category. Cotton bath mats seem to fare the best in washing machines. Microfiber and chenille mats, including those with memory foam or gripping backings, will often warp or sustain damage.

How much you can expect to spend on bath mats

Simple, standard-sized mats cost $30 or less. Bath mat sets range from $25-$60. Designer mats made from unique materials, such as wood, run between $30-$90.

Bath mat FAQ

Should I buy a bath mat with memory foam?

A. Some consumers are partial to memory foam bath mats because they’re easier on the feet and joints. They do, however, compress over time, so there’s a good chance you’ll need to replace it more often than other bath mats.

Should I hang a bath mat to dry?

A. If possible, yes. Otherwise, wet towels on the floor can attract mold, mildew and odors. After use, hang your bath towel over the shower rod to air dry. If you have a more rigid bath mat, perhaps one with memory foam or rubber backing, lay it over a towel or clothing rack.

What’s the best bath mat to buy?

Top bath mat

Gorilla Grip Luxury Chenille Bath Mat

What you need to know: Plush and absorbent, consumers say this is one of the coziest bath mats they’ve ever used.

What you’ll love: Soft and chunky shag carpet. Available in nine sizes and over 40 colors. Has a thermoplastic rubber back that offers good traction on tile. Holds up well to machine washing.

What you should consider: Attracts dirt, so you’ll need to wash it often.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bath mat for the money

Amazon Basics Nonslip Memory Foam Bath Mat

What you need to know: As one of the most affordable memory foam mats around, many consumers invest in several.

What you’ll love: Memory foam core cushions feet stepping out of the tub or shower. Top mat is covered in absorbent microfiber that dries quickly. Back of the mat is grippy and stays put on slick floors.

What you should consider: Only available in two colors and one size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Utopia Towels Washable Bath Mats

What you need to know: Towel traditionalists appreciate this simple, easy-care cotton bath mat.

What you’ll love: Made with heavy-duty cotton that gets progressively softer with washing. Available in a decent variety of solid and neutral colors. Blends in well with other bathroom towels.

What you should consider: Lacks traction detail, so it might slide across the tile.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

