Best toothbrush holder

Which toothbrush holder is best?

Think about whether or not you’re storing your toothbrush properly. Toothbrushes need to be stored upright in a well-ventilated place to prevent microbial growth and promote proper drying. That’s where toothbrush holders come into play.

Toothbrush holders can prevent bacterial growth, promote drying and provide additional storage space for razors and hand soap. A toothbrush holder is a great investment, whether you want to reduce bathroom clutter or improve your toothbrush hygiene. For a top choice that has a sleek look and large capacity, check out the OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Toothbrush Organizer.

What to know before you buy a toothbrush holder

Freestanding vs. mounted toothbrush holder

Freestanding toothbrush holders require no installation and stand directly on your bathroom counter. They are fairly easy to clean, particularly with a small bottle brush. Mounted toothbrush holders, on the other hand, are the perfect option if you like to keep your surfaces clutter-free and clear or just have limited counter space. They attach to smooth surfaces like tiles and mirrors to help you save counter space.

Covered vs. open design

Think about whether or not you want your toothbrush holder to have a covered design. A ventilated covered toothbrush holder can help keep dust and other debris from settling on your toothbrushes, but if you don’t have enough airflow, a covered toothbrush holder can actually promote bacterial growth since your toothbrush is not able to dry properly.

Capacity

Toothbrush holders come in a diverse range of sizes. You can usually store at least two toothbrushes in your toothbrush holder, but some holders hold as many as six toothbrushes. Many holders also have extra storage space for items like shaving cream, toothpaste and razors.

What to look for in a quality toothbrush holder

Toothpaste dispensers

Many toothbrush holders feature built-in toothpaste dispensers, which can help if you have housemates who forget to put the toothpaste cap back on or children who struggle to squeeze out the toothpaste. Toothpaste dispensers can also help you reduce waste by squeezing out the last drops of toothpaste from the tube.

UV lights

Ultraviolet or UV lights are found in some wall-mounted toothbrush holders. These lights help destroy bacteria and viruses by breaking down the molecular bonds that hold the virus or bacteria together. UV light is fairly effective at removing germs from your toothbrush.

Additional storage space

Toothbrush holders with additional storage space can help you keep your hand soap, toothpaste, combs and razors organized.

How much you can expect to spend on a toothbrush holder

The most basic toothbrush holders in mounted or freestanding designs go for about $6, while mid-range toothbrush holders go for $6-$15 and high-end toothbrush holders cost about $15-$25.

Toothbrush holder FAQ

Do electric toothbrushes need special holders?

A. There are many modern toothbrush holders that are created to accommodate any type of toothbrush, including electric toothbrushes. That being said, there are also some toothbrush holders on the market that don’t accommodate electric toothbrushes, so you should check the manufacturer specifications before you make your purchase. You can also reach out to the manufacturer if the information is not readily available.

How can you clean a freestanding toothbrush holder with narrow toothbrush slots?

A. You can use a small straw cleaner or bottle brush if your toothbrush holder slots are too narrow for proper cleaning. Just soak your toothbrush holder in soapy water and use the small bottle brush to reach through the narrow slots and scrub the inside of them. Finally, you can rinse the toothbrush holder and give it some time to properly dry before replacing your toothbrushes.

How much weight can a wall-mounted toothbrush holder hold?

A. The exact amount of weight that a wall-mounted toothbrush holder can hold depends on a few different criteria, including the strength of the adhesive and the size of the toothbrush holder.

Many larger toothbrush holder models can hold up to 10 pounds, but you should check the maximum weight capacity before you load up the holder since the maximum weight can vary dramatically from one model to another.

What are the best toothbrush holders to buy?

Top toothbrush holder

OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Toothbrush Organizer

What you need to know: This sleek and sturdy toothbrush organizer from OXO is considered the best of the best. It holds four toothbrushes and a tube of toothpaste.

What you’ll love: This popular toothbrush holder has the ability to keep your toothbrushes germ-free and fight clutter at the same time. The holder is also ventilated to prevent bacterial growth and covered to protect from germs and dust.

What you should consider: This toothbrush holder needs to be frequently wiped down to prevent any water spots.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toothbrush holder for the money

Boperzi Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Holder

What you need to know: This budget-friendly, wall-mounted toothbrush holder is a solid option for bathrooms with not much counter space.

What you’ll love: This affordable toothbrush holder features a sleek and modern covered design that helps keep your toothbrushes free of bacteria and dust while giving them enough airflow to dry properly. It has a vacuum pump that dispenses just the right amount of toothpaste.

What you should consider: It’s important to consider that this toothbrush holder is not compatible with all toothpaste tubes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

HB Life Stainless Steel Toothbrush Holder

What you need to know: This simple and compact toothbrush holder works to keep all of your toothpaste and toothbrushes in one place.

What you’ll love: This durable toothbrush holder allows toothbrushes to dry fully and comes with non-slip feet, a toothpaste and razor compartment and four toothbrush slots. The compact toothbrush holder also doesn’t need much space on the bathroom counter.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that the open frame design of this toothbrush holder enables water to pool on surfaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

