Best modern bath mat

Including a modern bath mat in your bathroom is an easy way to complement your home’s modern decor.

Which modern bath mat is best?

Modern bath mats have so many uses, from providing a safe and comfortable surface for your wet feet to protecting your bathroom floor. Whether you prefer long bathtub soaks or showers, modern bath mats are important bathroom accessories to have on hand. With its superior absorption and quick-drying abilities, the Gorilla Grip Luxury Chenille Bath Mat is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a modern bath mat

Consider your bathroom

You should think about the layout and size of your bathroom when purchasing a modern bath mat. If you have a separate shower and bathtub, you might need to buy two bath mats rather than moving the bath mat back and forth between the shower and tub. A traditionally sized bath mat is about 30 inches by 20 inches.

Bigger bath mats are on the market, including large square mats and runners that run along the length of your bathtub. There are also specialty bath mats, including ones that are shaped to fit around a toilet or mini mats that catch water from your sink.

Don’t allow water to pool on your floor

You should always wipe up water that splashes on the floor of your bathroom, so the water doesn’t damage the floor. If you notice any water pooling near your tub or shower, you should purchase a larger mat or put a towel there to soak up any accidental water splashes.

Wash your mat frequently

Every time you enter and leave the bathtub, debris, bacteria and water build up in the fibers of the bath mat. You can throw your bath mat into the washing machine to prevent mildew and mold growth and keep the surface of the mat as clean as possible.

What to look for in a quality modern bath mat

Material

Cotton bath mats are simple to wash but slow to dry.

are simple to wash but slow to dry. Bamboo mats are quick-drying, durable and attractive, but they are not as comfortable and supportive as other materials.

are quick-drying, durable and attractive, but they are not as comfortable and supportive as other materials. Teak mats are mildew-resistant and don’t get too slick when they’re wet. It also tends to be one of the priciest materials.

are mildew-resistant and don’t get too slick when they’re wet. It also tends to be one of the priciest materials. Microfiber mats are comfortable and inexpensive and dry quickly.

are comfortable and inexpensive and dry quickly. Memory foam mats are ergonomic, simple to clean and super absorbent.

are ergonomic, simple to clean and super absorbent. Chenille mats are multipurpose in that they absorb water effectively and catch any debris and dust.

Properties

You need to consider the style and texture when purchasing a bath mat and find ones that are machine washable and nonslip. Nonslip mats prevent sliding and slipping that could lead to injury and tend to firmly stay in place. You can choose between high-pile and low-pile mats, based on the decor in your bathroom.

How much you can expect to spend on a modern bath mat

Modern bath mats range in price from about $15-$90, depending on the material, quality and features of the mat.

Modern bath mat FAQ

Is a bath mat the same as a bath rug?

A. Yes, bath mats and bath rugs are very similar and basically the same thing. That being said, you can’t just use any kind of rug in your bathroom. Instead, you need to make sure that the mat or rug you choose is absorbent, nonslip and composed of a material that can quickly dry to prevent mildew and mold growth.

What should you do if water still ends up on your floor?

A. You should make sure that the shower curtain is correctly positioned when you are taking a shower to keep water from going onto the bathroom floor. If that is not the problem, your bath mat might be too small or simply not absorbing the water readily. In this case, it’s probably best to replace your mat

What should you do if your bath mat never dries because your bathroom is not well-ventilated?

A. You should purchase a dehumidifier or contact a professional to learn about boosting the ventilation in the bathroom. If there is poor ventilation in your bathroom, it could lead to mildew or mold growth, particularly since there is probably a lot of humidity in your bathroom.

You should select a bath mat made of bamboo in this case, since a wooden bath mat is less likely to absorb water and tends to dry more quickly than other kinds of materials.

Can water exposure damage your wooden bath mat?

A. Wooden bath mats won’t last indefinitely, but bamboo and teak wood are water-resistant materials that won’t degrade as quickly as you might believe.

What’s the best modern bath mat to buy?

Top modern bath mat

Gorilla Grip Luxury Chenille Bath Mat

What you need to know: This fast-drying and absorbent bath mat is a customer favorite and comes with an attractive design.

What you’ll love: People love the vibrant and true colors of this product, as well as the stylish look and soft feel. The bath mat also has the capability to absorb plenty of moisture while also drying quickly.

What you should consider: A few customers thought that this bath mat stayed damp for too long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top modern bath mat for money

AmazonBasics 18-Inch by 28-Inch Nonslip Memory Foam Bath Mat

What you need to know: This bath mat is solid, simple, comfortable and provides an excellent nonslip grip.

What you’ll love: This product has a soft feel and an excellent grip at a reasonable price. It’s fairly simple to wash and comes with two color options.

What you should consider: A few people thought that this bath mat was too small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Utopia Washable Bath Mat Two-Pack

What you need to know: This bath mat is simple to clean, soft, thick, heavy-duty and absorbent.

What you’ll love: This product comes in a nice size with an appealing appearance. Customers love that the mat is safe and doesn’t slip, even without the rubber backing, and the lack of rubber makes the mat simpler to wash.

What you should consider: This bath mat doesn’t remain in place quite as well as rubber-backed mats.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.