Best soap dispenser

Which soap dispenser is best?

Automatic soap dispensers are simple, hygienic ways to keep your hands clean, because you trigger the sensor without actually touching the soap dispenser with your dirty hands. The soap dispenser then dispenses the right amount of liquid soap necessary to wash your hands properly. The Simplehuman 8-Ounce Touch-Free Sensor Liquid Soap Pump Dispenser is a fantastic automatic soap dispenser.

What to know before you buy a soap dispenser

Type

Automatic soap dispensers come with multiple kinds of sensors. Some soap dispensers use ultrasonic sound waves that bounce at quicker rates when your hand interrupts the flow of the sound waves, while other dispensers use light sensors that detect a difference in light intensity caused by your hand approaching. Other automatic soap dispensers have infrared sensors that detect the infrared radiation coming from your hand approaching.

Versatility

It’s best if the automatic soap dispenser you select can be filled with a wide range of liquid substances. These versatile soap dispenser models can dispense body wash, shampoo, body lotion, hand sanitizer, liquid soap and more, which makes them adaptable to your needs.

Adjustable dispensing

Some automatic soap dispensers come with adjustable dispensing settings, which allow you to set the amount of soap dispensed. For example, if your soap dispenser unit is filled with lotion, you will probably want to dispense a bigger amount than if it’s filled with liquid soap.

What to look for in a quality soap dispenser

Foaming models

Many automatic soap dispensers infuse air into the liquid soap so the soap is dispensed as foam. Look for one of these soap dispenser models if you prefer foamy soap over liquid soap.

Batteries

Many automatic soap dispensers take standard batteries, typically either AAA or AA. That said, various soap dispenser units go through batteries at different speeds. You want batteries that last at least three months or longer.

Nonslip base

It’s crucial that your automatic soap dispenser has a nonslip base. If your soap dispenser is sitting on a soapy, wet bathroom sink and doesn’t come with a nonslip base, it will quickly wind up broken on the bathroom floor.

Materials

You should look for an automatic soap dispenser that goes with your home decor, but it’s also essential that the soap dispenser is corrosion resistant. Search for a soap dispenser made of BPA-free plastic or stainless steel.

How much you can expect to spend on a soap dispenser

Automatic soap dispensers cost about $15-$30. The most basic soap dispensers cost about $15 or less, while midrange automatic soap dispensers go for $15-$20. High-end automatic soap dispensers vary in price from about $20-$30.

Soap dispenser FAQ

Will you build up an immunity to getting sick if you stop washing your hands?

A. No. It takes a very targeted and specific process to build up an immunity to getting sick. For instance, you can’t simply build up an immunity to pollen by exposing yourself to pollen. And you have to wash your hands for the best opportunity to stay healthy.

Why is it better to use a touch-free automatic soap dispenser?

A. The top reason to use an automatic, touch-free soap dispenser is eliminating the point-of-contact germ transfer. Simply picking up a bar of soap makes you vulnerable to all the bacteria and germs that have been transferred to the bar of soap through other people in your household.

What’s the best soap dispenser to buy?

Top soap dispenser

Simplehuman 8-Ounce Touch-Free Sensor Liquid Soap Pump Dispenser

What you need to know: This sophisticated soap dispenser from Simplehuman features thoughtful design elements.

What you’ll love: This soap dispenser comes with a clear storage tank that makes it simple to see when it’s time to refill the dispenser, as well as a drip-free silicone valve that prevents drips on your countertops.

What you should consider: You might need to dilute some soaps to prevent the soap dispenser from clogging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top soap dispenser for the money

SVAVO Automatic Soap Dispenser

What you need to know: This sleek, 11.5-ounce capacity automatic soap dispenser from SVAVO is powered by four AAA batteries.

What you’ll love: This SVAVO automatic soap dispenser has small, medium and large soap dispenser settings. The soap dispenser is designed with a silicone outlet, so there is no leakage between uses.

What you should consider: There occasionally is a soap dispenser unit that has a problem with the sensor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LAOPAO Touchless Foaming Soap Dispenser

What you need to know: The angled design of this soap dispenser from LAOPAO ensures that it sprays soap where you need it and not back on itself.

What you’ll love: This LAOPAO soap dispenser offers a clear chamber so you can view when it’s time for a refill, as well as an angled dispenser head to prevent the nozzle from spraying or dripping soap on itself.

What you should consider: The base of this soap dispenser easily slides out if it’s frequently moved.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

